Stratasys : Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter Revenue of $177.1 million and $663.2 million for full year 2018

Fourth Quarter GAAP net income of $6.3 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $11.3 million, or $0.21 per diluted share

Generated $18.7 million of cash from operations during the quarter, and a record $63.7 million in cash from operations in full year 2018

Company releases full year 2019 earnings guidance

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018.

Q4 2018 Financial Results Summary:

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $177.1 million, compared to $179.3 million for the same period last year.

GAAP gross margin was 49.1% for the quarter, compared to 48.7% for the same period last year.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 52.2% for the quarter, compared to 52.5% for the same period last year.

GAAP operating loss for the quarter was $3.8 million, compared to operating loss of $6.0 million for the same period last year.

Non-GAAP operating income for the quarter was $12.8 million, compared to operating income of $13.5 million for the same period last year.

GAAP net income for the quarter was $6.3 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $10.0 million, or ($0.19) per diluted share, for the same period last year.

Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $11.3 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to Non-GAAP net income of $8.4 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, reported for the same period last year.

The Company generated $18.7 million in cash from operations during the fourth quarter and ended the period with $393.2 million in cash and cash equivalents.

“We are pleased with our fourth quarter and full year profitability, and finished 2018 with record cash flow from operations as we continue to build a strong operational foundation for future growth opportunities and to invest in accelerating new product introductions to expand our addressable markets,” said Elchanan (Elan) Jaglom, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Stratasys. “Our consolidated top line results this quarter reflect continued positive traction in high-end system and materials sales for our PolyJet and FDM technology platforms, primarily in North America, offset partially by the impact late in the quarter of the government shutdown in the United States and what we believe is temporary weakness in the Automotive sector in Europe.”

Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Summary:

Revenue for fiscal 2018 was $663.2 million compared to $668.4 million for fiscal 2017.

GAAP operating loss for fiscal 2018 was $8.8 million, compared to a loss of $30.5 million for fiscal 2017.

Non-GAAP operating income for fiscal 2018 was $36.5 million, compared to $36.7 million for fiscal 2017.

GAAP net loss for fiscal 2018 was $11.0 million, or ($0.22) per diluted share, compared to a loss of $40.0 million, or ($0.75) per diluted share, for fiscal 2017.

Non-GAAP net income for fiscal 2018 was $27.8 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $24.2 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, reported for fiscal 2017.

The Company generated a record $63.7 million in cash from operations in fiscal 2018.

Financial Guidance:

Stratasys today provided the following information regarding the Company’s guidance for projected revenue and net income for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019:

Revenue guidance of $670 to $700 million.

GAAP net loss of $22 to $12 million, or ($0.40) to ($0.22) per diluted share.

Non-GAAP net income of $30 to $38 million, or $0.55 to $0.70 per diluted share.

Stratasys also provided the following guidance regarding the Company’s projected performance and strategic plans for 2019:

Non-GAAP operating margins of 5.5% to 6.5%.

Capital expenditures are projected at $45 to $60 million.

Given the expected ongoing negative impact of not recording a tax benefit on U.S. tax losses on the Company’s non-GAAP net income, the Company believes that the rate of growth in its non-GAAP operating income is the best measure of its performance.

Non-GAAP earnings guidance excludes $32 million of projected amortization of intangible assets; $20 to $22 million of share-based compensation expense; reorganization related and other expense of $1 to $2 million; and includes ($3) to ($4) million in tax expenses related to non-GAAP adjustments.

“We are entering into 2019 with an impressive roadmap of new technology and products, and continued, steady progress in customer adoption of our additive manufacturing solutions for advanced applications in our target verticals of aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and high-realism rapid prototyping,” continued Jaglom. “We are excited about our recent and upcoming new product introductions and believe that we will see accelerated growth beginning in 2020.”

