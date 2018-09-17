STRABAG : awarded  133 million contract for section of A1 in Poland

17 km long section of A1 motorway in Poland between Kamieńsk and Radomsko



Design-and-build contract for € 133 million



Project period: 32 months

Warsaw

,

17 September 2018

The European-based construction group STRABAG, through its Polish subsidiary STRABAG Sp. z o.o., has been awarded another contract for a section of the A1 motorway in Poland. STRABAG is leading a consortium (92 %) with Poland's Budimex SA.

The 17 km long Section C begins at the Kamieńsk junction and ends at Radomsko, where the construction of a motorway interchange forms part of the order. The total value of the design-and-build contract amounts to € 133 million. Construction is to begin before the end of 2018, with project handover scheduled after 32 months. The contract includes the construction of a motorway section with three lanes in each direction as well as 16 bridge objects and three rest areas.

'Just one month ago, we added a 16 km long section of the A1 to our order books. That order is also being performed under a design-and-build contract, which means that we can apply our know-how already in the design phase,' says Thomas Birtel, CEO of STRABAG SE.

STRABAG SEis a European-based technology group for construction services, a leader in innovation and financial strength. Our services span all areas of the construction industry and cover the entire construction value chain. We create added value for our clients by our specialised entities integrating the most diverse services and assuming responsibility for them. We bring together people, materials and machinery at the right place and at the right time in order to realise even complex construction projects - on schedule, of the highest quality and at the best price. The hard work and dedication of our close to 73,000 employees allow us to generate an annual output volume of more than € 14 billion. At the same time, a dense network of numerous subsidiaries in many European countries and, also, on other continents is helping to expand our area of operation far beyond the borders of Austria and Germany. More information is available atwww.strabag.com.

The STRABAG Group has been present inPolandsince 1987. The company employs approx. 4,500 people and generates about € 800 million in the country. More information is available atwww.strabag.pl.

