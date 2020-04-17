Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Switzerland  >  Stoxx Europe 600    SXXP   EU0009658202

STOXX EUROPE 600

(SXXP)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTM Zero - 04/17 10:36:58 am
333.1 PTS   +2.52%
04:38aEuropean stock markets jump on Trump's restart plan
RE
04:37aSuper-charged stocks race toward second best week ever
RE
04:35aSuper-charged stocks race toward second best week ever
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Super-charged stocks race toward second best week ever

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 04:35am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

World stock markets made a super-charged sprint towards an 11% weekly gain on Friday - their second best of all time - after President Donald Trump laid out plans to gradually reopen the coronavirus-hit U.S. economy following similar moves elsewhere.

The bulls were in business. Additional reports that patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms had responded positively to a drug made by U.S. company Gilead Sciences had helped Tokyo and Seoul both surge 3% as Asia <.MIAPJ0000PUS> took a widely-expected slump in Chinese GDP data in its stride.

Europe's main markets and Wall Street futures made 3% gains in early European trading too, putting the pan-regional STOXX 600 up more than 7% for the week and MSCI's 49-country world index <.MIWD00000PUS.> up 10.5% already.

"The market continues to look through terrible data... on anticipation of economies reopening," said Steen Jakobsen, Chief Investment Officer at Saxo Bank. "And hopes that a new drug treatment will help lift longer term uncertainty about the COVID-19 pandemic."

The data from China had shown the world's second-largest economy shrank for the first time since at least 1992 because of the coronavirus woes.

Gross domestic product (GDP) contracted 6.8% in the quarter year-on-year, slightly more than expected, and 9.8% from the previous quarter.

Retail sales also fell more than expected in March, but industrial output dipped only slightly, suggesting its manufacturing sector at least is recovering more quickly.

Back in Europe, Italian bond markets, which have been under pressure as the country's virus difficulties push its debt-to-GDP ratio towards 150%, also rallied as France expressed support for joint euro zone debt issuance.

European countries have "no choice" but to set up a fund that "could issue common debt with a common guarantee", French President Emmanuel Macron told the Financial Times on Thursday. Failure to do so would lead to populists winning elections in Italy, Spain, and possibly France, he also warned.

Yields on ultra-safe 10-year U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds rose slightly, while Treasury futures and the dollar firmed against the yen <JPY=EBS>, in another tentative sign of investor optimism.

Spot gold fell 1.5% to $1,692 per ounce too and with investors looking to take on more risk industrial metal copper jumped 4% on track for its best week since February 2019.

No such luck for battered oil markets however. U.S. crude futures slumped 8% to an 18-year low after OPEC had lowered of its global demand forecast on Thursday, and Brent crude slipped back under $28 a barrel having been up nearly 3% at one point.

OPEC now sees a contraction of global demand of 6.9 million barrels per day (bpd) this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Downward risks remain significant, suggesting the possibility of further adjustments, especially in the second quarter," OPEC said of the demand forecast.

(GRAPHIC: China GDP contributions -

)

By Marc Jones
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GILEAD SCIENCES 2.56% 76.54 Delayed Quote.17.79%
STOXX EUROPE 600 2.59% 333.29 Delayed Quote.-19.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on STOXX EUROPE 600
04:38aEuropean stock markets jump on Trump's restart plan
RE
04:37aSuper-charged stocks race toward second best week ever
RE
04:35aSuper-charged stocks race toward second best week ever
RE
04:33aSuper-charged stocks race toward second best week ever
RE
04/16Global stocks gain on stay-at-home profits, bond yields slide
RE
04/16World stocks gain on stay-at-home profits, bond yields slide
RE
04/16EUROPE : European shares end higher on hopes of pandemic plateauing
RE
04/16LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Weaker pound lifts FTSE 100 as Britons brace for extende..
RE
04/16EUROPE : European shares bounce as airlines pitch recovery
RE
04/16ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : French utility EDF expects steep drop in domestic nuclea..
RE
More news
Chart STOXX EUROPE 600
Duration : Period :
Stoxx Europe 600 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop STOXX EUROPE 600
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC 61.11 Real-time Estimate Quote.18.48%
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 100.685 Real-time Estimate Quote.12.27%
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC 90.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.10.72%
ROLLS-ROYCE 339.4 Real-time Estimate Quote.9.80%
HUGO BOSS 25.79 Real-time Estimate Quote.9.56%
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA 60 End-of-day quote.-3.23%
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. 5.82 Delayed Quote.-3.32%
LAGARDÈRE 16.52 Real-time Quote.-3.45%
TECHNIPFMC PLC 7.42 Delayed Quote.-6.31%
DIASORIN S.P.A. 140.2 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.60%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group