Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Switzerland  >  Stoxx Europe 600    SXXP   EU0009658202

STOXX EUROPE 600

(SXXP)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTM Zero - 04/20 11:41:45 am
334.01 PTS   +0.16%
05:38aUK shares inch higher as earnings season kicks off
RE
05:37aEUROPE : Novartis, Roche lift European shares as earnings jitters remain
RE
04:59aSTOXX 600 : Oil falls as stocks fill, earnings set to shrink
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

STOXX 600 : Oil falls as stocks fill, earnings set to shrink

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 04:59am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An oil pump jack pumps oil in a field near Calgary

Oil prices fell on Monday, depressed by concerns U.S. storage facilities will soon be full as the novel coronavirus pandemic destroys demand and as companies prepare to report their worst quarterly earnings since the 2008 financial crisis.

Brent was down 73 cents, or 2.6%, to $27.35 a barrel at 0814 GMT.

The front-month May WTI contract fell $3.53, or 19.3%, to $14.74 a barrel.

At one point, it dropped by 21% to $14.47 a barrel, the lowest since March 1999, but the U.S. sell-off was exaggerated by the imminent expiry of the front-month contract.

"The May contract is set to expire tomorrow, and the bulk of the open interest and volume is already in the June contract," ING's head of commodities strategy Warren Patterson said.

The June contract, which is more actively traded, fell $1.45, or 5.8%, to $23.58 a barrel.

The volume of oil held in U.S. storage, especially at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for the U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contract, is rising as refiners throttle back activity because of weak demand. [EIA/S]

"As production continues relatively unscathed, storages are filling up by the day. The world is using less and less oil and producers now feel how this translates in prices," Rystad's head of oil markets Bjornar Tonhaugen said.

Floating storage in tankers is also estimated at a record 160 million barrels.

The mood in other markets was also cautious as the first-quarter earnings season gets underway. Analysts expect STOXX 600 firms to post a 22% plunge in earnings, the steepest since the 2008 global financial meltdown, IBES data from Refinitiv showed.

In Japan, exports declined the most in nearly four years in March as U.S.-bound shipments, including cars, fell at their fastest since 2011.

Forecasts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the International Energy Agency on the outlook for oil consumption have reinforced the bearishness.

The oil industry has been swiftly reducing output in the face of an estimated 30% decline in fuel demand worldwide.

Production cuts from OPEC and its allies, including Russia, will take effect from May. The OPEC+ group has agreed to reduce output by 9.7 million bpd.

Officials in Saudi Arabia have forecast global supply cuts from oil producers could total nearly 20 million bpd, but that includes voluntary cuts from nations, including the United States and Canada, which cannot simply turn on or off production in the way most OPEC nations can.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London, additional eporting by Florence Tan in Singaporeand David Gaffen in New York; editing by Richard Pullin, Simon Cameron-Moore and Barbara Lewis)

By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on STOXX EUROPE 600
05:38aUK shares inch higher as earnings season kicks off
RE
05:37aEUROPE : Novartis, Roche lift European shares as earnings jitters remain
RE
04:59aSTOXX 600 : Oil falls as stocks fill, earnings set to shrink
RE
04:55aOil falls as stocks fill, earnings set to shrink
RE
04/17Global stocks rally as investors take heart on U.S. economic reopening plan
RE
04/17Global stocks rally as investors take heart on U.S. economic reopening plan
RE
04/17Stocks rally as investors take heart on U.S. economic reopening plan
RE
04/17'FASTEN YOUR SEATBELT' : Investors brace for Europe Inc. results amid coronaviru..
RE
04/17World stocks rise on hopes U.S. economy will reopen
RE
04/17What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
RE
More news
Chart STOXX EUROPE 600
Duration : Period :
Stoxx Europe 600 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop STOXX EUROPE 600
VERBUND AG 39.39 Real-time Estimate Quote.11.21%
ANDRITZ AG 29.84 Real-time Estimate Quote.10.85%
TECHNIPFMC PLC 8.12 Delayed Quote.9.43%
IMMOFINANZ AG 16.055 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.54%
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. 40.21 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.37%
MEGGITT PLC 262.6 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.75%
KLÉPIERRE 16.065 Real-time Quote.-5.03%
BELLWAY P.L.C. 2313.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.11%
JOHN WOOD GROUP 178.85 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.21%
MOWI ASA 171.2 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.36%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group