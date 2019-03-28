Log in
STRATA-X ENERGY LTD-GDR

(SXA)
Strata X Energy : X Announces Resignation of Director

03/28/2019

DENVER, COLORADO USA, BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND AUSTRALIA and VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA CANADA - 27 March 2019 (Pacific Time - Canada) (TSX-V:SXE) (ASX:SXA)

Strata-X Energy Ltd. ('Strata-X' or the 'Company') (TSX-V:SXE) (ASX:SXA) announces the resignation of
Dennis Nerland as a director and member of the audit committee of the Company. Mr. Nerland's
departure was prompted by his desire to begin reducing his workload as a member of the Boards of
several public corporations. The Company wishes to sincerely thank Mr. Nerland for his contributions to
the Company over the past five years.
About Strata-X
Strata-X is a Denver, Colorado (USA) based company and is engaged in the business of oil and gas
exploration and development with a variety of exploration opportunities in the States of California and
Illinois in the United States of America and the Republic of Botswana. Strata-X has 89,538,318 common
shares outstanding and trades under the symbol 'SXE' on the TSX-V and 'SXA' on the ASX.

For Further information please contact:

Tim Hoops (USA)
President
+1 855-463-2400
info@strata-x.com

This announcement was made in Canada for the TSX.V and in Australia for the ASX.

Public documents for Strata-X Energy Ltd. can be found at SEDAR (Canada) (www.sedar.com) and ASX.com.au (Australia).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture

Disclaimer

Strata-X Energy Limited published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 04:14:10 UTC
