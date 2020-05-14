Stratec : Quarterly Statement Q1|2020 0 05/14/2020 | 04:10am EDT Send by mail :

QUARTERLY STATEMENT Q1|2020 JANUARY 1 TO MARCH 31, 2020 STRATEC QUARTERLY STATEMENT Q1|2020 STRATEC POSTS DYNAMIC START TO FINANCIAL YEAR 2020 Sales up by 21.3 % to € 56.5 million in Q1/2020; organic growth of +20.1 % (Q1/2019: € 46.6 million)

Adjusted EBIT for Q1/2020 increases by 53.9 % to € 7.7 million (Q1/2019: € 5.0 million)

Adjusted EBIT margin for Q1/2020 up 290 basis points to 13.6 % (Q1/2019: 10.7 %)

Significantly higher orders and order forecasts, but also growing supply chain complexity due to COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 pandemic Outlook for 2020 confirmed: Organic sales growth in low double-digit percentage range and adjusted EBIT margin of around 15 % expected Dear Shareholders, Partners and Friends of STRATEC, STRATEC can report a very successful start to financial year 2020. In the first quarter, we generated organic sales growth of 20.1 % and increased our adjusted EBIT by 53.9 %. In response to these pleasing results, on May 4, 2020 we raised our guidance figure for organic sales growth in financial year 2020. Not only that, we also achieved important milestones in numerous current development projects and reached a well advanced stage of negotiations for new development coop- erations. Our development pipeline is still well stocked and offers a superb basis for generating further sustainable growth at our company. This being said, the first quarter of 2020 was an exceptional period, and that not only for STRATEC. COVID-19 has the world firmly in its grip and we are working flat out to play our part in containing the pandemic. Many of our customers offer relevant tests that are performed on systems designed and manufactured by STRATEC. To be able to support our part- ners, it is therefore crucial for our company to maintain its full supply capacity. At present, and notwithstanding various chal- lenges, for example within the supply chain, we have managed to do this with great success. We will maintain this course with absolute consistency. Our management has always accorded the utmost priority to protecting the health of our employees. We therefore took extensive measures in mid-February already in order to avoid infections within our workforce as far as possible. We welcomed further new employees to the STRATEC Group once again in the first quarter of 2020 and slightly increased our organic employee totals compared with De- cember 31, 2019. To be able to implement the large number of development projects, we expect to require further highly qualified staff in the years ahead as well. Moreover, we are delighted, not least in these exceptional times that have once more demonstrated the robustness of our business model, to be able to propose what will already be the sixteenth consecutive increase in our dividend to 0.84 per share for approval by our shareholders (previous year: € 0.82 per share). Thank you for the trust you have placed in us. On behalf of the Board of Management of STRATEC SE Marcus Wolfinger Chief Executive Officer 2 Key figures1 € 000s Q1/20202 Q1/20192 Change Sales 56,504 46,569 +21.3 % Adjusted EBITDA 10,142 7,177 +41.3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 17.9 15.4 +250 bps Adjusted EBIT 7,658 4,975 +53.9 % Adjusted EBIT margin (%) 13.6 10.7 +290 bps Adjusted consolidated net income3 6,246 3,756 +66.3 % Adjusted earnings per share (€)3 0.52 0.31 +67.7 % Earnings per share (€)3 0.37 0.11 +236.4 % bps = Basis points 1For comparison purposes, adjusted figures exclude amortization resulting from purchase price allocations in the context of acquisitions and the associated reorganization expenses. 2To facilitate comparison, adjusted to account for the disposal of the Data Solutions business unit, which has been reported as a discontinued operation. 