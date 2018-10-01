Log in
STRABAG SE (STRV)
STRABAG : increases stake in A8 motorway operator PANSUEVIA from 50 to 100 Percent

10/01/2018 | 03:42pm CEST
  • PANSUEVIA operates German motorway section between Ulm and Augsburg
  • Necessary full consolidation leads to increase of previous stake - positive balance sheet one-off
Jettingen-Scheppach/Vienna/Essen, 1 October 2018---STRABAG, the European-based technology group for construction services, has acquired the 50 % stake in PANSUEVIA that had been held by HOCHTIEF, making it the 100 % owner of the concession company operating the Ulm-Augsburg section of the A8 motorway in Germany. The closing of the transaction took place last Friday. Both parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

The approximately 58 km long section of the A8 between Ulm and Augsburg, which had been partially extended, was opened to traffic on schedule in September 2015 after slightly more than four years of construction. PANSUEVIA had designed, financed and carried out the widening of the section to six lanes and took over the maintenance and operation of the section for a period of 30 years. Construction was carried out by a joint venture consisting of STRABAG Großprojekte GmbH, HOCHTIEF Infrastruktur GmbH and Ed. Züblin AG. The refinancing was concluded successfully in June 2016.

Outlook confirmed
As a consequence of the now necessary full consolidation of PANSUEVIA by STRABAG, the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) require the previous 50 % interest to be revalued through profit or loss ("step-up"). The result is a positive non-operating balance sheet one-off in the mid-range double-digit million euro area to be presented in the earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the consolidated financial statements of STRABAG SE.

In this context, STRABAG confirms its forecast of an EBIT margin of at least 3 % from the operating business for the 2018 financial year. This forecast does not include the non-recurring margin increase resulting from the abovementioned non-operating step-up profit in 2018.

STRABAG SEis a European-based technology group for construction services, a leader in innovation and financial strength. Our services span all areas of the construction industry and cover the entire construction value chain. We create added value for our clients by our specialised entities integrating the most diverse services and assuming responsibility for them. We bring together people, materials and machinery at the right place and at the right time in order to realise even complex construction projects - on schedule, of the highest quality and at the best price. The hard work and dedication of our close to 73,000 employees allow us to generate an annual output volume of more than € 14 billion. At the same time, a dense network of numerous subsidiaries in many European countries and, also, on other continents is helping to expand our area of operation far beyond the borders of Austria and Germany. More information is available atwww.strabag.com.

Disclaimer

Strabag SE published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 13:41:03 UTC
