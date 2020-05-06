STORE Capital : DexCom & Domino's Pizza Set to Join S&P 500; Salesforce.com to Join S&P 100; STORE Capital to Join S&P MidCap 400; Capri Holdings to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening on Tuesday, May 12:
- DexCom Inc. (NASD:DXCM) will replace Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) in the S&P 500, and S&P 500 constituent Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) will replace Allergan in the S&P 100. S&P 500 and 100 constituent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) is acquiring Allergan in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.
- S&P MidCap 400 constituent Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will replace Capri Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:CPRI) in the S&P 500, STORE Capital Corp. (NYSE:STOR) will replace Domino's Pizza in the S&P MidCap 400, and Capri Holdings will replace Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASD:ACOR) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Domino's Pizza is more representative of the large-cap market space. Capri Holdings is more representative of the small-cap market space, and Acorda Therapeutics is no longer appropriate for the SmallCap 600.
DexCom focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring systems. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Health Care Equipment Sub-Industry index.
Salesforce.com develops enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Domino's Pizza operates as a pizza delivery company. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS Restaurants Sub-Industry index.
STORE Capital is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT). Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Diversified REITs Sub-Industry index.
Capri Holdings designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Goods Sub-Industry index.
Following is a summary of the changes:
S&P 500 INDEX – May 12, 2020
COMPANY
GICS ECONOMIC
SECTOR
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
ADDED
DexCom
Health Care
Health Care Equipment
Domino's Pizza
Consumer Discretionary
Restaurants
DELETED
Allergan
Health Care
Pharmaceuticals
Capri Holdings
Consumer
Discretionary
Apparel Accessories &
Luxury Goods
S&P 100 INDEX – May 12, 2020
COMPANY
GICS ECONOMIC
SECTOR
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
ADDED
Salesforce.com
Information Technology
Application Software
DELETED
Allergan
Health Care
Pharmaceuticals
S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – May 12, 2020
COMPANY
GICS ECONOMIC
SECTOR
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
ADDED
STORE Capital
Real Estate
Diversified REITs
DELETED
Domino's Pizza
Consumer Discretionary
Restaurants
S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – May 12, 2020
COMPANY
GICS ECONOMIC
SECTOR
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
ADDED
Capri Holdings
Consumer
Discretionary
Apparel Accessories &
Luxury Goods
DELETED
Acorda Therapeutics
Health Care
Biotechnology
