Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Switzerland  >  Stoxx Europe 600    SXXP   EU0009658202

STOXX EUROPE 600

(SXXP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Switzerland - 11/05 04:02:15 am
403.3 PTS   -0.03%
03:42aJeweller Pandora's sales warning leads Europe lower
RE
11/04Global stocks gain on trade hopes, risk appetite lifts dollar
RE
11/04Stocks gain on trade hopes, risk appetite lifts dollar
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Jeweller Pandora's sales warning leads Europe lower

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 03:42am EST
Traders look at a computer screen at the Madrid Bourse

(Reuters) - European shares dipped slightly on Tuesday, a day after hitting their highest levels since 2015, with a sales warning from Danish jewellery maker Pandora dragging on the benchmark index.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> fell 0.1%, although declines were capped by a positive tone around U.S.-China trade talks.

Pandora fell to the bottom of the index, with a 12% slide, as it warned of a steeper-than-expected fall in sales this year.

The telecoms index <.SXKP> fell 0.9%, hurt by a 2% fall in shares of Spanish telecoms group Telefonica after it posted quarterly profit below analysts' forecast.

Tariff-hit miners <.SXPP> gained the most among the major European sub-sectors after reports that China was pushing U.S. President Donald Trump to rollback more tariffs imposed in September as part of a "phase one" trade deal.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PANDORA AS -12.04% 299.1 Delayed Quote.28.04%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.12% 402.9 Delayed Quote.17.50%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.12% 867.87 Delayed Quote.20.75%
TELEFONICA 0.27% 6.933 End-of-day quote.-5.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STOXX EUROPE 600
03:42aJeweller Pandora's sales warning leads Europe lower
RE
11/04Global stocks gain on trade hopes, risk appetite lifts dollar
RE
11/04Stocks gain on trade hopes, risk appetite lifts dollar
RE
11/04Stocks gain on trade hopes, risk appetite lifts dollar
RE
11/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Finish at Records
DJ
11/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Finish at Records
DJ
11/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Move Toward Highs on Optimism Over Trad..
DJ
11/04EUROPE : Trade optimism propels European shares to near 2-year highs
RE
11/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Hit New Highs on Optimism Over Trade, E..
DJ
11/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Hit New Highs on Optimism Over Trade, E..
DJ
More news
News of the components of STOXX EUROPE 600
03:45aSKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN : Real estate companies give SEB top ranking in ne..
PU
03:43aPANDORA : Jeweller Pandora cuts sales forecast on weak consumer, Hong Kong unres..
RE
03:35aVALMET : enters into a global partnership for oil& gas, power generation and gas..
PU
03:35aUNITED INTERNET AG : Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own sh..
EQ
03:25aCASINO GROUP : Casino announces the launch of a bond tender offer
GL
03:20aROYAL DSM : DSM - repurchase of shares (28 October - 1 November 2019)
PU
03:15aIMPERIAL BRANDS : reports 3.9% rise in sales, names Esperdy chairman
RE
More news
Chart STOXX EUROPE 600
Duration : Period :
Stoxx Europe 600 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop STOXX EUROPE 600
DUFRY AG 92 Delayed Quote.6.41%
OC OERLIKON CORPORATION 10.99 Delayed Quote.5.77%
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG 25.505 Real-time Quote.5.09%
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS 2338 Real-time Quote.3.96%
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED 106.375 Real-time Quote.3.78%
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A. 83.64 End-of-day quote.-2.99%
POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S.A. 4.7 End-of-day quote.-3.49%
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS 538.1 Real-time Quote.-4.12%
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY 11.365 Real-time Quote.-11.56%
PANDORA AS 299.9 Real-time Quote.-11.72%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group