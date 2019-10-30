Log in
Auto stocks limit losses for Europe, trade doubts linger

10/30/2019 | 04:36am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares struggled for direction on Wednesday as losses due to uncertainty around an interim U.S.-China trade deal were curtailed by a jump in auto stocks following merger talks between Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> was flat at 0810 GMT, with auto stocks <.SXAP> climbing 1.2% to their highest level in nearly six months.

Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler confirmed merger talks with French rival PSA, a potential deal that could reshape the global auto industry and create a European powerhouse.

Shares of both companies rose between 7% and 8%, topping the benchmark STOXX 600 index.

However, concerns over the U.S.-China trade pact resurfaced after a U.S. administration official told Reuters that it might not be completed in time for the leaders of the two countries to sign in Chile next month.

Trade-sensitive tech <.SX8P> and commodity-linked stocks <.SXPP> were the biggest decliners among the major European sub-sectors.

Deutsche Bank fell 5% after reporting a loss for the second consecutive quarter, partly due to costs for a major restructuring.

Markets now await a raft of euro zone economic indicators that will shed light on the health of the trading bloc, along with an expected interest-rate cut at the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting later in the day.

(Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh and Lisa Pauline Mattackal; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -5.68% 6.771 Delayed Quote.3.56%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -1.34% 11.75 End-of-day quote.-7.35%
PEUGEOT 5.06% 26.19 Real-time Quote.33.66%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.18% 397.8 Delayed Quote.17.88%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.17% 856.67 Delayed Quote.21.10%
