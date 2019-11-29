Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Stratec SE    SBS   DE000STRA555

STRATEC SE

(SBS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

STRATEC SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 12:10pm EST

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: STRATEC SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
STRATEC SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
29.11.2019 / 18:08
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
STRATEC SE
Gewerbestr. 37
75217 Birkenfeld
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 29.11.2019
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
12030295


29.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: STRATEC SE
Gewerbestr. 37
75217 Birkenfeld
Germany
Internet: www.stratec.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

918857  29.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=918857&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STRATEC SE
12:10pSTRATEC SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities ..
EQ
11/21STRATEC SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11/07STRATEC : Shows dynamic growth in first nine months of 2019
EQ
10/11STRATEC SE : Correction of a release from 03/06/2019 according to Article 40, Se..
EQ
10/11STRATEC SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
08/30STRATEC SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities ..
EQ
08/15STRATEC : With double-digit sales and earnings growth in first half of 2019
PU
08/15STRATEC : With double-digit sales and earnings growth in first half of 2019
EQ
08/06STRATEC SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ac..
EQ
06/28STRATEC SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities ..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 222 M
EBIT 2019 32,2 M
Net income 2019 14,4 M
Debt 2019 59,8 M
Yield 2019 1,17%
P/E ratio 2019 44,1x
P/E ratio 2020 33,0x
EV / Sales2019 4,01x
EV / Sales2020 3,53x
Capitalization 830 M
Chart STRATEC SE
Duration : Period :
Stratec SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRATEC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 72,00  €
Last Close Price 69,10  €
Spread / Highest target 11,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marcus Wolfinger Chairman-Management Board
Frank Hiller Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robert Siegle Head-Finance & Human Resources
Stefanie Remmele Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Rainer Baule Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRATEC SE37.38%913
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC40.94%126 481
DANAHER CORPORATION42.15%105 559
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.23.45%68 333
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION22.27%60 227
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION60.78%51 362
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group