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release regarding Stratasys' strategy, and the statements regarding its projected future financial performance, including the financial guidance concerning its expected results for 2019, are forward-looking statements reflecting management's current expectations and beliefs. These forward-looking statements are based on current information that is, by its nature, subject to rapid and even abrupt change. Due to risks and uncertainties associated with Stratasys' business, actual results could differ materially from those projected or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the degree of market acceptance of our 3D printers, high-performance systems and consumables, and the software and technology included in those systems; potential declines in the demand for, or the prices of, our products and services, or volume of our sales, due to decreased demand either for them specifically or in the 3D printing market generally; potential shifts in our product mix to lower-margin products or in our revenues mix towards our AM services business; potential further charges against earnings that we could be required to take due to impairment of additional goodwill or other intangible assets; potential failure to successfully consummate acquisitions or investments in new businesses, technologies, products or services; the impact of competition and new technologies; risks related to our relationships with our suppliers, resellers and independent sales agents, and our operations at our manufacturing sites; risks related to the international scope of our operations and regulatory compliance (including reporting, environmental, anti-corruption and other regulatory compliance) related to that scope of operations; risks related to the security of our information systems (including risks related to potential cyber-attacks); changes in the overall global economic environment or in political and economic conditions in the countries in which we operate; changes in our strategy; costs and potential liability relating to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and those additional factors referred to in Item 3.D “Key Information - Risk Factors”, Item 4, “Information on the Company”, Item 5, “Operating and Financial Review and Prospects,” and all other parts of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 (the “2018 Annual Report”), filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 7th, 2019. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made throughout our 2018 Annual Report that attaches Stratasys’ unaudited, condensed consolidated financial statements as of, and for the quarter and full year ended, December 31, 2018, and its review of its results of operations and financial condition for those periods, which has been furnished to the SEC on or about the date hereof, and our other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, which are designed to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Any guidance provided, and other forward-looking statements made, in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Stratasys undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Use of non-GAAP financial measures

The non-GAAP data included herein, which excludes certain items as described below, are non-GAAP financial measures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful information for investors and shareholders of our Company in gauging our results of operations (x) on an ongoing basis after excluding mergers, acquisitions and divestments related expense or gains and reorganization-related charges or gains, and (y) excluding non-cash items such as stock-based compensation expenses, acquired intangible assets amortization, including intangible assets amortization related to equity method investments, impairment of long-lived assets, changes in fair value of obligations in connection with acquisitions and the corresponding tax effect of those items. These non-GAAP adjustments either do not reflect actual cash outlays that impact our liquidity and our financial condition or have a non-recurring impact on the statement of operations, as assessed by management. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented to permit investors to more fully understand how management assesses our performance for internal planning and forecasting purposes. The limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures as performance measures are that they provide a view of our results of operations without including all items indicated above during a period, which may not provide a comparable view of our performance to other companies in our industry. Investors and other readers should consider non-GAAP measures only as supplements to, not as substitutes for or as superior measures to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table below.

Stratasys Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 393,167 $ 328,761 Accounts receivable, net 138,146 132,671 Inventories 123,524 115,717 Net investment in sales-type leases 2,658 7,208 Prepaid expenses 6,398 7,696 Other current assets 20,278 22,858 Total current assets 684,171 614,911 Non-current assets Net investment in sales-type leases - long term 1,552 4,439 Property, plant and equipment, net 188,150 199,951 Goodwill 385,849 387,108 Other intangible assets, net 107,274 142,122 Other non-current assets 21,258 31,219 Total non-current assets 704,083 764,839 Total assets $ 1,388,254 $ 1,379,750 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 45,855 $ 39,849 Current portion of long term-debt 5,143 5,143 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 39,115 30,041 Accrued compensation and related benefits 31,703 35,356 Deferred revenues 53,965 52,908 Total current liabilities 175,781 163,297 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 22,000 27,143 Deferred tax liabilities 1,662 7,069 Deferred revenues - long-term 18,422 15,200 Other non-current liabilities 27,422 32,899 Total non-current liabilities 69,506 82,311 Total liabilities 245,287 245,608 Redeemable non-controlling interests 852 1,635 Equity Ordinary shares, NIS 0.01 nominal value, authorized 180,000 thousands shares; 53,881 thousands shares and 53,631 thousands shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 146 145 Additional paid-in capital 2,681,048 2,663,274 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,753 ) (7,023 ) Accumulated deficit (1,531,326 ) (1,523,906 ) Equity attributable to Stratasys Ltd. 1,142,115 1,132,490 Non-controlling interest - 17 Total equity 1,142,115 1,132,507 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,388,254 $ 1,379,750

