STRATEC ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING APPROVES DIVIDEND INCREASE AND ELECTS NEW SUPERVISORY BOARD



29.05.2019

Birkenfeld, May 29, 2019

At the Annual General Meeting of STRATEC SE (Frankfurt: SBS; Prime Standard) held today in Pforzheim, the company's shareholders approved all agenda items submitted for resolution with clear majorities. Around 85.50% of the company's share capital was represented at the meeting.

STRATEC will be distributing a dividend of EUR 0.82 per share to its shareholders for the past 2018 financial year (previous year: EUR 0.80). Shareholders will therefore receive a higher dividend for the fifteenth consecutive year. The dividend will be paid out to shareholders via their depositing banks on June 4, 2019.

Shareholders also approved the actions of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board and endorsed the appointment of Ebner Stolz GmbH & Co. KG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Stuttgart, as auditor and group auditor for the 2019 financial year.

Furthermore, shareholders approved the proposals submitted by the Supervisory Board in respect of its reelection. Dr. Frank Hiller was newly elected to the three-member Supervisory Board and has replaced the departing Supervisory Board Chairman Fred K. Brückner. After 21 years on the company's Supervisory Board, 19 of which as Chairman, Fred K. Brückner no longer stood for election and is now retiring. Rainer Baule and Prof. Dr. Stefanie Remmele stood for election once again and were reelected to the Supervisory Board. At its constitutive meeting held directly after the Annual General Meeting, the new Supervisory Board of STRATEC SE elected Dr. Frank Hiller as its Chairman and Rainer Baule once again as Deputy Chairman. Rainer Baule will also assume the role of financial expert.

On behalf of the Board of Management, Supervisory Board, and Works Council, the Chairman of the Board of Management, Marcus Wolfinger, thanked Fred K. Brückner warmly for the excellent, trusting, and constructive working relationship over the past 21 years. Fred K. Brückner had been a member of STRATEC's Supervisory Board since the company was converted into a stock corporation in 1998. Since then, he had played a key role in all developments and major decisions at the company and had accompanied these with his expertise.

Further information about the Annual General Meeting can be found at www.stratec.com/agm, where details of voting results will also be published.

