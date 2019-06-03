Log in
STRATEC SE

(SBS)
STRATEC SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

0
06/03/2019 | 12:05pm EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: STRATEC SE
STRATEC SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03.06.2019 / 18:03
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: STRATEC SE
Street: Gewerbestr. 37
Postal code: 75217
City: Birkenfeld
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900ZZJWANAFSPGV30

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Acquisition and Merger with Oppenheimer Funds Inc. : please see Section 10

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Invesco Ltd.
City of registered office, country: Hamilton, Bermuda

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
24 May 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 6.29 % 0.00 % 6.29 % 11969245
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000STRA555 0 753387 0.00 % 6.29 %
Total 753387 6.29 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Invesco Ltd. % % %
Invesco Holding Company Limited % % %
Invesco Holding Company(US), Inc. % % %
Invesco Group Services, Inc. % % %
Invesco Advisers, Inc. 6.29 % % 6.29 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Acquisition and Merger with Oppenheimer Funds Inc. Please see following link for further information: https://ir.invesco.com/investor-relations/press-releases/default.aspx?_ga=2.153008441.1018859822.1558359393-832691936.1556037780 

Date
29 May 2019


03.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: STRATEC SE
Gewerbestr. 37
75217 Birkenfeld
Germany
Internet: www.stratec.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

818037  03.06.2019 

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 217 M
EBIT 2019 27,2 M
Net income 2019 17,3 M
Debt 2019 43,8 M
Yield 2019 1,13%
P/E ratio 2019 38,43
P/E ratio 2020 29,28
EV / Sales 2019 3,57x
EV / Sales 2020 3,05x
Capitalization 730 M
