Stratasys : and Pantone Accelerate Design Realism in Rapid Prototyping

AMUG 2019 – Setting new standards for realism in 3D
printed design, Stratasys
(NASDAQ: SSYS) today unveiled a new agreement with Pantone
– a leading global authority of professional color standards in multiple
vertical industries. Under terms of the agreement, Stratasys becomes the
first 3D printing solutions provider with technology officially
designated as PANTONE Validated™ - reflecting the qualification and
approval to simulate Pantone Matching System (PMS) colors on printed
objects.
The Stratasys J750 and J735 are the first 3D printing offerings fully endorsed by Pantone as meeting the standards of color quality and realism (Photo: Business Wire)
Both Stratasys
J750™ and J735™ PolyJet™ 3D Printers are endorsed by Pantone as
meeting the PANTONE Validated standards of color quality and realism.
Backed by this substantiation, these PolyJet solutions are perfectly
aligned to meet the stringent requirements of design studios as they
synchronize the design-to-manufacturing process. The agreement allows
for simple and accurate color communication between designers, modellers
and manufacturers – with easy “choose-and-print” color-matching to
Pantone identities.
Two of the most powerful 3D printing solutions for designers, both J750
and J735 offer better product design through faster iterations, advanced
design options and creation of final models that match shapes, colors,
material appearance, finish and complex graphic design elements. This
new validation enables Stratasys to offer thousands of printable and
globally-recognized Pantone Colors, ensuring all contributors to the
design process are speaking the same language, potentially reducing
iterations, shrinking design cost, and speeding time-to-revenue.
“Designers work hard to build realistic prototypes in ways that speed
design, build and development cycles. Unfortunately, typical approaches
of manually painting each and every model is time consuming,” said Hadas
Schragenheim, Rapid Prototyping Manager, Stratasys. “Our agreement with
Pantone sets the stage for a revolution in design and prototype
processes. As the industry’s first 3D printers officially ‘PANTONE
Validated,’ we’re allowing designers to build realistic prototypes
faster than ever before – shrinking design-to-prototype and accelerating
product time-to-market.”
It’s anticipated that Stratasys customers can access Pantone
functionality directly within the GrabCAD Print environment by July 2019
– assigning and applying colors to 3D printed models by browsing the
relevant Pantone book.
“Pantone maintains a relentless focus on providing physical and digital
design solutions that are aligned with the way modern designers work.
Given the innovative applications of 3D printing in design, prototyping
and production workflows, Stratasys is a natural partner-of-choice,”
said Iain Pike, Director of Partner Business Development for Pantone.
“Together, we’re ensuring designers and manufacturers can leverage
advanced 3D Printing technologies to create the most vibrant and
color-correct 3D printed prototypes the market has ever seen – and with
confidence that simulated Pantone colors reflect the design intent.”
In industries ranging from consumer packaged goods to home products,
Stratasys customers can now tackle design challenges with the expertise
of Pantone. Eliminating wasted time and money associated with manual
painting and other traditional design approaches, the combination of
Stratasys and Pantone drives the highest levels of professional design
for better products and greater innovation in the shortest amount of
time.
Stratasys is exclusively unveiling this agreement with Pantone at this
week’s Additive Manufacturing User Group (AMUG) Conference 2019 in
Chicago, IL. Visit Stratasys at Booth No. D17 in Salon D of the Hilton
Chicago. Learn more about the power of Pantone and Stratasys at https://www.stratasys.com/3d-printers/j735-j750.
Pantone provides a universal language of color that enables
color-critical decisions through every stage of the workflow for brands
and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers around
the world rely on Pantone products and services to help define,
communicate and control color from inspiration to realization –
leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency
across various materials and finishes for graphics, textile and product
design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color
specification and workflow tools. The Pantone Color Institute™ provides
customized color standards, brand identity and product color consulting
as well as trend forecasting inclusive of Pantone Color of the Year,
Fashion Runway Color Trend Reports, color psychology and more. Pantone
Professional (B2B) Licensing incorporates the Pantone Color System into
different products and services, enabling licensees to communicate and
reproduce approved Pantone values and improve efficiencies for their
users. Pantone Lifestyle brings color and design together across
apparel, home, and accessories. Connect with Pantone on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, LinkedIn.
Stratasys is a global leader in additive manufacturing or 3D
printing technology and is the manufacturer of FDM® and
PolyJet™ 3D Printers. The company’s technologies are used to create
prototypes, manufacturing tools, and production parts for industries,
including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products and
education. For 30 years, Stratasys products have helped manufacturers
reduce product-development time, cost, and time-to-market, as well as
reduce or eliminate tooling costs and improve product quality. The
Stratasys 3D printing ecosystem of solutions and expertise includes: 3D
printers, materials, software, expert services, and on-demand parts
production. Online at: www.stratasys.com,
http://blog.stratasys.com and
LinkedIn.
Stratasys, the Stratasys signet, J750, J735, FDM, Fortus, F370, 450mc
and PolyJet are trademarks or registered trademarks of Stratasys Ltd.
and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All other trademarks are the
property of their respective owners.
