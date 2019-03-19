Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Stratasys Ltd    SSYS   IL0011267213

STRATASYS LTD

(SSYS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Stratasys : Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 08:09am EDT

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) announced today that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains Stratasys’ audited financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov, as well as via the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.stratasys.com/financial-information. The Company will deliver a hard copy of its annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request to Yonah Lloyd, Vice President - Investor Relations, at Yonah.Lloyd@stratasys.com.

About Stratasys Ltd.

Stratasys is a global leader in additive manufacturing or 3D printing technology, and is the manufacturer of FDM® and PolyJet™ 3D Printers. The company’s technologies are used to create prototypes, manufacturing tools, and production parts for industries, including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products and education. For 30 years, Stratasys products have helped manufacturers reduce product-development time, cost, and time-to-market, as well as reduce or eliminate tooling costs and improve product quality. The Stratasys 3D printing ecosystem of solutions and expertise includes: 3D printers, materials, software, expert services, and on-demand parts production. Online at: www.stratasys.com, http://blog.stratasys.com and LinkedIn.

Stratasys is a registered trademark and the Stratasys signet is a trademark of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STRATASYS LTD
08:09aSTRATASYS : Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 201..
BU
03/07STRATASYS : Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results –..
BU
02/21STRATASYS : Brings Full-Color Digital Dental Impressions to Life
BU
02/12STRATASYS : Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financi..
BU
02/12STRATASYS : Andretti Autosport Shifts into High Performance Additive Manufacturi..
BU
02/11STRATASYS : Creating New Possibilities for Additive Manufacturing, Stratasys Rem..
BU
01/30STRATASYS : 3D Printed Realism from Stratasys Helps Bring Ancient Artifacts to L..
BU
2018MAKERBOT : Launches Method, the First Performance 3D Printer
BU
2018STRATASYS : Angel Trains, ESG Rail and Stratasys Tackle Obsolescence in the Rail..
BU
2018STRATASYS : Expands Cloud-Based Global Manufacturing Network with New Partners W..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 678 M
EBIT 2019 40,0 M
Net income 2019 -8,22 M
Finance 2019 384 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
EV / Sales 2020 1,23x
Capitalization 1 288 M
Chart STRATASYS LTD
Duration : Period :
Stratasys Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRATASYS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 23,3 $
Spread / Average Target -2,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elchanan Jaglom Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Amir Kleiner Vice President-Global Operations
Lilach Payorski Chief Financial Officer
Jon Stevenson Senior Vice President-Research & Development
David Reis Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRATASYS LTD32.65%1 288
HEXAGON19.61%18 249
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.32.76%11 388
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC6.36%7 829
GUANGZHOU SHIYUAN ELECTRONIC TECH CO LTD--.--%7 279
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT CO LTD15.12%6 655
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.