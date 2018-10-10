Log in
STRABAG : subsidiary ZÜBLIN awarded another large contract in Copenhagen thanks to BIM competence

10/10/2018 | 11:08am CEST
10 October 2018 | STRABAG Denmark STRABAG subsidiary ZÜBLIN awarded another large contract in Copenhagen thanks to BIM competence
  • ZÜBLIN to build additional 49,000 m² in Carlsberg neighbourhood
  • Total contract value for Carlsberg Byen P/S of more than DKK 1.2 billion (~€ 161 million)
  • Construction until 2021
Copenhagen, 10 October 2018---STRABAG, the European-based technology group for construction services, through its Danish subsidiary ZÜBLIN A/S, has signed another turnkey contract for the construction of a building ensemble in the Carlsberg neighbourhood of Copenhagen. After the contract for the Dahlerup Tower that was awarded earlier this year, this is the second major contract that ZÜBLIN is building on behalf of Carlsberg Byen on the former brewery site in Copenhagen's Valby district. The new project, with a floor area of 49,000 m², is expected to be completed in 2021 following the cutting of the soDenmarkd later this year. The total value of the two contracts is more than DKK 1.2 billion (€ 161 million).

Earlier this year, ZÜBLIN and Carlsberg Byen cut the first sod on the 80-metre Dahlerup Tower and a connecting block of houses. The newly signed contract covers the construction of another tower block also with a height of 80 metres including two connecting buildings. The buildings - Vogelius Tower, Kjeldahl House and Djørup House - comprise housing, offices and an underground car park.

The project has been designed and planned in close cooperation between the client Carlsberg Byen and a team consisting of ZÜBLIN, Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects, Entasis and COWI. The cooperation is based on Carlsberg Byen's collaborative model, which, like the ZÜBLIN teamconcept partnering model, focuses on the early involvement of all project partners in a two-phase contract divided into a preconstruction and construction phase.

It is Carlsberg Byen's vision to further the digital development in the construction industry. Digital tools have also long since become an integrated part of the project development work at STRABAG Group.

"Digitalisation is one of our main strategic focus areas," says Thomas Birtel, CEO of STRABAG SE. "We work not only with 3D models but expand them through a fourth and fifth dimension - the time and the costs. In this project in Copenhagen, changes made to the structural model, for instance, are also updated automatically in our calculations. At the same time, virtual reality and laser scanning using drones are of increasing importance in our projects." The STRABAG Group understands this, and more, to be covered by the term BIM.5D®.

STRABAG SEis a European-based technology group for construction services, a leader in innovation and financial strength. Our services span all areas of the construction industry and cover the entire construction value chain. We create added value for our clients by our specialised entities integrating the most diverse services and assuming responsibility for them. We bring together people, materials and machinery at the right place and at the right time in order to realise even complex construction projects - on schedule, of the highest quality and at the best price. The hard work and dedication of our close to 73,000 employees allow us to generate an annual output volume of more than € 14 billion. At the same time, a dense network of numerous subsidiaries in many European countries and, also, on other continents is helping to expand our area of operation far beyond the borders of Austria and Germany. More information is available atwww.strabag.com.

ZÜBLIN A/Sis a Danish construction company with local market knowledge and international strength. Our services comprise ground and civil engineering as well as infrastructure and turnkey construction of the highest quality. The STRABAG Group employs 348 employees and generates an annual output volume of about € 159 million in Denmark.

More information atwww.zueblin.dk

Disclaimer

Strabag SE published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 09:07:10 UTC
