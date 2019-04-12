STORE Capital : to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 2, 2019

STORE
Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease
real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant
Operational Real Estate, today announced that it
will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31,
2019, before the market opens on Thursday, May 2, 2019.
A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be
held later that day at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time/9:00 a.m. Scottsdale,
Arizona Time, to discuss the results and answer questions.
-
Live conference call: 855-656-0920 (domestic) or 412-542-4168
(international)
-
Conference call replay available through May 16, 2019: 877-344-7529
(domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international)
-
Replay access code: 10130093
-
Live and archived webcast: http://ir.storecapital.com/webcasts
The Company is inviting investors to pre-register for the earnings
conference call so that they can expedite their entry into the call and
avoid the need to wait for a live operator. In order to pre-register for
the call, investors can visit http://dpregister.com/10130093
and enter their contact information. Investors will then be issued a
personalized phone number and PIN to dial into the live conference call.
Individuals can pre-register any time prior to the start of the
conference call on May 2, 2019.
About STORE Capital
STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate
investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition,
investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate,
which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE
Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and
owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in
over 2,200 property locations, substantially all of which are profit
centers, in 49 states. Additional information about STORE Capital can be
found on its website at www.storecapital.com.
