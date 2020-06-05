Log in
STOXX EUROPE 600    SXXP   EU0009658202

STOXX EUROPE 600

(SXXP)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTM Zero - 06/05 09:56:13 am
371.56 PTS   +1.45%
03:45aGlobal Stocks Advance as Investors Assess Pace of Economic Recovery
DJ
03:37aBanks shine as European stock market rally resumes
RE
06/04ECB sends euro higher, stocks pause after week-long rally
RE
Banks shine as European stock market rally resumes

06/05/2020 | 03:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank (ECB) news conference in Frankfurt

European shares resumed their rally on Friday as a bumper stimulus from the European Central Bank fuelled hopes of a faster economic recovery, putting the main benchmarks on course for their best week in two months.

The pan-European STOXX 600 gained 1.2% by 0722 GMT, led by a 3% jump in bank stocks <.SX7P>. Insurers, automakers and travel stocks also rose more than 2%.

Global equity markets have climbed strongly this week, with Wall Street indexes nearing record levels as investors focussed on re-opening of economies.

The STOXX 600 is about 15% below all-time highs, but has recovered more than 37% from March lows as fresh stimulus plans for Europe spurred a move into economically sensitive cyclical sectors.

British Airways owner-IAG and easyJet jumped nearly 9%, topping gains on the STOXX 600.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
ChangeLast1st jan.
EASYJET PLC 9.48% 910.4 Delayed Quote.-41.52%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA 11.31% 321 Delayed Quote.-53.89%
STOXX EUROPE 600 1.39% 371.53 Delayed Quote.-11.28%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 1.39% 811.77 Delayed Quote.-10.19%
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
