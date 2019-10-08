Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Switzerland  >  Stoxx Europe 600    SXXP   EU0009658202

STOXX EUROPE 600

(SXXP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Expectations for Europe's third quarter earnings season deteriorate again

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 12:18pm EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - Expectations for the third-quarter earnings season of European companies continue to worsen as uncertainties about Brexit, the trade policy of the Trump administration or a possible technical recession in Germany bite, data showed on Tuesday.

Companies listed on the STOXX 600 <.STOXX> regional index are now expected to report a 3% drop in third-quarter earnings, worse than the 2.2% fall expected a week ago, according to I/B/E/S Refinitiv.

That compares with growth of 14.4% in the year-earlier quarter.

The performance would constitute the biggest quarterly fall since Q3 2016 and a prolonged corporate recession after drops in earnings in the first and second quarter this year.

Consensus for revenues is stable with a 0.3% drop in the quarter, which would be the first since Q1 2018.

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; editing by Josephine Mason)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.55% 0.89694 Delayed Quote.-0.98%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -1.10% 378.71 Delayed Quote.12.61%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -1.10% 814.91 Delayed Quote.15.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STOXX EUROPE 600
12:18pExpectations for Europe's third quarter earnings season deteriorate again
RE
12:11pEUROPE : European stocks drop on trade, Brexit anxiety; Qiagen tumbles 21%
RE
12:09pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Falls 300 Points On Waning Hopes For U.S.-China Trade Ta..
DJ
11:53aStocks fall on trade angst; Brexit battle tackles pound
RE
11:43aOil eases on concerns over U.S.-China talks, weak economic data
RE
11:30aStocks fall on trade angst; Brexit battle tackles pound
RE
11:21aSTOXX 600 : Oil eases on concerns over U.S.-China talks, weak economic data
RE
07:17aEUROPE : European stocks tumble further as Brexit, trade worries deepen
RE
06:16aTrade Hopes Lift Asian Shares, but European Stocks Slip
DJ
04:25aTrade Hopes Lift Asian Shares, but European Stocks Slip
DJ
More news
News of the components of STOXX EUROPE 600
12:20pE.ON SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
EQ
12:20pDELIVERY HERO SE : Correction of a release from 08/10/2019 according to Article ..
EQ
12:15pE.ON SE : Release according to Article 43, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
EQ
12:11pHENNES & MAURITZ : H&M's outlet brand Afound tweaks strategy toward online
RE
12:10pOLD MUTUAL : assigned credit ratings
PU
12:10pOLD MUTUAL : Assigned Credit Rating
PU
12:10pFREENET AG : Clarification of voting behaviour in the Board of Directors of the ..
EQ
More news
Chart STOXX EUROPE 600
Duration : Period :
Stoxx Europe 600 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop STOXX EUROPE 600
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 88.47 Real-time Quote.38.67%
CELLNEX TELECOM 39.385 Real-time Quote.3.89%
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL 1180 Real-time Quote.3.19%
ALLIED IRISH BANK 2.677 Real-time Quote.2.96%
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A. 77 End-of-day quote.2.75%
DIASORIN S.P.A. 100.225 Real-time Quote.-5.45%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 7042 Real-time Quote.-5.50%
EASYJET 1084.75 Real-time Quote.-7.48%
UNIPER SE 27.47 Real-time Quote.-8.43%
QIAGEN 23.35 Real-time Quote.-20.69%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group