3Result from continuing operations. BUSINESS PERFORMANCE STRATEC increased its consolidated sales year-on-year by 21.3 % to € 56.5 million in the first quarter of 2020 (Q1/2019: 46.6 million). Adjusted for exchange rate effects, this corre- sponds to organic sales growth of 20.1 %. This dynamic sales performance was driven by all segments, while the COVID-19 pandemic, to date, had only a very minor positive impact on the sales performance in the first quarter. Within the Instru- mentation segment, the business with service parts and con- sumables posted a particularly strong performance. System sales also rose substantially compared with the previous year. Diatron generated significant growth, not least in its business with veterinary diagnostics products. In the Smart Consum- ables segment, both product sales and sales with develop- ment and services increased in line with the budget. Adjusted EBIT increased by 53.9 % to € 7.7 million, up from 5.0 million in the previous year's quarter. As a result, the adjusted EBIT margin improved year-on-year by 290 basis points to 13.6 % (Q1/2019: 10.7 %). This positive development in the margin was due in particular to positive benefits of scale, as well as to a good sales and product mix. Given this increase in operating profitability and an additional reduction in the tax rate, consolidated net income from continuing operations increased by 66.3 % to € 6.2 million (Q1/2019: € 3.8 million). Adjusted (basic) earnings per share from continuing operations amounted to € 0.52 in the first quarter of 2020, as against € 0.31 in the previous year. To facilitate comparison, the figures stated above for the first quarter of 2020 and the previous year's figures have been adjusted to account for the disposal of the Data Solutions business unit, which has been reported as a discontinued op- eration. In the interests of comparability, the key earnings figures have also been adjusted to exclude amortization resulting­ from purchase price allocations in the context of acquisitions­ and associated reorganization expenses. A reconciliation of the adjusted figures with the figures reported in the consolidated income statement is provided below. € 000s 01.01. - 01.01. - 03.31.2020 03.31.2019 Adjusted EBIT 7,658 4,975 Adjustments •PPA amortization -2,062 -2,277 •Expenses relating to transactions and 0 -723 associated restructuring expenses EBIT 5,596 1,975 € 000s 01.01. - 01.01. - 03.31.2020 03.31.2019 Adjusted consolidated net income from continuing operations 6,246 3,756 Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations in € (basic) 0.52 0.31 Adjustments •PPA amortization -2,062 -2,277 •Expenses relating to transactions and 0 -723 associated restructuring expenses •Taxes on income 320 556 Consolidated net income from continuing operations 4,503 1,312 Earnings per share from continuing operations in € (basic) 0.37 0.11 3 STRATEC QUARTERLY STATEMENT Q1|2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE To account for its strong performance in the first four months and for current order forecasts from its customers, on May 4, 2020 STRATEC published an ad-hoc announcement in which it raised the guidance figure for its organic sales growth in financial year 2020. Based on adjustments made to the previous year's figures to account for the disposal of the Data Solutions business unit (2019 sales basis: € 214.2 million), STRATEC now expects to generate constant-currency organic sales growth in a low double -digit percentage range. A figure of around 15 % is forecast for the adjusted EBIT margin. In connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, STRATEC is currently observing significantly positive and slightly negative effects in terms of its customer order and order forecasts. Overall, the company currently expects to see a notably positive impact on demand in the current financial year. All in all, the implications of the pandemic, such as those outlined above, but also potential interruptions within the supply chain, are still not fully visible. Apart from those effects that had already materialized by the end of April 2020, the above guidance therefore does not account for the effects of the pandemic. For 2020, STRATEC has budgeted investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets at around 10 % to 12 % of sales. Investments in property, plant and equipment mainly relate to the construction work currently underway to significantly extend the buildings at the company's headquarters in Birkenfeld.This work is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2020.As a result, the investment ratio is expected to decrease further in 2021. 