Strata X Energy : X Serowe CSG Resource Upgrade Funding

DENVER, COLORADO USA, BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND AUSTRALIA and VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA CANADA - 25 February 2019 (Pacific Time - Canada) (TSX-V:SXE) (ASX:SXA)

TThe directors of Strata-X Energy Ltd. ('Strata-X' or the 'Company') (TSX-V:SXE) (ASX:SXA) are pleased to announce that the Company has closed a non-brokered private placement ('Placement') to sophisticated and institutional investors in Australia. The Company raised gross proceeds of A$500,000 through the issuance of 8,333,334 Units at a price of A$0.06 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one Chess Depository Unit ('CDI') and one half of one share purchase unlisted warrant. Each warrant is exercisable into one CDI at an exercise price of A$0.07 up until February 28, 2021.

The Company plans to use the proceeds to:Integrate the results of the current drilling program into seeking a resource upgrade.

Quantify the conditional reserves potential of a successful pilot and appraisal drilling program in Strata-X's 100% owned PL 19C. Integrate the results from the current drilling program to design a CSG pilot using inexpensive vertical well methods. The pilot design should demonstrate the optimal gas flow potential from the bright interbedded Serowe Coal Seams within the high graded area. Negotiate and finalize contracts with proven service companies to execute the program. Placement fees and working capital

The Company has paid finder's fees in the amount of A$7,500. The Placement is subject to Exchange (TSX-V) acceptance. All of the securities issued pursuant to this offering will have a hold period in Canada expiring on June 26, 2019.

About Strata-X

Strata-X is seeking to commercialize Coal Seam Gas (CSG) in Botswana and petroleum in the USA. Strata-X has 89,538,318 common shares outstanding and trades under the symbol 'SXE' on the TSX-V and 'SXA' on the ASX.

For Further information please contact:

Tim Hoops (USA) President +1 855-463-2400 info@strata-x.com

This announcement was made in Canada for the TSX.V and in Australia for the ASX.

Public documents for Strata-X Energy Ltd. can be found at SEDAR (Canada) (www.sedar.com) and ASX.com.au (Australia).

