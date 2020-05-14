STRATEC : POSTS DYNAMIC START TO FINANCIAL YEAR 2020

To facilitate comparison, adjusted to account for the disposal of the Data Solutions business unit, which has been reported as a

STRATEC SE, Birkenfeld, Germany, (Frankfurt: SBS; Prime Standard, SDAX) today announced its financial results and major events for the period from January 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020 with the publication of its Quarterly Statement Q1|2020.

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

STRATEC increased its consolidated sales year-on-year by 21.3% to € 56.5 million in the first quarter of 2020 (Q1/2019: € 46.6 million). Adjusted for exchange rate effects, this corresponds to organic sales growth of 20.1%. This dynamic sales performance was driven by all segments, while the COVID-19 pandemic, to date, had only a very minor positive impact on the sales performance in the first quarter. Within the Instrumentation segment, the business with service parts and consumables posted a particularly strong performance. System sales also rose substantially compared with the previous year. Diatron generated significant growth, not least in its business with veterinary diagnostics products. In the Smart Consumables segment, both product sales and sales with development and services increased in line with the budget.

Adjusted EBIT surged by 53.9% to € 7.7 million, up from € 5.0 million in the previous year's quarter. As a result, the adjusted EBIT margin improved year-on-year by 290 basis points to 13.6% (Q1/2019: 10.7%). This positive development in the margin was due in particular to positive benefits of scale, as well as to a good sales and product mix.

Given this increase in operating profitability and an additional reduction in the tax rate, consolidated net income from continuing operations increased by 66.3% to € 6.2 million (Q1/2019: € 3.8 million). Adjusted (basic) earnings per share from continuing operations amounted to € 0.52 in the first quarter of 2020, as against € 0.31 in the previous year.

To facilitate comparison, the figures stated above for the first quarter of 2020 and the previous year's figures have been adjusted to account for the disposal of the Data Solutions business unit, which has been reported as a discontinued operation. In the interests of comparability, the key earnings figures have also been adjusted to exclude amortization resulting from purchase price allocations in the context of acquisitions and associated reorganization expenses. A reconciliation of the adjusted figures with those reported in the consolidated income statement can be found in the Quarterly Statement Q1|2020 also published today.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

To account for its strong performance in the first four months and for current order forecasts from its customers, on May 4, 2020 STRATEC published an ad-hoc announcement in which it raised the guidance figure for its organic sales growth in financial year 2020.

Based on adjustments made to the previous year's figures to account for the disposal of the Data Solutions business unit (2019 sales basis: € 214.2 million), STRATEC now expects to generate constant- currency organic sales growth in a low double-digit percentage range. A figure of around 15% is forecast for the adjusted EBIT margin.

In connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, STRATEC is currently observing significantly positive and slightly negative effects in terms of its customer order and order forecasts. Overall, the company currently expects to see a notably positive impact on demand in the current financial year. All in all, the implications of the pandemic, such as those outlined above, but also potential interruptions within the supply chain, are still not fully visible. Apart from those effects that had already materialized by the end of April 2020, the above guidance therefore does not account for the effects of the pandemic.