Stratasys Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net sales Products $ 124,537 $ 129,777 $ 456,504 $ 474,286 Services 52,582 49,566 206,733 194,076 177,119 179,343 663,237 668,362 Cost of sales Products 56,502 59,977 203,622 219,020 Services 33,618 32,100 134,391 126,565 90,120 92,077 338,013 345,585 Gross profit 86,999 87,266 325,224 322,777 Operating expenses Research and development, net 24,379 26,585 98,964 96,237 Selling, general and administrative 66,423 66,657 235,107 257,063 90,802 93,242 334,071 353,300 Operating loss (3,803 ) (5,976 ) (8,847 ) (30,523 ) Financial income, net 747 667 633 1,047 Loss before income taxes (3,056 ) (5,309 ) (8,214 ) (29,476 ) Income taxes expense 3,626 4,102 4,736 9,273 Share in profits (losses) of associated companies 12,910 (704 ) 1,725 (1,710 ) Net income (loss) 6,228 (10,081 ) (11,225 ) (40,459 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (79 ) (101 ) (261 ) (478 ) Net loss attributable to Stratasys Ltd. $ 6,307 $ (9,980 ) $ (10,964 ) $ (39,981 ) Net loss per ordinary share attributable to Stratasys Ltd. Basic $ 0.12 $ (0.19 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.75 ) Diluted 0.12 (0.19 ) (0.22 ) (0.75 ) Basic 53,854 53,356 53,751 52,959 Diluted 54,132 53,356 53,751 52,959

Stratasys Ltd. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results of Operations Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Non-GAAP 2018 2017 Non-GAAP 2017 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP U.S. dollars and shares in thousands (except per share amounts) Gross profit (1) $ 86,999 $ 5,499 $ 92,498 $ 87,266 $ 6,864 $ 94,130 Operating income (loss) (1,2) (3,803 ) 16,574 12,771 (5,976 ) 19,518 13,542 Net income (loss) attributable to Stratasys Ltd. (1,2,3) 6,307 4,993 11,300 (9,980 ) 18,429 8,449 Net income (loss) per diluted share attributable to Stratasys Ltd. (4) $ 0.12 $ 0.09 $ 0.21 $ (0.19 ) $ 0.35 $ 0.16 (1) Acquired intangible assets amortization expense 5,221 5,687 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 294 497 Impairment charges of other intangible assets - 646 Reorganization and other related costs (16 ) 34 5,499 6,864 (2) Acquired intangible assets amortization expense 2,532 2,594 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 3,686 3,092 Impairment charges of intangible assets and other long lived assets 4,797 3,742 Reorganization and other related costs 60 3,136 Merger and acquisition related expense - 90 11,075 12,654 16,574 19,518 (3) Corresponding tax effect 1,853 (1,295 ) Gain from equity method divestment, related write-offs and amortization (13,434 ) 206 $ 4,993 $ 18,429 (4) Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding- Diluted 54,132 54,132 53,356 53,584

Stratasys Ltd. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results of Operations Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 Non-GAAP 2018 2017 Non-GAAP 2017 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP U.S. dollars and shares in thousands (except per share amounts) Gross profit (1) $ 325,224 $ 22,351 $ 347,575 $ 322,777 $ 26,860 $ 349,637 Operating income (loss) (1,2) (8,847 ) 45,324 36,477 (30,523 ) 67,226 36,703 Net income (loss) attributable to Stratasys Ltd. (1,2,3) (10,964 ) 38,782 27,818 (39,981 ) 64,158 24,177 Net income (loss) per diluted share attributable to Stratasys Ltd. (4) $ (0.22 ) $ 0.74 $ 0.52 $ (0.75 ) $ 1.20 $ 0.45 (1) Acquired intangible assets amortization expense 20,866 22,768 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 1,474 2,581 Impairment charges of other intangible assets - 646 Reorganization and other related costs 11 337 Merger and acquisition related expense - 528 22,351 26,860 (2) Acquired intangible assets amortization expense 10,161 10,319 Impairment charges of intangible assets and other long-lived assets 4,797 3,742 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 14,212 15,141 Gain from divestiture, net of transaction costs (7,016 ) - Change in fair value of obligations in connection with acquisitions - 1,378 Reorganization and other related costs 691 5,803 Merger and acquisition related expense 128 3,983 22,973 40,366 45,324 67,226 (3) Corresponding tax effect (808 ) (3,866 ) Gain from equity method divestment, related write-offs and amortization (5,734 ) 798 $ 38,782 $ 64,158 (4) Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding- Diluted 53,751 53,898 52,959 53,536

Stratasys Ltd. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Forward Looking Guidance Fiscal Year 2019 (in millions, except per share data) GAAP net loss ($22) to ($12) Adjustments Stock-based compensation expense $20 to $22 Intangible assets amortization expense $32 Reorganization Related Expense $1 to $2 Tax expense (Income) related to Non-GAAP adjustments ($4) to ($3) Non-GAAP net income $30 to $38 GAAP diluted loss per share ($0.40) to ($0.22) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.55 to $0.70