4 PROJECTS AND OTHER DEVELOPMENTS Customers launched a number of new products designed by STRATEC onto the market once again in the first quarter of 2020. Examples worth mentioning include significant software and hardware extensions for a molecular diagnostics analyzer system of a North American partner. Among other benefits, these extensions will increase test capacity and further enhance the user-friendliness of the system. Not only that, the KleeYa instrument - STRATEC's proprietary next-generation analyzer platform for chemiluminescence immunoassays - achieved CE conformity. Given the continuing trend within the in-vitro diagnostics industry to outsource automation solutions to specialist companies such as STRATEC, the company still has a well-filled development pipeline. In the first quarter, STRATEC also made further progress with numerous negotiations for promising future projects. DEVELOPMENT IN PERSONNEL In the first quarter, STRATEC once again increased its organic employee totals compared with the previous year. Excluding employees at the Data Solutions business unit, which was sold at the beginning of May 2020, and including personnel hired from a temporary employment agency and trainees, the STRATEC Group had a total of 1,292 employees as of March 31, 2020. This corresponds to organic growth of 3.8 % in the workforce compared with December 31, 2019. Due to its ongoing high level of development activity, STRATEC expects to have a growing need for highly qualified staff in the years ahead as well. 5 STRATEC QUARTERLY STATEMENT Q1|2020 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET as of March 31, 2020 Assets € 000s 03.31.2020 12.31.2019 Non-current assets Goodwill 38,729 40,674 Other intangible assets 51,229 56,418 Right-of-use assets 7,858 8,583 Property, plant and equipment 50,402 47,338 Non-current financial assets 427 447 Non-current contract assets 17,395 15,616 Deferred taxes 1,040 1,207 167,080 170,283 Current assets Inventories 58,032 55,978 Trade receivables 39,326 34,121 Current financial assets 1,259 1,319 Current other receivables and assets 8,240 6,124 Current contract assets 5,959 4,780 Income tax receivables 4,346 4,101 Cash and cash equivalents 32,856 22,708 150,018 129,131 Total assets 317,098 299,414 6 Shareholders' equity and debt € 000s Shareholders' equity Share capital Capital reserve Revenue reserves Treasury stock Other equity Non-current debt Non-current financial liabilities Non-current other liabilities Non-current contract liabilities Provisions for pensions Deferred taxes Current debt Current financial liabilities Trade payables Current other liabilities Current contract liabilities Provisions Income tax liabilities 03.31.202012.31.2019 12,03012,030 26,70826,457 123,354120,978 -89-89 -4,359-369 157,644159,007 104,41790,378 378481 1,8371,869 5,2325,077 6,7486,931 118,612104,736 12,5389,584 13,76512,266 7,1386,016 3,6404,407 1,1481,138 2,6132,260 40,84235,671 Total shareholders' equity and debt 317,098 299,414 7 STRATEC QUARTERLY STATEMENT Q1|2020 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME for the Period from January 1 to March 31, 2020 € 000s 01.01. - 03.31.20201 01.01. - 03.31.20191 Sales 56,504 46,569 Cost of sales -39,836 -36,073 Gross profit 16,668 10,496 Research and development expenses Sales-related expenses General administration expenses Other operating income and expenses -2,775-2,169 -3,145-2,101 -5,149-4,534 -3283 Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) 5,596 1,975 Net financial expenses -276 -452 Earnings before taxes (EBT) 5,320 1,523 Taxes on income -817 -211 Earnings from continuing operations 4,503 1,312 Earnings from discontinued operations -2,127 -1,628 Consolidated net income 2,376 -316 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss: Currency translation differences from translation of foreign operations -3,943 1,266 Other comprehensive income (OCI) -3,943 1,266 Comprehensive income -1,567 950 Basic earnings per share in € 0.20 -0.03 from continuing operations 0.37 0.11 from discontinued operations -0.18 -0.14 No. of shares used as basis (undiluted) 12,025,300 11,964,250 Diluted earnings per share in € 0.20 -0.03 from continuing operations 0.37 0.11 from discontinued operations -0.18 -0.14 No. of shares used as basis (diluted) 12,070,440 12,021,057 1To facilitate comparison, adjusted to account for the disposal of the Data Solutions business unit, which has been reported as a discontinued operation. 