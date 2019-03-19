Stratasys : Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2018

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) announced today that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains Stratasys’ audited financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov, as well as via the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.stratasys.com/financial-information. The Company will deliver a hard copy of its annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request to Yonah Lloyd, Vice President - Investor Relations, at Yonah.Lloyd@stratasys.com.

About Stratasys Ltd.

