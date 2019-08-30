Log in
STRATEC SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/30/2019 | 12:05pm EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: STRATEC SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
30.08.2019 / 18:03
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
STRATEC SE
Gewerbestr. 37
75217 Birkenfeld
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 30.08.2019
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
12016295


30.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: STRATEC SE
Gewerbestr. 37
75217 Birkenfeld
Germany
Internet: www.stratec.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

865673  30.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=865673&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 220 M
EBIT 2019 29,4 M
Net income 2019 15,1 M
Debt 2019 45,1 M
Yield 2019 1,27%
P/E ratio 2019 51,0x
P/E ratio 2020 31,3x
EV / Sales2019 3,71x
EV / Sales2020 3,32x
Capitalization 770 M
Chart STRATEC SE
Duration : Period :
Stratec SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRATEC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 69,25  €
Last Close Price 65,10  €
Spread / Highest target 16,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marcus Wolfinger Chairman-Management Board
Fred K. Brückner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robert Siegle Head-Finance & Human Resources
Stefanie Remmele Member-Supervisory Board
Rainer Baule Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRATEC SE27.44%851
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC23.36%114 444
DANAHER CORPORATION37.39%101 637
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION21.22%59 675
INTUITIVE SURGICAL6.11%58 567
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION41.61%45 768
