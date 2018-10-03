Log in
Stratasys : Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

10/03/2018 | 11:01am CEST

Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS) will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 on Thursday, November 1, 2018. The Company plans to hold the conference call to discuss its third quarter financial results on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

The investor conference call will be available via live webcast on the Stratasys Web site at www.stratasys.com under the "Investors" tab; or directly at the following web address: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/a8omzkp4.

To participate by telephone, the domestic dial-in number is (866) 394-5776 and the international dial-in is (409) 350-3596. The access code is 2963439.

Investors are advised to dial into the call at least ten minutes prior to the call to register. The webcast will be available for 90 days on the "Investors" page of the Stratasys Web site or by accessing the provided web address.

Stratasys is a global leader in additive manufacturing or 3D printing technology, and is the manufacturer of FDM® and PolyJet™ 3D Printers. The company’s technologies are used to create prototypes, manufacturing tools, and production parts for industries, including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products and education. For 30 years, Stratasys products have helped manufacturers reduce product-development time, cost, and time-to-market, as well as reduce or eliminate tooling costs and improve product quality. The Stratasys 3D printing ecosystem of solutions and expertise includes: 3D printers, materials, software, expert services, and on-demand parts production. Online at: www.stratasys.com, http://blog.stratasys.com and LinkedIn.

Stratasys is a registered trademark and the Stratasys signet is a trademark of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2018
