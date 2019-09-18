Log in
Stoxx Europe 600

STOXX EUROPE 600

(SXXP)
European third-quarter profit outlook declines slightly - Refinitiv data

09/18/2019 | 01:25am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

LONDON (Reuters) - Earnings expectations for European companies for the third quarter have fallen slightly as the ongoing trade war takes a toll on corporate profits, according to data released late on Tuesday.

Another drop in profits would mark the third straight quarter of deterioration confirming a corporate recession.

Companies listed on the pan-European STOXX 600 <.STOXX> index are expected to report a 1.9% decline in earnings for the July-September quarter, compared with a 1.8% drop expected a week ago, according to the latest data from I/B/E/S Refinitiv.

Second-quarter earnings are seen declining 2.4% compared with a 2.6% drop last week, while revenues are seen rising 3.2%, unchanged from last week.

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.05% 389.33 Delayed Quote.16.03%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.05% 837.17 Delayed Quote.19.04%
Top / Flop STOXX EUROPE 600
