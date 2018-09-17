STRABAG : building new REHAU production facility in Hungary for  50 million

Expansion of Swiss automotive supplier's existing plant



STRABAG-MML Kft., the Hungarian subsidiary of STRABAG Group, has been picked to build a new production facility for Swiss automotive supplier REHAU in Újhartyán. The 63,000 m² facility will produce exterior body parts such as bumpers and spoilers.

Work will start in September and is expected to be completed after 15 months of construction. The contract value amounts to € 50 million.

'We have a long-standing partnership with REHAU. In 2012, we handed over a new factory building in Győr after a construction time of just five months. This year, we completed the expansion of that facility. We are proud that REHAU has decided to again place its trust in us with this latest project award,' says Thomas Birtel, CEO of STRABAG SE.



