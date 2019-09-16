Strata X Energy : X Joins Forces With Leading Botswana Fund

NDA Signed to Develop Finance Strategy

DENVER, COLORADO USA, BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND AUSTRALIA and VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA CANADA - 16 September 2019 (Pacific Time - Canada) (TSX-V:SXE) (ASX:SXA)

Highlights:

NDA signed with Botswana Development Corporation (BDC) to allow due diligence required for a multi-staged US$10 million finance package targeting the appraisal and development of Strata-X's 100% owned Serowe CBM Project.

BDC is the largest investment holding company in Botswana.

Serowe CBM Project has been estimated to contain up to 6 TCF of Prospective Resource.

ASX disclosure note - 5.28.2 - The estimated quantities of petroleum that may potentially be recovered by the application of a future development project(s) relate to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Further exploration appraisal and evaluation is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable hydrocarbons.

The directors and management of Strata-X Energy Ltd. ('Strata-X' or the 'Company') (TSX-V:SXE) (ASX:SXA) are pleased to announce that the Company has signed a Non-Disclosure Agreement ('NDA') with the Botswana Development Corporation ('BDC') to develop a multi-staged USD$10 million financing strategy for the 100% Strata-X owned, Serowe CBM Project in the Republic of Botswana. Strata-X and BDC are committed to bring the domestically sourced, Serowe CBM Project's clean natural gas to help stimulate the Botswana economy.

BDC is the principal agency for commercial and industrial development within Botswana. It is a government sponsored agency administered by an independent board of directors, with the primary charter to advance the country's economy through financial support of nationally important projects. BDC provides both debt and equity financing for domestic projects that perform one or more of the following functions:

Pioneer new industries

Unlock value in existing industries

Stimulate private sector growth and foster linkages with the local industry

Drive diversification and exports

Create significant employment

Strata-X's Serowe CBM Project is located in the heart of the Botswana CBM Fairway. As previously announced and as verified by MHA Petroleum Consultants, the Serowe CBM Project has an estimated 6 TCF of Prospective Gas Resource within the coal seams underlying Strata-X's 100% owned tenements that extend over 1.1 million acres of the Fairway.(1) The natural gas from the Serowe CBM Project has the potential to change the makeup of the Botswana and southern African region energy mix and fits well with BDC's mandate to help diversify domestic energy sources.

The Company is in the final stages of an Environmental Impact Assessment ('EIA') which will allow the company to drill an additional 75 wells above the 20 wells currently approved, over the internally mapped high-grade area. Successful development of the domestic natural gas of the Serowe CBM Project allows Botswana access to cleaner and more sustainable energy, as opposed to its current use of 100% imported diesel and coal for regional power generation.

The proposed funding will incorporate both equity and debt funding of up to US$10 million over the next 3 years. Such funding would not preclude the Company from accessing other sources of capital.

The NDA was executed to allow BDC to review in detail the Company's Serowe CBM Project and business models including proprietary data. BDC is under no firm obligation to provide funding to the Strata-X but has agreed that, pending expected successful due diligence, it anticipates entering a long-term, multi-stage finance package with the Company. The due diligence is expected to take between 60 to 90 days and any proposal that results from the due diligence will require approval by both the BDC and the Strata-X Board of Directors.

Ron Prefontaine, Executive Chairman said: 'We are excited to be partnering with BDC, the leading development fund in Botswana, as a potential significant cornerstone investor in our 100% owned Serowe CBM Project. Strata-X's team has been working hard over the past two years, with limited resources, building the foundations for this large CBM Project. With 6 TCF Prospective Resource verified, our 100% owned Serowe CBM Project could dramatically change the Botswana energy mix and ultimately lead to Botswana being an important energy center of the southern African region.(1)

About Strata-X

Strata-X is a Denver, Colorado (USA) based company and is engaged in the business of oil and gas exploration and development with a variety of exploration opportunities in the States of California and Illinois in the United States of America and the Republic of Botswana. Strata-X has 89,538,318 common shares outstanding and trades under the symbol 'SXE' on the TSX-V and 'SXA' on the ASX.

(1) Prospective and Contingent Resources figures are from an audit report prepared by MHA Petroleum Consultants, a qualified reserves auditor, dated and effective 10 May 2019 following their audit in accordance with the COGE Handbook of the available technical data including the geological interpretation, information from relevant nearby wells, Company drilled wells, analogous reservoirs and the proposed program for the Project, prepared and presented to MHA by Strata-X. Prospective Resources are those quantities of petroleum estimated, as of a given date, to be potentially recoverable from undiscovered accumulations by application of future development project. Prospective Resources have both an associated chance of discovery and a chance of development. A high level of uncertainty exists with the Prospective resources given the lack of historical drilling, available data and other productivity factors that limit the economic viability of coal seam gas deposits. The Report Prospective Resources and Contingent Resources over Prospecting Licenses Strata-X holds for methane production the Republic of Botswana. Actual sales from the Prospecting License cannot begin until converted by Strata-X election and environmental filings to the Republic of Botswana. Stated Prospective Resource figures are Best Estimate - undiscovered natural gas quantities and net of a royalty and are shown at a 100% working interest in the Project. Stated Contingent Resource figures are Best Estimate -natural gas quantities and net of a royalty and are shown at a 100% working interest in the Project and are derived from data acquired in the Company 19B-1 well. Contingent Resources stated are estimated using low, best and high analytical inputs gained from offsetting core data and data from the 19B-1 well. Contingent Resources stated are prevented from being reserves until sufficient production tests are carried out The total costs associated with establishing the commerciality of this project are unknown at this time given the early stage of the Project's development. There is no certainty that any portion of the Prospective Resources will be discovered, if discovered, there is no certainty that it will be commercially viable to produce any portion of the resources.

This announcement was made in Canada for the TSX.V and in Australia for the ASX.

Public documents for Strata-X Energy Ltd. can be found at SEDAR (Canada) (www.sedar.com) and ASX.com.au (Australia).

