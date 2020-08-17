Travel stocks weigh on Europe, miners jump

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slid 0.3% by 0718 GMT, with travel stocks continuing to slide after the United Kingdom added France and other countries to its quarantine list last week.

Italy is set to shut discos and clubs and make it compulsory to wear a mask outdoors in some areas in the first reimposition of restrictions as virus cases pick up across the country.

However, European miners jumped 0.9%, with Shanghai markets getting a boost after the central bank injected fresh funds into the financial system.

Among individual movers, luxury group LVMH gained 0.5% after Jefferies upgraded to "buy", while spirits maker Pernod Ricard rose 1.7% after a Barclays upgrade to "overweight."

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)