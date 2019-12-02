Stratasys : Adds TCL Hofmann & TCL Hunt to Channel Network Expanding 3D Printing Solutions Outreach in Machinery and Technical Sectors

New partnership in Australia and New Zealand helps industrial businesses transform into smart factories with higher manufacturing efficiency

Stratasys AP, a subsidiary of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), the 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions company, today announced the appointment of TCL Hofmann and TCL Hunt as authorized channel partner to expand its market outreach in both Australia and New Zealand.

“3D printing has changed the ways that many things are created and as an innovator and partner of our customers, Stratasys continues to push the boundaries to ensure needs are matched with the most fitted solution, whether our customer requires 3D printed replica of a patient’s heart for pre-surgical analysis, or a customized masking jig in shop floor,” said Ben Darling, Senior Territory Manager of Stratasys Australia and New Zealand Region.

TCL Hofmann and TCL Hunt joins the Stratasys’ reseller network with strong understanding of the local manufacturing market and customer needs in technical products. The team will market the complete suite of Stratasys’ professional additive manufacturing solutions, including 3D printers, wide range of engineering-grade materials, post-sale service and 3D printing software across multiple sectors within the manufacturing as well as businesses that are looking for transformation into industry 4.0 or smart manufacturing.

“For many years we have seen 3D printing technology bringing an unprecedented revolution to many multinational enterprises, be it on screen or behind the scene. The application potentials that professional-grade 3D printers can bring to Australian and New Zealand companies is huge and this is a very great moment to join the force,” commented Joseph Hancock, Managing Director, TCL Hofmann.

“We look forward to connecting Stratasys’ long standing expertise in industrial-grade 3D printing systems to TCL’s customers, ensuring that they find the best tools and solutions that will allow them to upscale their businesses.”

Stratasys and channel partners will continue to offer world-class 3D printing solutions and vertical applications to companies across different sectors, including aerospace, automotive, education, medical, consumer goods and electronics, facilitating businesses to expedite their design and manufacturing processes.

About Stratasys

For more than 30 years, Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) has been a defining force and dominant player in 3D printing and additive manufacturing – shaping the way things are made. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Rehovot, Israel, the company empowers customers across a broad range of vertical markets by enabling new paradigms for design and manufacturing. The company’s solutions provide customers with unmatched design freedom and manufacturing flexibility – reducing time-to-market and lowering development costs, while improving designs and communications. Stratasys subsidiaries include MakerBot and Solidscape, and the Stratasys ecosystem includes 3D printers for prototyping and production; a wide range of 3D printing materials; parts on-demand via Stratasys Direct Manufacturing; strategic consulting and professional services; and the Thingiverse and GrabCAD communities with over 2 million 3D printable files for free designs. With more than 2,700 employees and 1200 granted or pending additive manufacturing patents, Stratasys has received more than 30 technology and leadership awards. Visit us online at: www.stratasys.com or http://blog.stratasys.com/, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About TCL Hofmann

TCL Hofmann, Australia and TCL Hunt, New Zealand are a major supplier of industrial raw materials, semi-finished and finished products, and machinery to numerous industries including plastics processing, food & beverage, packaging, pharmaceutical, medical & industrial to name a few. Our success has developed from giving our customers a competitive advantage by providing cost effective, leading edge technologies backed up by sound industry advice and level of service aimed at surpassing customer expectations. Stratasys 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing is an excellent fit and complimentary to our existing activities, and fits our mission statement to represent leaders in their field. The appointment as a Stratasys reseller opens up existing and new opportunities for us to grow the business together to the mutual benefit of all concerned.

