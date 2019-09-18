European third-quarter profit outlook declines slightly - Refinitiv data

Another drop in profits would mark the third straight quarter of deterioration confirming a corporate recession.

Companies listed on the pan-European STOXX 600 <.STOXX> index are expected to report a 1.9% decline in earnings for the July-September quarter, compared with a 1.8% drop expected a week ago, according to the latest data from I/B/E/S Refinitiv.

Second-quarter earnings are seen declining 2.4% compared with a 2.6% drop last week, while revenues are seen rising 3.2%, unchanged from last week.

