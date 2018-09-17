Log in
STRABAG : building new REHAU production facility in Hungary for  50 million

09/17/2018 | 01:28pm CEST
17 September 2018 | STRABAG Hungary
  • Expansion of Swiss automotive supplier's existing plant
  • Production facility with around 63,000 m² of space
  • Project schedule: 15 months
Budapest,17 September 2018---STRABAG-MML Kft., the Hungarian subsidiary of STRABAG Group, has been picked to build a new production facility for Swiss automotive supplier REHAU in Újhartyán. The 63,000 m² facility will produce exterior body parts such as bumpers and spoilers.

Work will start in September and is expected to be completed after 15 months of construction. The contract value amounts to € 50 million.

'We have a long-standing partnership with REHAU. In 2012, we handed over a new factory building in Győr after a construction time of just five months. This year, we completed the expansion of that facility. We are proud that REHAU has decided to again place its trust in us with this latest project award,' says Thomas Birtel, CEO of STRABAG SE.

STRABAG SEis a European-based technology group for construction services, a leader in innovation and financial strength. Our services span all areas of the construction industry and cover the entire construction value chain. We create added value for our clients by our specialised entities integrating the most diverse services and assuming responsibility for them. We bring together people, materials and machinery at the right place and at the right time in order to realise even complex construction projects - on schedule, of the highest quality and at the best price. The hard work and dedication of our close to 73,000 employees allow us to generate an annual output volume of more than € 14 billion. At the same time, a dense network of numerous subsidiaries in many European countries and, also, on other continents is helping to expand our area of operation far beyond the borders of Austria and Germany. More information is available atwww.strabag.com.

The STRABAG Group has been operating inHungarysince 1989. In 2017, the 2,700 employees in the country generated an output volume of about € 550 million. More information about STRABAG in Hungary is available atwww.strabag.hu.

Disclaimer

Strabag SE published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 11:27:01 UTC
