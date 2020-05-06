Log in
STORE Capital : DexCom & Domino's Pizza Set to Join S&P 500; Salesforce.com to Join S&P 100; STORE Capital to Join S&P MidCap 400; Capri Holdings to Join S&P SmallCap 600

05/06/2020 | 07:24pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening on Tuesday, May 12:

  • DexCom Inc. (NASD:DXCM) will replace Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) in the S&P 500, and S&P 500 constituent Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) will replace Allergan in the S&P 100. S&P 500 and 100 constituent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) is acquiring Allergan in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.
  • S&P MidCap 400 constituent Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will replace Capri Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:CPRI) in the S&P 500, STORE Capital Corp. (NYSE:STOR) will replace Domino's Pizza in the S&P MidCap 400, and Capri Holdings will replace Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASD:ACOR) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Domino's Pizza is more representative of the large-cap market space. Capri Holdings is more representative of the small-cap market space, and Acorda Therapeutics is no longer appropriate for the SmallCap 600.

DexCom focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring systems. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Health Care Equipment Sub-Industry index.

Salesforce.com develops enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Domino's Pizza operates as a pizza delivery company. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS Restaurants Sub-Industry index.

STORE Capital is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT). Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Diversified REITs Sub-Industry index.

Capri Holdings designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Goods Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P 500 INDEX – May 12, 2020


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC
SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

DexCom

Health Care

Health Care Equipment


Domino's Pizza

Consumer Discretionary

Restaurants

DELETED

Allergan

Health Care

Pharmaceuticals


Capri Holdings

 Consumer
Discretionary

Apparel Accessories &
Luxury Goods

 

S&P 100 INDEX – May 12, 2020


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC
SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Salesforce.com

Information Technology

Application Software

DELETED

Allergan

Health Care

Pharmaceuticals

 

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – May 12, 2020


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC
SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

STORE Capital

Real Estate

Diversified REITs

DELETED

Domino's Pizza

Consumer Discretionary

Restaurants

 

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – May 12, 2020


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC
SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Capri Holdings

 Consumer
Discretionary

Apparel Accessories &
Luxury Goods

DELETED

Acorda Therapeutics

Health Care

Biotechnology

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Index Governance Inquiries
IGCC@spglobal.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dexcom--dominos-pizza-set-to-join-sp-500-salesforcecom-to-join-sp-100-store-capital-to-join-sp-midcap-400-capri-holdings-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-301054448.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2020
