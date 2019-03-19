Stratasys : Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2018

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) announced today that it has filed its
annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The
annual report on Form 20-F, which contains Stratasys’ audited financial
statements, can be accessed on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov,
as well as via the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.stratasys.com/financial-information.
The Company will deliver a hard copy of its annual report on Form 20-F,
including its complete audited financial statements, free of charge, to
its shareholders upon request to Yonah Lloyd, Vice President - Investor
Relations, at Yonah.Lloyd@stratasys.com.
About Stratasys Ltd.
Stratasys is a global leader in additive manufacturing or 3D
printing technology, and is the manufacturer of FDM® and
PolyJet™ 3D Printers. The company’s technologies are used to create
prototypes, manufacturing tools, and production parts for industries,
including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products and
education. For 30 years, Stratasys products have helped manufacturers
reduce product-development time, cost, and time-to-market, as well as
reduce or eliminate tooling costs and improve product quality. The
Stratasys 3D printing ecosystem of solutions and expertise includes: 3D
printers, materials, software, expert services, and on-demand parts
production. Online at: www.stratasys.com,
http://blog.stratasys.com and
LinkedIn.
Stratasys is a registered trademark and the Stratasys signet is a
trademark of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All
other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
