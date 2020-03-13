Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Switzerland  >  Stoxx Europe 600    SXXP   EU0009658202

STOXX EUROPE 600

(SXXP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

European stock markets rebound after pandemic-driven crash

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 04:22am EDT
A trader works at Frankfurt's stock exchange in Frankfurt

European stock markets bounced back on Friday from their worst day ever, as signs of a U.S. stimulus package helped soothe fears about an economic shock from the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark STOXX 600 index was up 4% at 0805 GMT, following a 12% plunge on Thursday on rising fears of a liquidity crunch after the European Central Bank decided to keep interest rates steady.

The crash erased over $1 trillion from the value of European firms and plunged the MSCI world index <.MIWD00000PUS> firmly into a bear market, but sentiment stabilised on Friday after indications that U.S. Democrats and Republicans could soon agree on a stimulus package.

Swiss diagnostics maker Roche jumped 4.7% after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued emergency authorisation for a faster coronavirus test made by the company.

German payments company Wirecard soared 17.3% to the top of the STOXX 600 after saying a KPMG audit found no manipulation in Wirecard's financial statements.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROCHE HOLDING AG 3.68% 284.1 Delayed Quote.-12.60%
STOXX EUROPE 600 2.99% 303.64 Delayed Quote.-19.29%
WIRECARD AG 11.69% 95.5 Delayed Quote.-20.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on STOXX EUROPE 600
04:22aEuropean stock markets rebound after pandemic-driven crash
RE
03/12Wall Street sell-off batters bitcoin, pounds palladium as investors go to cas..
RE
03/12Panic grips financial markets after U.S. travel curbs, ECB move
RE
03/12Panic grips financial markets after U.S. travel curbs, ECB move
RE
03/12Panic grips financial markets after U.S. travel curbs, ECB move
RE
03/12EUROPE : European stocks record worst daily loss on record
RE
03/12MARKETS IN VIRUS PANIC : day's plunge in charts
RE
03/12TODAY ON WALL STREET: And then Trump spoke
03/12European airline stocks in tailspin after Trump travel ban
RE
03/12Stocks tank again as Trump puts EU in quarantine
RE
More news
Chart STOXX EUROPE 600
Duration : Period :
Stoxx Europe 600 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop STOXX EUROPE 600
DUFRY AG 30.95 Delayed Quote.13.12%
LEONARDO 6.365 Real-time Estimate Quote.10.70%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 1352.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.9.57%
HERA 3.021 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.44%
RIO TINTO PLC 3210.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.18%
VERBUND AG 33.03 Real-time Estimate Quote.-14.25%
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. 6.37 Delayed Quote.-14.95%
VOESTALPINE AG 13.558 Real-time Estimate Quote.-15.08%
TECHNIPFMC PLC 6.64 Delayed Quote.-17.31%
OMV AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 23.275 Real-time Estimate Quote.-20.54%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group