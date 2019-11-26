Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Switzerland  >  Stoxx Europe 600    SXXP   EU0009658202

STOXX EUROPE 600

(SXXP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Switzerland - 11/26 03:59:30 am
407.48 PTS   -0.15%
04:09aEUROPE : European shares dip as investors seek signs of trade deal progress
RE
03:52aTrade optimism lifts world stock markets
RE
03:51aTrade optimism lifts world stock markets
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Trade optimism lifts world stock markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 03:51am EST
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London

World stocks hit their highest in almost two years on Tuesday, keeping record highs in sight, following fresh signs that the United States and China were working to end a bitter trade war that has dealt a blow to the global economy.

China's Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. Trade representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin held a phone call on issues related to a phase one trade agreement on Tuesday, China's commerce ministry said.

This, alongside a strong Hong Kong debut for Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba in the world's largest share sale of this year, boosted stock markets in Asia <.MIAPJ0000PUS> <.N225>.

Alibaba shares opened almost 7% higher in Hong Kong than their issue price and at a small premium to pricing in New York. The listing has been seen as a vote of confidence in Hong Kong after months of anti-government protests that have rocked the former British colony.

European shares were marginally lower in early trade although the pan-European STOXX 600 remained within striking distance of four-year highs.

MSCI's 49-country main world share index edged up 0.1% <.MIWD00000PUS>, having touched its highest level in almost two years. It is less than 1% off record highs hit in early 2018.

Trade in U.S. stock futures were a tad firmer.

A flurry of major acquisition activity has also supported world shares, with France's LVMH offering to buy U.S. jeweller Tiffany & Co and Charles Schwab Corp's agreeing to purchase U.S. discount brokerage TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.

Still, optimism over U.S./China trade talks remained the key driver following positive headlines from the world's two biggest economies on this front in recent days.

"While it is easy to be sceptical about these sorts of reports, given we’ve heard them so many times before, particularly the ones about a roll back of tariffs, they do tend to create a momentum all of their own," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

"Even when they are denied, and no matter how cynical you are, it has tended to be a fool's errand in standing in the way of any move higher."

The United States has imposed tariffs on Chinese goods in a 16-month long dispute over trade practices that the U.S. government says are unfair. China has responded with its own tariffs on U.S. goods.

The next important date to watch is Dec. 15, when Washington is scheduled to impose even more tariffs on Chinese goods.

Japan's yen fell to a two-week low of 109.205 per dollar <JPY=EBS>, while the Swiss franc traded near a six-week low against the greenback as the optimistic tone sapped demand for safe-haven currencies.

In the offshore market, the yuan <CNH=D3> briefly rose to a one-week high of 7.0188 versus the dollar.

Yields on safe-haven government bonds in the euro zone nudged higher, although the limited rise in borrowing costs suggested caution from bond investors.

"What we have seen, especially if I look at the equity side, is that the optimism (on U.S./China trade talks) is quite high so we rather have the potential for a risk-off move," said Sebastian Fellechner, a rates strategist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin <BTC=BTSP>, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, was 1.6% firmer at $7,236.71, recovering from a six-month low on Monday after the People's Bank of China launched a fresh crackdown on cryptocurrencies.

U.S. crude was flat at $58 a barrel. Brent crude was also little changed on the day at $63.66 per barrel.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Additional reporting by Stanley White in TOKYO and Yoruk Bahceli in LONDON; Editing by Jon Boyle)

By Dhara Ranasinghe
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 1.96% 190.45 Delayed Quote.38.94%
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 0.31% 3.21 End-of-day quote.-5.03%
BITCOIN - EURO 0.78% 6528.5016 End-of-day quote.86.90%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR 0.68% 7184.188 End-of-day quote.80.76%
CMC MARKETS PLC 3.30% 133.664 Delayed Quote.23.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.09% 63.62 Delayed Quote.17.69%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE 0.49% 406.05 Real-time Quote.56.56%
MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.07 End-of-day quote.7.69%
SHARE PLC -0.66% 30.3 Delayed Quote.34.07%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.18% 407.34 Delayed Quote.19.12%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.18% 878.26 Delayed Quote.22.54%
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION 7.58% 51.78 Delayed Quote.5.76%
THE 600 GROUP PLC 0.00% 18.1 Delayed Quote.20.67%
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION 2.30% 49.31 Delayed Quote.16.06%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.13% 7.034 Delayed Quote.2.48%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.07% 7.0395 Delayed Quote.2.38%
WTI -0.02% 57.92 Delayed Quote.25.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STOXX EUROPE 600
04:09aEUROPE : European shares dip as investors seek signs of trade deal progress
RE
03:52aTrade optimism lifts world stock markets
RE
03:51aTrade optimism lifts world stock markets
RE
11/25Tech Shares Power U.S. Stocks Higher
DJ
11/25World share markets rally on revived trade hopes; dollar gains
RE
11/25World share markets rally on revived trade hopes; dollar gains
RE
11/25World share markets rally on revived trade hopes; dollar gains
RE
11/25Tech Shares Power U.S. Stocks Higher
DJ
11/25Tech Shares Power U.S. Stocks Higher
DJ
11/25EUROPE : Transatlantic dealmaking sends European shares back to four-year peak
RE
More news
News of the components of STOXX EUROPE 600
04:08aALLIANZ : X and Debeka invest in SDA SE Open Industry Solutions
PU
04:08aCAPITAL MARKETS DAY : Scout24 AG announces strengthening of verticals to shape t..
PU
04:03aEASYJET : Germany's Condor attracts high level of takeover interest
RE
04:01aNOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ : New low profile, all-weather tires - Nokian Hakka Truck tir..
AQ
04:01aSAAB : Change in Saab's Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2020
AQ
04:00aBRENNTAG AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
04:00aMetsä Board has selected Valmet to supply a new recovery boiler and an evapor..
GL
More news
Chart STOXX EUROPE 600
Duration : Period :
Stoxx Europe 600 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOXX EUROPE 600
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop STOXX EUROPE 600
VIFOR PHARMA 169.95 Delayed Quote.3.50%
TOPDANMARK 313 Real-time Quote.2.96%
JOHN WOOD GROUP 381.5 Real-time Quote.2.75%
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY 272.4 Real-time Quote.2.60%
PENNON GROUP PLC 948.6 Real-time Quote.2.35%
UCB 72.93 Real-time Quote.-1.84%
PRYSMIAN S.P.A. 20.405 Real-time Quote.-1.90%
WÄRTSILÄ OYJ 8.88 Real-time Quote.-2.25%
NMC HEALTH PLC 2554 Real-time Quote.-2.48%
COMPASS GROUP PLC 1968.25 Real-time Quote.-4.96%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group