Expectations for Europe's third quarter earnings season deteriorate again

Companies listed on the STOXX 600 <.STOXX> regional index are now expected to report a 3% drop in third-quarter earnings, worse than the 2.2% fall expected a week ago, according to I/B/E/S Refinitiv.

That compares with growth of 14.4% in the year-earlier quarter.

The performance would constitute the biggest quarterly fall since Q3 2016 and a prolonged corporate recession after drops in earnings in the first and second quarter this year.

Consensus for revenues is stable with a 0.3% drop in the quarter, which would be the first since Q1 2018.

