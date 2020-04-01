Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Switzerland  >  Stoxx Europe 600    SXXP   EU0009658202

STOXX EUROPE 600

(SXXP)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTM Zero - 04/01 12:48:15 pm
310.63 PTS   -2.95%
06:31aMarket carnage worst since Great Depression
RE
06:30aSoutheast Asia Stocks - Most end lower as virus anxiety weighs; Malaysia leads fall
RE
06:19aVirus seen halving profits, dividends in Europe - analysts
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Southeast Asia Stocks - Most end lower as virus anxiety weighs; Malaysia leads fall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 06:30am EDT
A man uses a mobile device in front of an electronic board showing the stock market index at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in Jakarta

Most Southeast Asian markets ended lower on Wednesday as anxiety about the spreading coronavirus and a looming global recession prevailed over regional government efforts to cushion their economies from the pandemic.

"I think what's dragging down the regional markets is the very poor start to trading in Europe. Only China and Australia have weathered the storm," said Jeffrey Halley, analyst at brokerage OANDA.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 2.4% at 0705 GMT, after ending Tuesday with its worst quarter in 18 years.

Reports of fresh infections and deaths from the virus continued across Southeast Asia, with Malaysia recording as many as 142 cases and two deaths on Wednesday.

Malaysian equities lead the losses and posted their biggest intraday drop in over a week. Heavyweight Tenaga Nasional fell 1.7%.

Indonesian stocks reversed course after a strong start to the session and ended 1.6% lower, with financials being the top losers. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk shed 0.8%.

"This is actually a fair reflection of where the world is at, at the moment. Rallies are limited in scope and tentative, with markets falling further and faster," Halley said.

Weighing on sentiment was data which showed Indonesia's tourist arrivals fell nearly 30% in February, partly because of the global spread of COVID-19.

Singaporean shares shed 1.9%, with big cap financials United Overseas Bank Ltd and DBS Group Holdings Ltd falling 1.9% and 2.3%, respectively.

The Thai benchmark also ended lower, weighed by financials and communication services.

On the upside, China's factory activity improved in March after plunging a month earlier, a private survey showed on Wednesday.

Vietnamese equities advanced 2.7%, with gains underpinned by the financial sector.

The country plans to cut its electricity prices by 10% for three months to support people hit by the epidemic, state media reported on Wednesday.

The Philippine index rose n 1.6%, with real estate conglomerate Ayala Land adding 3.2%.

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

By Arundhati Dutta
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AYALA LAND, INC. End-of-day quote.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 1.48% 18.57 End-of-day quote.0.70%
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK 0.55% 27625 End-of-day quote.-2.39%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -2.66% 311.24 Delayed Quote.-25.24%
TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD 1.86% 12.02 End-of-day quote.1.86%
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED 1.25% 19.45 End-of-day quote.0.26%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on STOXX EUROPE 600
06:31aMarket carnage worst since Great Depression
RE
06:30aSoutheast Asia Stocks - Most end lower as virus anxiety weighs; Malaysia lead..
RE
06:19aVirus seen halving profits, dividends in Europe - analysts
RE
05:11aMarkets fall as virus woes strike again
RE
05:07aWorld markets fall as virus woes strike again
RE
05:06aMarkets fall as virus woes strike again
RE
03:59aEurope's 2020 dividends expected to fall by about 40% - Barclays
RE
03:21aEUROPE : European shares tumble as more coronavirus damage revealed
RE
03/31EUROPE : European stocks edge up for the day, but mark worst quarter in 18 years
RE
03/31Stocks rally after Chinese data boost to close worst quarter since 2008
RE
More news
Chart STOXX EUROPE 600
Duration : Period :
Stoxx Europe 600 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop STOXX EUROPE 600
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA 55.7 End-of-day quote.6.14%
G4S PLC 96.96 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.05%
IPSEN 49.54 Real-time Quote.5.00%
ATLANTIA SPA 11.983 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.84%
SALMAR ASA 362.6 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.38%
AGEAS SA/NV 33.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.-10.97%
DUFRY AG 26.56 Delayed Quote.-11.70%
SAFRAN 70.38 Real-time Quote.-12.18%
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ 19.368 Real-time Estimate Quote.-12.24%
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC 42.505 Real-time Estimate Quote.-14.36%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group