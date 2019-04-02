MakerBot : Launches the MakerBot : Certification Program for Students

MakerBot Expands Its 3D Printing Educational Ecosystem with a New Program Aimed to Empower Students with Design Thinking and Creative Problem-Solving Skills Through Real-World Design Applications

MakerBot, a global leader in 3D printing, bridges the 3D printing skills gap with the launch of the MakerBot Certification™ Program for Students. This certification program gives middle school and high school students a proven edge with hands-on design thinking and 3D printing skills training.

MakerBot, which has its popular 3D printers in over 7,000 K-12 schools in the U.S., empowers students with tools and resources to help them better prepare for their futures. The adoption of 3D printing in classrooms has become increasingly widespread as educators turn to new methodologies to drive student engagement and enhance STEM and STEAM learning. However, many students today are still lacking the critical skills that will launch them into 21st-century careers.

“We recognized very early on that teachers needed more than just a 3D printer; they needed a learning tool. As a result, we developed a full line of offerings for educators, including the MakerBot Certification Program for Educators, launched in April 2018. Following the success of the program, teachers wanted a similar program for their own students,” said Nadav Goshen, CEO of MakerBot. “We are excited to announce the MakerBot Certification Program for Students to provide them with 3D printing skills training. This program will not only help them to develop critical thinking skills and how to innovate with a MakerBot 3D printer but also enable educators to integrate 3D printing into their curriculums further.”

The MakerBot Certification Program for Students includes content developed by design education professionals and 3D printing experts. Students learn the fundamentals of 3D printing and 3D design and develop their creativity, design thinking and problem-solving skills. Students gain confidence in operating a MakerBot 3D printer, applying learned skills to real-world applications, making strategic design decisions, and applying advanced 3D printing skills to build high-quality prototypes.

Students earn their certification by completing the four-part online course series. Each course module focuses on an integral aspect of design thinking or 3D printing. After completion, students will receive an .STL file of a MakerBot Certification Program for Students award that they can 3D print as a symbol of their achievement.

The certification modules include:

3D Printer Operator – Learn how to set up and manage your MakerBot 3D printer, create your first prints, and troubleshoot common issues.

– Learn how to set up and manage your MakerBot 3D printer, create your first prints, and troubleshoot common issues. Design Thinking – Learn how to solve real-world design challenges using critical problem-solving skills including observation, ideation, and design.

– Learn how to solve real-world design challenges using critical problem-solving skills including observation, ideation, and design. Applied Design Thinking – Learn how to build on the fundamental Design Thinking skill set and approach your own projects with creative problem-solving skills.

– Learn how to build on the fundamental Design Thinking skill set and approach your own projects with creative problem-solving skills. Design for 3D Printing – Become a MakerBot 3D printing expert and learn how to apply advanced 3D printing skills for building exceptional models.

“The MakerBot Certification Program for Educators has allowed me to expand my 3D printing curriculum. I have been able to easily explain how 3D printers work to my students, giving them control to manage their own prints and take responsibility for what they are designing and creating,” said Jennifer Renne, Modeling and Simulation Instructor, Landstown High School Governor’s STEM & Technology Academy. “By having my students involved in this process, they will see that 3D printing is more than just making toys and fun gadgets; it is about understanding how 3D printers work and how it is applicable in a variety of industries.”

MakerBot is the only 3D printing company to provide a complete solution that enables the success of 3D printing programs in schools. MakerBot already offers a full 3D printing ecosystem for educators, including the easiest and most reliable 3D printers, the comprehensive MakerBot Educators Guidebook with hundreds of free 3D printing lesson plans created by teachers, Thingiverse Education and a highly-engaged community, industry-leading customer support, and the only ISTE-approved MakerBot Certification™ Program for Educators.

The MakerBot Certification Program for Students also includes access to the MakerBot Certification Program for Educators. Classrooms, schools, and districts can leverage both programs simultaneously to create a cohesive learning environment and stronger foundation in STEM and STEAM education. Both programs were designed with feedback from educators to help improve overall enrollment, classroom engagement, and academic performance.

The MakerBot Certification Program for Students is expected to be available for the 2019-2020 school year, with registration expected to begin July 1, 2019.

About MakerBot

MakerBot, a subsidiary of Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS), is a global leader in the 3D printing industry. The company helps create the innovators of today and the businesses and learning institutions of the future. Founded in 2009 in Brooklyn, NY, MakerBot strives to redefine the standards for 3D printing for reliability, accessibility, precision, and ease-of-use. Through this dedication, MakerBot has one of the largest install bases in the industry and also runs Thingiverse, the largest 3D printing community in the world.

We believe there's an innovator in everyone, so we make the 3D printing tools that make your ideas matter. Discover innovation with MakerBot 3D printing.

