Stratec : Quarterly Statement Q1|2020

STRATEC POSTS DYNAMIC START TO FINANCIAL YEAR 2020
Sales up by 21.3 % to € 56.5 million in Q1/2020; organic growth of +20.1 % (Q1/2019: € 46.6 million)
Adjusted EBIT for Q1/2020 increases by 53.9 % to € 7.7 million (Q1/2019: € 5.0 million)
Adjusted EBIT margin for Q1/2020 up 290 basis points to 13.6 % (Q1/2019: 10.7 %)
Significantly higher orders and order forecasts, but also growing supply chain complexity due toCOVID-19 pandemic
Outlook for 2020 confirmed: Organic sales growth in lowdouble-digit percentage range and adjusted EBIT margin of around 15 % expected
Dear Shareholders,
Partners and Friends of STRATEC,
STRATEC can report a very successful start to financial year 2020. In the first quarter, we generated organic sales growth of 20.1 % and increased our adjusted EBIT by 53.9 %. In response to these pleasing results, on May 4, 2020 we raised our guidance figure for organic sales growth in financial year 2020. Not only that, we also achieved important milestones in numerous current development projects and reached a well advanced stage of negotiations for new development coop- erations. Our development pipeline is still well stocked and offers a superb basis for generating further sustainable growth at our company.
This being said, the first quarter of 2020 was an exceptional period, and that not only for STRATEC. COVID-19 has the world firmly in its grip and we are working flat out to play our part in containing the pandemic. Many of our customers offer relevant tests that are performed on systems designed and manufactured by STRATEC. To be able to support our part- ners, it is therefore crucial for our company to maintain its full supply capacity. At present, and notwithstanding various chal- lenges, for example within the supply chain, we have managed to do this with great success. We will maintain this course with absolute consistency.
Our management has always accorded the utmost priority to protecting the health of our employees. We therefore took extensive measures in mid-February already in order to avoid infections within our workforce as far as possible.
We welcomed further new employees to the STRATEC Group once again in the first quarter of 2020 and slightly
increased our organic employee totals compared with De- cember 31, 2019. To be able to implement the large number of development projects, we expect to require further highly qualified staff in the years ahead as well.
Moreover, we are delighted, not least in these exceptional times that have once more demonstrated the robustness of our business model, to be able to propose what will already be the sixteenth consecutive increase in our dividend to
0.84 per share for approval by our shareholders (previous year: € 0.82 per share).
Thank you for the trust you have placed in us.
On behalf of the Board of Management of STRATEC SE
Marcus Wolfinger
Chief Executive Officer
Key figures1
€ 000s
Q1/20202
Q1/20192
Change
Sales
56,504
46,569
+21.3 %
Adjusted EBITDA
10,142
7,177
+41.3 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)
17.9
15.4
+250 bps
Adjusted EBIT
7,658
4,975
+53.9 %
Adjusted EBIT margin (%)
13.6
10.7
+290 bps
Adjusted consolidated net income3
6,246
3,756
+66.3 %
Adjusted earnings per share (€)3
0.52
0.31
+67.7 %
Earnings per share (€)3
0.37
0.11
+236.4 %
bps = Basis points
1For comparison purposes, adjusted figures exclude amortization resulting from purchase price allocations in the context of acquisitions and the associated reorganization expenses.
2To facilitate comparison, adjusted to account for the disposal of the Data Solutions business unit, which has been reported as a discontinued operation.
3Result from continuing operations.
BUSINESS PERFORMANCE
STRATEC increased its consolidated sales year-on-year by 21.3 % to € 56.5 million in the first quarter of 2020 (Q1/2019:
46.6 million). Adjusted for exchange rate effects, this corre- sponds to organic sales growth of 20.1 %. This dynamic sales performance was driven by all segments, while theCOVID-19 pandemic, to date, had only a very minor positive impact on the sales performance in the first quarter. Within the Instru- mentation segment, the business with service parts and con- sumables posted a particularly strong performance. System sales also rose substantially compared with the previous year. Diatron generated significant growth, not least in its business with veterinary diagnostics products. In the Smart Consum- ables segment, both product sales and sales with develop- ment and services increased in line with the budget.
Adjusted EBIT increased by 53.9 % to € 7.7 million, up from
5.0 million in the previous year's quarter. As a result, the adjusted EBIT margin improvedyear-on-year by 290 basis points to 13.6 % (Q1/2019: 10.7 %). This positive development in the margin was due in particular to positive benefits of scale, as well as to a good sales and product mix.
Given this increase in operating profitability and an additional reduction in the tax rate, consolidated net income from continuing operations increased by 66.3 % to € 6.2 million (Q1/2019: € 3.8 million). Adjusted (basic) earnings per share from continuing operations amounted to € 0.52 in the first quarter of 2020, as against € 0.31 in the previous year.
