STWC Holdings opens new store in Oklahoma City

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STWC Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK: STWC), the nation’s foremost consulting firm in the development of cannabis-related businesses, has opened a 1,700 square-foot Strainwise shop in Oklahoma City for the sale of hemp-derived CBD products.



It was the first CBD store opened under the Strainwise umbrella.

“We’re excited about this latest step in our corporate development,” said Erin Phillips, chief executive officer of STWC Holdings. “We think it lends a certain diversity that will be instrumental to our ability to provide the most complete range of consulting services to our clients.”

The new shop at 2600 S Meridian Ave., near the Will Rogers Airport, will stock only non-THC items derived from hemp, and customers will not experience the “high” associated with traditional marijuana products. Matt Schwartz, implementation manager for Strainwise, said his company is targeting a specific section of the public who understand the health benefits of CBD products.

He said, “With the opening of the Strainwise CBD store here in Oklahoma City, we’re focused on people who want relief from issues such as stress, muscle spasms and even high blood pressure; and those people don’t necessarily want the high that would result from use of medical marijuana products.”

The products at this new Strainwise shop (open every day, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.) will include CBD capsules, tinctures, creams, salves and more. Strainwise currently carries 7-10 CBD brands at the store, but Strainwise is creating its own branded CBD products due for arrival in the summer.

About the same time, Strainwise is in the process of opening a medical marijuana dispensary next door to the CBD shop. The dispensary will carry items infused with THC, and Strainwise expects to appeal to a different demographic.

About STWC Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Lakewood, Colo., STWC Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK: STWC) plans on becoming a complete ecosystem of entities and services that support the burgeoning cannabis industry. From capital, strategic partnership, and seed-to-sale consulting to design, marketing and advertising services, we intend to be highly diversified within the industry. We are a team of highly capable industry veterans that creates value for our partners by providing access to our comprehensive suite of assets. We develop made-to-order solutions to address the range of challenges that cannabis entrepreneurs and businesses face. ­­We believe in the value of cannabis, and we’re laying the foundation for its future. For more information: 303-736-2442.

Media contact: Steve Caulk, srcaulk@proconnectpr.com , 303-410-4971