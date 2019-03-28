Strata X Energy : X Announces Resignation of Director

DENVER, COLORADO USA, BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND AUSTRALIA and VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA CANADA - 27 March 2019 (Pacific Time - Canada) (TSX-V:SXE) (ASX:SXA)

Strata-X Energy Ltd. ('Strata-X' or the 'Company') (TSX-V:SXE) (ASX:SXA) announces the resignation of

Dennis Nerland as a director and member of the audit committee of the Company. Mr. Nerland's

departure was prompted by his desire to begin reducing his workload as a member of the Boards of

several public corporations. The Company wishes to sincerely thank Mr. Nerland for his contributions to

the Company over the past five years.

About Strata-X

Strata-X is a Denver, Colorado (USA) based company and is engaged in the business of oil and gas

exploration and development with a variety of exploration opportunities in the States of California and

Illinois in the United States of America and the Republic of Botswana. Strata-X has 89,538,318 common

shares outstanding and trades under the symbol 'SXE' on the TSX-V and 'SXA' on the ASX.

