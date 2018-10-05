Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Stratec Biomedical AG    SBS   DE000STRA555

STRATEC BIOMEDICAL AG (SBS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

STRATEC Biomedical AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 10:55am CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.10.2018 / 10:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Robert
Last name(s): Siegle

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
STRATEC Biomedical AG

b) LEI
529900ZZJWANAFSPGV30 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000STRA555

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
46.30 EUR 7315.40 EUR
46.40 EUR 2366.40 EUR
46.45 EUR 3251.50 EUR
46.50 EUR 91651.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
46.4821333 EUR 104584.80 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-10-05; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETA


05.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: STRATEC Biomedical AG
Gewerbestr. 37
75217 Birkenfeld
Germany
Internet: www.stratec.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

45221  05.10.2018 


© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STRATEC BIOMEDICAL AG
10:55aSTRATEC BIOMEDICAL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pe..
EQ
10:00aSTRATEC BIOMEDICAL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pe..
EQ
10/04STRATEC BIOMEDICAL : adjusts financial forecast and launches earnings improvemen..
EQ
10/04STRATEC BIOMEDICAL : adjusts financial forecast and launches initiative to impro..
EQ
09/27STRATEC BIOMEDICAL : Patent Application Titled "Piezo Motor Driven Device" Publi..
AQ
08/31STRATEC BIOMEDICAL AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
08/15STRATEC BIOMEDICAL : reports H1 2018 figures and adjusts financial guidance
EQ
08/08STRATEC BIOMEDICAL AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial..
EQ
06/29STRATEC BIOMEDICAL AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
06/13STRATEC BIOMEDICAL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pe..
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/15Stratec Biomedical Systems Ag ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/15Stratec Biomedical Systems Ag ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/20Stratec Biomedical Systems Ag ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/085 German Dividend Growth Stocks (Part II) 
2017The 2017 Update Of The German Dividend Aristocrats 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 215 M
EBIT 2018 30,7 M
Net income 2018 20,3 M
Debt 2018 34,6 M
Yield 2018 1,22%
P/E ratio 2018 36,10
P/E ratio 2019 29,41
EV / Sales 2018 3,76x
EV / Sales 2019 3,37x
Capitalization 772 M
Chart STRATEC BIOMEDICAL AG
Duration : Period :
Stratec Biomedical AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRATEC BIOMEDICAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 66,6 €
Spread / Average Target 3,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marcus Wolfinger Chairman-Management Board
Fred K. Brückner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robert Siegle Head-Finance & Human Resources
Stefanie Remmele Member-Supervisory Board
Rainer Baule Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRATEC BIOMEDICAL AG-0.52%887
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC28.18%99 632
DANAHER CORPORATION15.28%75 944
INTUITIVE SURGICAL51.93%63 866
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION55.75%53 395
ILLUMINA64.58%52 861
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.