To facilitate comparison, the figures stated above for the first quarter of 2020 and the previous year's figures have been adjusted to account for the disposal of the Data Solutions business unit, which has been reported as a discontinued op- eration. In the interests of comparability, the key earnings
figures have also been adjusted to exclude amortization resulting from purchase price allocations in the context of acquisitions and associated reorganization expenses. A reconciliation of the adjusted figures with the figures reported in the consolidated income statement is provided below.
€ 000s
01.01. -
01.01. -
03.31.2020
03.31.2019
Adjusted EBIT
7,658
4,975
Adjustments
•PPA amortization
-2,062
-2,277
•Expenses relating to transactions and
0
-723
associated restructuring expenses
EBIT
5,596
1,975
€ 000s
01.01. -
01.01. -
03.31.2020
03.31.2019
Adjusted consolidated net income
from continuing operations
6,246
3,756
Adjusted earnings per share from
continuing operations in € (basic)
0.52
0.31
Adjustments
•PPA amortization
-2,062
-2,277
•Expenses relating to transactions and
0
-723
associated restructuring expenses
•Taxes on income
320
556
Consolidated net income from
continuing operations
4,503
1,312
Earnings per share from continuing
operations in € (basic)
0.37
0.11
STRATEC QUARTERLY STATEMENT Q1|2020
FINANCIAL
GUIDANCE
To account for its strong performance in the first four months and for current order forecasts from its customers, on May 4, 2020 STRATEC published an ad-hoc announcement in which it raised the guidance figure for its organic sales growth in financial year 2020.
Based on adjustments made to the previous year's figures to account for the disposal of the Data Solutions business unit (2019 sales basis: € 214.2 million), STRATEC now expects to generate constant-currency organic sales growth in a low double -digit percentage range. A figure of around 15 % is forecast for the adjusted EBIT margin.
In connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, STRATEC is currently observing significantly positive and slightly negative effects in terms of its customer order and order forecasts. Overall, the company currently expects to see a notably positive impact on demand in the current financial year. All in all, the implications of the pandemic, such as those outlined above, but also potential interruptions within the supply chain, are still not fully visible. Apart from those effects that had already materialized by the end of April 2020, the above guidance therefore does not account for the effects of the pandemic.
For 2020, STRATEC has budgeted investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets at around 10 % to 12 % of sales. Investments in property, plant and equipment mainly relate to the construction work currently underway to significantly extend the buildings at the company's headquarters in Birkenfeld.This work is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2020.As a result, the investment ratio is expected to decrease further in 2021.
PROJECTS AND OTHER DEVELOPMENTS
Customers launched a number of new products designed by STRATEC onto the market once again in the first quarter of 2020. Examples worth mentioning include significant software and hardware extensions for a molecular diagnostics analyzer system of a North American partner. Among other benefits, these extensions will increase test capacity and further enhance the user-friendliness of the system. Not only that, the KleeYa instrument - STRATEC's proprietary next-generation analyzer platform for chemiluminescence immunoassays - achieved CE conformity.
Given the continuing trend within the in-vitro diagnostics industry to outsource automation solutions to specialist companies such as STRATEC, the company still has a well-filled development pipeline. In the first quarter, STRATEC also made further progress with numerous negotiations for promising future projects.
DEVELOPMENT IN PERSONNEL
In the first quarter, STRATEC once again increased its organic employee totals compared with the previous year. Excluding employees at the Data Solutions business unit, which was sold at the beginning of May 2020, and including personnel hired from a temporary employment agency and trainees, the STRATEC Group had a total of 1,292 employees as of March 31, 2020. This corresponds to organic growth of 3.8 % in the workforce compared with December 31, 2019. Due to its ongoing high level of development activity, STRATEC expects to have a growing need for highly qualified staff in the years ahead as well.
