Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Stratec SE    SBS   DE000STRA555

STRATEC SE

(SBS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

STRATEC SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 12:05pm EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: STRATEC SE
STRATEC SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11.10.2019 / 18:03
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: STRATEC SE
Street: Gewerbestr. 37
Postal code: 75217
City: Birkenfeld
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900ZZJWANAFSPGV30

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Acquisition and Merger with Oppenheimer Funds Inc. : please see Section 10

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS)
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
24 May 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 6.29 % 0.00 % 6.29 % 11969245
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000STRA555 753387 0 6.29 % 0.00 %
Total 753387 6.29 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Acquisition and Merger with Oppenheimer Funds Inc. Please see following link for further information: https://ir.invesco.com/investor-relations/press-releases/default.aspx?_ga=2.153008441.1018859822.1558359393-832691936.1556037780 

Date
10 Oct 2019


11.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: STRATEC SE
Gewerbestr. 37
75217 Birkenfeld
Germany
Internet: www.stratec.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

888411  11.10.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=888411&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STRATEC SE
12:05pSTRATEC SE : Correction of a release from 03/06/2019 according to Article 40, Se..
EQ
12:05pSTRATEC SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
08/30STRATEC SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities ..
EQ
08/15STRATEC : With double-digit sales and earnings growth in first half of 2019
PU
08/15STRATEC : With double-digit sales and earnings growth in first half of 2019
EQ
08/06STRATEC SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ac..
EQ
06/28STRATEC SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities ..
EQ
06/27STRATEC SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
06/13STRATEC SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/03STRATEC SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 220 M
EBIT 2019 32,5 M
Net income 2019 15,4 M
Debt 2019 52,8 M
Yield 2019 1,05%
P/E ratio 2019 58,3x
P/E ratio 2020 36,0x
EV / Sales2019 4,44x
EV / Sales2020 3,95x
Capitalization 922 M
Chart STRATEC SE
Duration : Period :
Stratec SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRATEC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 69,25  €
Last Close Price 75,00  €
Spread / Highest target 1,33%
Spread / Average Target -7,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marcus Wolfinger Chairman-Management Board
Frank Hiller Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robert Siegle Head-Finance & Human Resources
Stefanie Remmele Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Rainer Baule Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRATEC SE52.68%1 015
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC25.41%112 398
DANAHER CORPORATION34.56%99 542
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.6.75%58 921
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION7.47%52 905
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION47.61%47 020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group