STORE CAPITAL CORP
STORE Capital : to Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 1, 2018

10/16/2018

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Thursday, November 1, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time/9:00 a.m. Scottsdale, Arizona Time

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, before the market opens on Thursday, November 1, 2018.

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held later that day at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time/9:00 a.m. Scottsdale, Arizona Time, to discuss the results and answer questions.

  • Live conference call: 855-656-0920 (domestic) or 412-542-4168 (international)
  • Conference call replay available through November 15, 2018: 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international)
  • Replay access code: 10125419
  • Live and archived webcast: http://ir.storecapital.com/webcasts

The Company is inviting investors to pre-register for the earnings conference call so that they can expedite their entry into the call and avoid the need to wait for a live operator. In order to pre-register for the call, investors can visit http://dpregister.com/10125419 and enter their contact information. Investors will then be issued a personalized phone number and PIN to dial into the live conference call. Individuals can pre-register any time prior to the start of the conference call on November 1, 2018.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in over 2,000 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.


© Business Wire 2018
