STRATEC : ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING APPROVES DIVIDEND INCREASE AND ELECTS NEW SUPERVISORY BOARD

05/29/2019 | 10:20am EDT

DGAP-News: STRATEC SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
29.05.2019 / 16:16

29.05.2019 / 16:16
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STRATEC ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING APPROVES DIVIDEND INCREASE AND ELECTS NEW SUPERVISORY BOARD

Birkenfeld, May 29, 2019

At the Annual General Meeting of STRATEC SE (Frankfurt: SBS; Prime Standard) held today in Pforzheim, the company's shareholders approved all agenda items submitted for resolution with clear majorities. Around 85.50% of the company's share capital was represented at the meeting.

STRATEC will be distributing a dividend of EUR 0.82 per share to its shareholders for the past 2018 financial year (previous year: EUR 0.80). Shareholders will therefore receive a higher dividend for the fifteenth consecutive year. The dividend will be paid out to shareholders via their depositing banks on June 4, 2019.

Shareholders also approved the actions of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board and endorsed the appointment of Ebner Stolz GmbH & Co. KG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Stuttgart, as auditor and group auditor for the 2019 financial year.

Furthermore, shareholders approved the proposals submitted by the Supervisory Board in respect of its reelection. Dr. Frank Hiller was newly elected to the three-member Supervisory Board and has replaced the departing Supervisory Board Chairman Fred K. Brückner. After 21 years on the company's Supervisory Board, 19 of which as Chairman, Fred K. Brückner no longer stood for election and is now retiring. Rainer Baule and Prof. Dr. Stefanie Remmele stood for election once again and were reelected to the Supervisory Board. At its constitutive meeting held directly after the Annual General Meeting, the new Supervisory Board of STRATEC SE elected Dr. Frank Hiller as its Chairman and Rainer Baule once again as Deputy Chairman. Rainer Baule will also assume the role of financial expert.

On behalf of the Board of Management, Supervisory Board, and Works Council, the Chairman of the Board of Management, Marcus Wolfinger, thanked Fred K. Brückner warmly for the excellent, trusting, and constructive working relationship over the past 21 years. Fred K. Brückner had been a member of STRATEC's Supervisory Board since the company was converted into a stock corporation in 1998. Since then, he had played a key role in all developments and major decisions at the company and had accompanied these with his expertise.

Further information about the Annual General Meeting can be found at www.stratec.com/agm, where details of voting results will also be published.

ABOUT STRATEC
STRATEC SE (www.stratec.com) designs and manufactures fully automated analyzer systems for its partners in the fields of clinical diagnostics and biotechnology. Furthermore, the company offers integrated laboratory software and complex consumables for diagnostic and medical applications. STRATEC covers the entire value chain - from development to design and production through to quality assurance.

The partners market the systems, software and consumables, in general together with their own reagents, as system solutions to laboratories, blood banks and research institutes around the world. STRATEC develops its products on the basis of its own patented technologies.

Shares in the company (ISIN: DE000STRA555) are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

FURTHER INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE FROM:
STRATEC SE
Jan Keppeler, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Gewerbestr. 37, 75217 Birkenfeld
Germany
Tel: +49 7082 7916-6515
Fax: +49 7082 7916-9190
ir@stratec.com
www.stratec.com


29.05.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: STRATEC SE
Gewerbestr. 37
75217 Birkenfeld
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7082 7916 0
Fax: +49 (0)7082 7916 999
E-mail: info@stratec.com
Internet: www.stratec.com
ISIN: DE000STRA555
WKN: STRA55
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 816887

 
End of News DGAP News Service

816887  29.05.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=816887&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
