MakerBot : Launches the MakerBot : Certification Program for Students

MakerBot,
a global leader in 3D printing, bridges the 3D printing skills gap with
the launch of the MakerBot
Certification™ Program for Students. This certification program
gives middle school and high school students a proven edge with hands-on
design thinking and 3D printing skills training.
MakerBot, which has its popular 3D printers in over 7,000 K-12 schools
in the U.S., empowers students with tools and resources to help them
better prepare for their futures. The adoption of 3D printing in
classrooms has become increasingly widespread as educators turn to new
methodologies to drive student engagement and enhance STEM and STEAM
learning. However, many students today are still lacking the critical
skills that will launch them into 21st-century careers.
“We recognized very early on that teachers needed more than just a 3D
printer; they needed a learning tool. As a result, we developed a full
line of offerings for educators, including the MakerBot Certification
Program for Educators, launched in April 2018. Following the success of
the program, teachers wanted a similar program for their own students,”
said Nadav Goshen, CEO of MakerBot. “We are excited to announce the
MakerBot Certification Program for Students to provide them with 3D
printing skills training. This program will not only help them to
develop critical thinking skills and how to innovate with a MakerBot 3D
printer but also enable educators to integrate 3D printing into their
curriculums further.”
The MakerBot Certification Program for Students includes content
developed by design education professionals and 3D printing experts.
Students learn the fundamentals of 3D printing and 3D design and develop
their creativity, design thinking and problem-solving skills. Students
gain confidence in operating a MakerBot 3D printer, applying learned
skills to real-world applications, making strategic design decisions,
and applying advanced 3D printing skills to build high-quality
prototypes.
Students earn their certification by completing the four-part online
course series. Each course module focuses on an integral aspect of
design thinking or 3D printing. After completion, students will receive
an .STL file of a MakerBot Certification Program for Students award that
they can 3D print as a symbol of their achievement.
The certification modules include:
-
3D Printer Operator – Learn how to set up and manage your
MakerBot 3D printer, create your first prints, and troubleshoot common
issues.
-
Design Thinking – Learn how to solve real-world design
challenges using critical problem-solving skills including
observation, ideation, and design.
-
Applied Design Thinking – Learn how to build on the fundamental
Design Thinking skill set and approach your own projects with creative
problem-solving skills.
-
Design for 3D Printing – Become a MakerBot 3D printing expert
and learn how to apply advanced 3D printing skills for building
exceptional models.
“The MakerBot Certification Program for Educators has allowed me to
expand my 3D printing curriculum. I have been able to easily explain how
3D printers work to my students, giving them control to manage their own
prints and take responsibility for what they are designing and
creating,” said Jennifer Renne, Modeling and Simulation Instructor,
Landstown High School Governor’s STEM & Technology Academy. “By having
my students involved in this process, they will see that 3D printing is
more than just making toys and fun gadgets; it is about understanding
how 3D printers work and how it is applicable in a variety of
industries.”
MakerBot is the only 3D printing company to provide a complete solution
that enables the success of 3D printing programs in schools. MakerBot
already offers a full 3D printing ecosystem for educators, including the
easiest and most reliable 3D printers, the comprehensive MakerBot
Educators Guidebook with hundreds of free 3D printing lesson plans
created by teachers, Thingiverse
Education and a highly-engaged community, industry-leading customer
support, and the only ISTE-approved MakerBot
Certification™ Program for Educators.
The MakerBot Certification Program for Students also includes access to
the MakerBot Certification Program for Educators. Classrooms, schools,
and districts can leverage both programs simultaneously to create a
cohesive learning environment and stronger foundation in STEM and STEAM
education. Both programs were designed with feedback from educators to
help improve overall enrollment, classroom engagement, and academic
performance.
The MakerBot Certification Program for Students is expected to be
available for the 2019-2020 school year, with registration expected to
begin July 1, 2019.
For more information on the MakerBot Certification Program, visit https://www.makerbot.com/certification/.
About MakerBot
MakerBot,
a subsidiary of Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS), is a global leader in the
3D printing industry. The company helps create the innovators of today
and the businesses and learning institutions of the future. Founded in
2009 in Brooklyn, NY, MakerBot strives to redefine the standards for 3D
printing for reliability, accessibility, precision, and ease-of-use.
Through this dedication, MakerBot has one of the largest install bases
in the industry and also runs Thingiverse, the largest 3D printing
community in the world.
We believe there's an innovator in everyone, so we make the 3D printing
tools that make your ideas matter. Discover innovation with MakerBot 3D
printing.
To learn more about MakerBot, visit makerbot.com.
