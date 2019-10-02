STOXX 600 : Europe third-quarter earnings outlook deteriorates as trade war, Brexit bite

Companies listed on the STOXX 600 <.STOXX> regional index are expected to report a 2.2% drop in third-quarter EPS, worse than the 1.9% drop expected a week ago and the biggest quarterly fall since Q3 2016, according to I/B/E/S Refinitiv.

Consensus now calls for a drop in revenue of 0.3% in the quarter, which would be the first since Q1 2018, but slightly better than the 0.4% fall expected last week. [nL5N26F27F]

Companies are already suffering a corporate recession after earnings declined in the previous two quarters as the U.S.-China trade war and uncertainty over Brexit crimp demand and Germany, the region's largest economy, at risk of falling into recession.

European vs US earnings

(Reporting by Josephine Mason)