Auto stocks limit losses for Europe, trade doubts linger

The pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> was flat at 0810 GMT, with auto stocks <.SXAP> climbing 1.2% to their highest level in nearly six months.

Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler confirmed merger talks with French rival PSA, a potential deal that could reshape the global auto industry and create a European powerhouse.

Shares of both companies rose between 7% and 8%, topping the benchmark STOXX 600 index.

However, concerns over the U.S.-China trade pact resurfaced after a U.S. administration official told Reuters that it might not be completed in time for the leaders of the two countries to sign in Chile next month.

Trade-sensitive tech <.SX8P> and commodity-linked stocks <.SXPP> were the biggest decliners among the major European sub-sectors.

Deutsche Bank fell 5% after reporting a loss for the second consecutive quarter, partly due to costs for a major restructuring.

Markets now await a raft of euro zone economic indicators that will shed light on the health of the trading bloc, along with an expected interest-rate cut at the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting later in the day.

(Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh and Lisa Pauline Mattackal; Editing by Arun Koyyur)