STRATEC QUARTERLY STATEMENT Q1|2020
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
as of March 31, 2020
Assets
€ 000s
03.31.2020
12.31.2019
Non-current assets
Goodwill
38,729
40,674
Other intangible assets
51,229
56,418
Right-of-use assets
7,858
8,583
Property, plant and equipment
50,402
47,338
Non-current financial assets
427
447
Non-current contract assets
17,395
15,616
Deferred taxes
1,040
1,207
167,080
170,283
Current assets
Inventories
58,032
55,978
Trade receivables
39,326
34,121
Current financial assets
1,259
1,319
Current other receivables and assets
8,240
6,124
Current contract assets
5,959
4,780
Income tax receivables
4,346
4,101
Cash and cash equivalents
32,856
22,708
150,018
129,131
Total assets
317,098
299,414
Shareholders' equity and debt
€ 000s
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
Capital reserve
Revenue reserves
Treasury stock
Other equity
Non-current debt
Non-current financial liabilities Non-current other liabilities Non-current contract liabilities Provisions for pensions Deferred taxes
Current debt
Current financial liabilities
Trade payables
Current other liabilities
Current contract liabilities
Provisions
Income tax liabilities
03.31.202012.31.2019
12,03012,030
26,70826,457
123,354120,978
-89-89
-4,359-369
157,644159,007
104,41790,378
378481
1,8371,869
5,2325,077
6,7486,931
118,612104,736
12,5389,584
13,76512,266
7,1386,016
3,6404,407
1,1481,138
2,6132,260
40,84235,671
Total shareholders' equity and debt
317,098
299,414
STRATEC QUARTERLY STATEMENT Q1|2020
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT
OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
for the Period from January 1 to March 31, 2020
€ 000s
01.01. - 03.31.20201
01.01. - 03.31.20191
Sales
56,504
46,569
Cost of sales
-39,836
-36,073
Gross profit
16,668
10,496
Research and development expenses
Sales-related expenses
General administration expenses
Other operating income and expenses
-2,775-2,169
-3,145-2,101
-5,149-4,534
-3283
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)
5,596
1,975
Net financial expenses
-276
-452
Earnings before taxes (EBT)
5,320
1,523
Taxes on income
-817
-211
Earnings from continuing operations
4,503
1,312
Earnings from discontinued operations
-2,127
-1,628
Consolidated net income
2,376
-316
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit
or loss:
Currency translation differences from translation
of foreign operations
-3,943
1,266
Other comprehensive income (OCI)
-3,943
1,266
Comprehensive income
-1,567
950
Basic earnings per share in €
0.20
-0.03
from continuing operations
0.37
0.11
from discontinued operations
-0.18
-0.14
No. of shares used as basis (undiluted)
12,025,300
11,964,250
Diluted earnings per share in €
0.20
-0.03
from continuing operations
0.37
0.11
from discontinued operations
-0.18
-0.14
No. of shares used as basis (diluted)
12,070,440
12,021,057
1To facilitate comparison, adjusted to account for the disposal of the Data Solutions business unit, which has been reported as a discontinued operation.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS for the Period from January 1 to March 31, 2020
€ 000s
01.01. - 03.31.2020
01.01. - 03.31.2019
I. Operations
Consolidated net income (after taxes)
2,376
-316
Depreciation and amortization
7,707
4,605
Current income tax expenses
1,010
873
Income taxes paid less income taxes received
-893
-3,437
Financial income
-13
-11
Financial expenses
315
257
Interest paid
-315
-275
Interest received
13
12
Other non-cash expenses
2,462
2,876
Other non-cash income
-1,738
-788
Change in net pension provisions through profit or loss
157
25
Change in deferred taxes through profit or loss
33
-649
Profit (-)/ loss (+) on disposals of non-current assets
0
-22
Increase (-) / decrease (+) in inventories, trade receivables and other assets
-12,419
-6,027
Increase (+) / decrease (-) in trade payables and other liabilities
4,533
12,377
Cash flow from operating activities
3,228
9,500
II. Investments
Incoming payments from disposals of non-current assets
•Property, plant and equipment
1
22
•Financial assets
74
30
Outgoing payments for investments in non-current assets
•Intangible assets
-2,626
-3,073
•Property, plant and equipment
-4,522
-3,911
Incoming payments from sale of companies previously consolidated,
less cash funds thereby ceded
0
-871
Cash flow from investing activities
-7,073
-7,803
III. Financing
Incoming funds from taking up of financial liabilities
22,000
0
Outgoing payments for repayment of financial liabilities
-7,454
-496
Cash flow from financing activities
14,546
-496
IV. Cash-effective change in cash and cash equivalents
(net balance of I - III)
10,701
1,201
Cash and cash equivalents at start of period
22,708
24,095
Impact of exchange rate movements
-552
-277
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
32,856
25,019
STRATEC QUARTERLY STATEMENT Q1|2020
ABOUT STRATEC
STRATEC SE (www.stratec.com) designs and manufactures fully automated analyzer systems for its partners in the fields of clinical diagnostics and biotechnology. Furthermore, the company offers complex consumables for diagnostic and medical applica- tions. STRATEC covers the entire value chain - from development to design and production through to quality assurance.
The partners market the systems and consumables, in general together with their own reagents, as system solutions to labo- ratories, blood banks and research institutes around the world. STRATEC develops its products on the basis of its own patented technologies.
Shares in the company (ISIN: DE000STRA555) are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and are listed in the SDAX select index of the German Stock Exchange.
