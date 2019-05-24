STRATEC : REPORTS GOOD START TO THE 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR

For comparison purposes, adjusted figures exclude amortization resulting from purchase price allocations in the context of acquisitions and the associated reorganization expenses, as well as other

STRATEC SE, Birkenfeld, Germany (Frankfurt: SBS; Prime Standard) today announced its financial results and major events for the period from January 1, 2019 to March 31, 2019 with the publication of its Quarterly Statement Q1|2019.

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

Consolidated sales grew year-on-year by 20.3% to € 47.7 million in the first quarter of 2019 (Q1/2018:

39.6 million). On a constant currency basis, this corresponds to growth of 17.6%. This sales growth was driven in particular by higher call-up numbers for systems in the Instrumentation segment. Thanks to recent product launches, sales in the Diatron segment also rose significantly compared with the previous year.

Adjusted EBIT increased by 26.2% to € 5.1 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared with

4.0 million in the previous year. As a result, the adjusted EBIT margin rose year-on-year by 60 basis points to 10.7%. The margin was positively affected in particular by the higher sales volumes and associated benefits of scale. This effect was nevertheless partly offset by increased costs in connection with the full development pipeline, higher personnel expenses relating to stock appreciation rights, and the product mix. In line with expectations, the launch of a new ERP system in January and the therefore scheduled interruption to production activities also impacted negatively on the company's performance.

Due to the increase in operating profitability, adjusted consolidated net income from continuing operations also improved, in this case by 14.3% from € 3.4 million in the previous year to € 3.8 million. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations (basic) amounted to € 0.32, as against € 0.28 in the previous year's quarter.

To facilitate comparison, the adjusted figures are stated net of the amortization of purchase price allocations resulting from acquisitions, associated restructuring expenses, and other non-recurring items. A reconciliation of the adjusted figures with the figures reported in the consolidated income statement has been provided in the Quarterly Statement Q1|2019 also published today.

PROJECTS AND OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

Due in particular to the high volume of development activities performed in recent years, STRATEC expects an above-average number of product launches in the 2019 financial year. Consistent with this expectation, in the first quarter of 2019 a North American partner already reported CE-IVD certification for a system designed and manufactured by STRATEC. The market launches of two further systems designed by STRATEC in cooperation with partners are also scheduled to take place by the middle of the year. Furthermore, proprietary developments in the platform and module businesses are planned to be launched onto the market in the second half of the year.

On an operating level, the successful go-live of a new ERP system at the company's two largest production locations in Birkenfeld (DE) and Beringen (CH) in the first quarter of 2019 represented a major milestone. Following implementation at the Budapest (HU) and Anif (AT) locations in 2018 already, this means that all locations relevant to the STRATEC Group's production activities now have a uniform ERP system. Once the inefficiencies customary to the initial phase have been addressed, the new system will make cooperation between the locations significantly easier and enable processes to be structured more efficiently.