8 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS for the Period from January 1 to March 31, 2020 € 000s 01.01. - 03.31.2020 01.01. - 03.31.2019 I. Operations Consolidated net income (after taxes) 2,376 -316 Depreciation and amortization 7,707 4,605 Current income tax expenses 1,010 873 Income taxes paid less income taxes received -893 -3,437 Financial income -13 -11 Financial expenses 315 257 Interest paid -315 -275 Interest received 13 12 Other non-cash expenses 2,462 2,876 Other non-cash income -1,738 -788 Change in net pension provisions through profit or loss 157 25 Change in deferred taxes through profit or loss 33 -649 Profit (-)/ loss (+) on disposals of non-current assets 0 -22 Increase (-) / decrease (+) in inventories, trade receivables and other assets -12,419 -6,027 Increase (+) / decrease (-) in trade payables and other liabilities 4,533 12,377 Cash flow from operating activities 3,228 9,500 II. Investments Incoming payments from disposals of non-current assets •Property, plant and equipment 1 22 •Financial assets 74 30 Outgoing payments for investments in non-current assets •Intangible assets -2,626 -3,073 •Property, plant and equipment -4,522 -3,911 Incoming payments from sale of companies previously consolidated, less cash funds thereby ceded 0 -871 Cash flow from investing activities -7,073 -7,803 III. Financing Incoming funds from taking up of financial liabilities 22,000 0 Outgoing payments for repayment of financial liabilities -7,454 -496 Cash flow from financing activities 14,546 -496 IV. FINANCIAL CALENDAR 05 06 08 11 11 05.14.2020 06.08.2020 08.13.2020 11.05.2020 11.17.2020 Quarterly Statement Annual General Meeting Half-Year Financial Quarterly Statement German Equity Forum, Q1|2020 Report H1|2020 9M|2020 Frankfurt/Main, Germany Subject to amendment. Quarterly statements and half-year financial reports are neither audited nor subject to an audit review by the group auditor Ebner Stolz GmbH & Co. KG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Stuttgart. ABOUT STRATEC STRATEC SE (www.stratec.com) designs and manufactures fully automated analyzer systems for its partners in the fields of clinical diagnostics and biotechnology. Furthermore, the company offers complex consumables for diagnostic and medical applica- tions. STRATEC covers the entire value chain - from development to design and production through to quality assurance. The partners market the systems and consumables, in general together with their own reagents, as system solutions to labo- ratories, blood banks and research institutes around the world. STRATEC develops its products on the basis of its own patented technologies. Shares in the company (ISIN: DE000STRA555) are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and are listed in the SDAX select index of the German Stock Exchange. Furthermore, the company offers complex consumables for diagnostic and medical applica- tions. STRATEC covers the entire value chain - from development to design and production through to quality assurance. The partners market the systems and consumables, in general together with their own reagents, as system solutions to labo- ratories, blood banks and research institutes around the world. STRATEC develops its products on the basis of its own patented technologies. Shares in the company (ISIN: DE000STRA555) are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and are listed in the SDAX select index of the German Stock Exchange. IMPRINT AND CONTACT Published by Head of Investor Relations STRATEC SE & Corporate Communications Gewerbestr. 37 Jan Keppeler 75217 Birkenfeld Phone: +49 7082 7916-6515 Germany Fax: +49 7082 7916-9190 Phone: +49 7082 7916-0 j.keppeler@stratec.com Fax: +49 7082 7916-999 info@stratec.com www.stratec.com Notice Forward-looking statements involve risks: This quarterly statement contains various statements concerning the future performance of STRATEC. These statements are based on both assumptions and estimates. Although we are convinced that these forward-looking statements are realistic, we can provide no guarantee of this.This is because our assumptions involve risks and uncertainties which could result in a substantial divergence between actual results and those expected. It is not planned to update these forward-looking statements. This quarterly statement contains various disclosures that from an economic point of view are not required by the relevant accounting standards. IMPRINT AND CONTACT Published by Head of Investor Relations STRATEC SE & Corporate Communications Gewerbestr. 37 Jan Keppeler 75217 Birkenfeld Phone: +49 7082 7916-6515 Germany Fax: +49 7082 7916-9190 Phone: +49 7082 7916-0 j.keppeler@stratec.com Fax: +49 7082 7916-999 info@stratec.com www.stratec.com

