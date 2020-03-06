Log in
STORM REAL ESTATE ASA    STORM   NO0010360175

STORM REAL ESTATE ASA

(STORM)
Storm Real Estate : New conditional agreement with Swedbank AB and Aconcagua Management Ltd

03/06/2020 | 12:38pm EST
Storm Real Estate ASA - New conditional agreement with Swedbank AB and Aconcagua Management Ltd
Oslo, 06.03.2020. Reference is given to the public announcement published on 28 February 2020, where the company informed that it had signed an agreement with Swedbank AB, extending the conditional agreement dated 27 June 2019, until 6 March 2020. The company has today entered into a new conditional agreement with Swedbank AB and Aconcagua Management Ltd, which essentially contains the same terms as the agreement of 27 June 2019. According to the new agreement, the company will refinance a share of the current debt to Swedbank AB in another bank, and the remaining part of the debt will then be sold to Aconcagua Management Ltd at an agreed price. Aconcagua Management Ltd is today the largest shareholder in Storm Real Estate ASA and is owned by Morten E. Astrup. The agreement is conditional upon achieving satisfactory terms on the financing from the other bank. The company is working on the refinancing of a share of the current debt with a Russian bank. The board find it likely that the ongoing process will lead to a successful refinancing of the debt. The agreement will automatically lapse at the latest by the end of 10 June 2020, if the conditions in the agreement are not met. The board has initiated measures to ensure equal treatment of the shareholders. If the refinancing plan is completed, the Group will have capacity to continue its operations. For more information, please contact: Kristoffer Holmen, interim general manager kristoffer@stormcapital.no Phone: +4792814862

Disclaimer

Storm Real Estate ASA published this content on 06 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2020 17:37:09 UTC
