Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Switzerland  >  Stoxx Europe 600    SXXP   EU0009658202

STOXX EUROPE 600

(SXXP)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTM Zero - 04/20 02:44:30 pm
331.28 PTS   -0.66%
08:49aOil falls on concerns over storage, weakening economies
RE
08:37aOil price slump pounds European stock markets
RE
05:38aUK shares inch higher as earnings season kicks off
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Oil price slump pounds European stock markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 08:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

European stock markets erased early gains on Monday as a slide in oil prices hammered energy stocks, with investors also bracing for the worst corporate quarterly earnings season since the 2008 financial crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 1% after gaining as much as half a percent in early trading, with the energy sector posting its fourth decline in five sessions.

Total SA, BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc were among the biggest drags on the benchmark index, as oil prices fell to levels last seen in 1999 on oversupply concerns. [O/R]

The STOXX 600 has recovered about 23% since hitting an eight-year low in March on dramatic fiscal and monetary stimulus around the world, but still remains 31% away from reclaiming its record high as evidence of the economic hit from the pandemic piles up.

"We are starting to get a reality check in terms of what companies are saying to us and markets are navigating that at the moment," said Richard Dunbar, head of multi-asset research at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

"It feels like a lot of the benefits of the central bank intervention appears to have passed and all eyes are now on the damage that has been done to company earnings and their ability to pay dividends."

As the first-quarter earnings season kicks into high gear, analysts expect STOXX 600 firms to post a 22% plunge in earnings after initially forecasting a 10.5% rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Oakley and Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica became the latest company to scrap its dividend and said it could consider cost cuts to shore up cash reserves as the pandemic chokes business. Its shares fell 0.8%.

With coronavirus deaths slowing in some of the worst hit parts of Europe, some countries have signalled they could relax strict stay-at-home orders to restart supply chains, but health officials have warned of another wave of infections if the lockdowns are lifted too soon.

"That is going to be a disastrous outcome and instead of confronting a steep recession, we might end up with a long-lasting depression," said Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM.

"Equity performance cannot diverge for a prolonged period of time from fundamentals, so if we do not see a true economic recovery in the coming months, we expect another leg lower in stock markets."

Dutch health technology company Philips rose 4.5% after saying sales and profit margins could still rise in 2020 if the coronavirus pandemic eases in the coming months and hospitals are able to restart elective surgeries, even as it pulled its forecast for the year.

Healthcare was the only sector trading higher as Novartis won the go-ahead from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to conduct a randomized trial of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine against COVID-19.

Readings on April manufacturing from across the world are due on Thursday and are expected to hit recession-era lows.

French media conglomerate Vivendi jumped 3.4% after reporting a higher first-quarter revenue, led by its music division Universal.

By Sagarika Jaisinghani
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -3.33% 293.7 Delayed Quote.-35.63%
ESSILORLUXOTTICA -1.04% 109.95 Real-time Quote.-18.19%
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. 4.57% 39.185 Delayed Quote.-13.95%
NOVARTIS 0.56% 86.4 Delayed Quote.-6.42%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.76% 330.87 Delayed Quote.-21.86%
TOTAL S.A. -3.35% 29.945 Real-time Quote.-36.95%
VIVENDI 3.49% 21.3 Real-time Quote.-20.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on STOXX EUROPE 600
08:49aOil falls on concerns over storage, weakening economies
RE
08:37aOil price slump pounds European stock markets
RE
05:38aUK shares inch higher as earnings season kicks off
RE
04:59aSTOXX 600 : Oil falls as stocks fill, earnings set to shrink
RE
04/17Global stocks rally as investors take heart on U.S. economic reopening plan
RE
04/17Global stocks rally as investors take heart on U.S. economic reopening plan
RE
04/17Stocks rally as investors take heart on U.S. economic reopening plan
RE
04/17'FASTEN YOUR SEATBELT' : Investors brace for Europe Inc. results amid coronaviru..
RE
04/17World stocks rise on hopes U.S. economy will reopen
RE
04/17What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
RE
More news
Chart STOXX EUROPE 600
Duration : Period :
Stoxx Europe 600 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop STOXX EUROPE 600
ANDRITZ AG 31.35 Real-time Estimate Quote.16.46%
VERBUND AG 38.31 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.16%
AMBU 228.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.19%
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. 6.14 Delayed Quote.5.50%
AMPLIFON S.P.A. 20.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.22%
BELLWAY P.L.C. 2303.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.52%
TECHNIPFMC PLC 7.595 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.47%
MEGGITT PLC 256.95 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.80%
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC 57.72 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.82%
MOWI ASA 169.925 Real-time Estimate Quote.-8.05%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group