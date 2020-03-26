Stratabound Minerals Corp. Reprices and Extends Expiry Date of Certain Warrants

Log in
03/26/2020 | 09:35pm EDT

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2020) - Stratabound Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SB) ("Stratabound" or the "Company") announced that it has, subject to exchange approval, repriced and extended the expiry date of an aggregate of 1,037,152 previously issued warrants (the "Warrants") for an additional 1 year. These warrants being extended, post-consolidation, are:

  1. March 26, 2018 - 319,166 Warrants exercisable at $0.48 with an expiry date of March 26, 2020,

  2. April 12, 2018 - 149,496 Warrants exercisable at $0.48 with an expiry date of April 12, 2020;

  3. May 7, 2018 - 545,574 Warrants exercisable at $0.48 with an expiry date of May 7, 2020;

  4. June 28, 2018 - 22,916 Warrants exercisable at $0.48 with an expiry date of June 28, 2020

These Warrants are also being repriced. Each whole Warrant will now entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20. The Warrants will also contain an acceleration clause, in that if the shares trade at or more than $0.24 for a 10 day period, the expiry date shall terminate upon 30 days notice.

About Stratabound Minerals Corp.

Stratabound Minerals Corp. is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on gold exploration at its flagship Golden Culvert Project, Yukon Territory and its new McIntyre Brook Project, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company also holds a significant land position that hosts three base metals deposits in the Bathurst base metals camp of New Brunswick featuring the Captain Copper-Cobalt-Gold Deposit that hosts an NI 43-101 Measured and Indicated Resource.

For more information please visit the company's website at www.stratabound.ca.

For further information contact: R. Kim Tyler, President and CEO 416-915-4157 info@stratabound.com
www.stratabound.com

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services for dissemination in the United States of America. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U. S. securities law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53878


© Newsfilecorp 2020
