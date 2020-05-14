Log in
Stratec : Quarterly Statement Q1|2020

05/14/2020 | 04:10am EDT

QUARTERLY STATEMENT Q1|2020

JANUARY 1 TO MARCH 31, 2020

STRATEC QUARTERLY STATEMENT Q1|2020

STRATEC POSTS DYNAMIC START TO FINANCIAL YEAR 2020

  • Sales up by 21.3 % to € 56.5 million in Q1/2020; organic growth of +20.1 % (Q1/2019: € 46.6 million)
  • Adjusted EBIT for Q1/2020 increases by 53.9 % to € 7.7 million (Q1/2019: € 5.0 million)
  • Adjusted EBIT margin for Q1/2020 up 290 basis points to 13.6 % (Q1/2019: 10.7 %)
  • Significantly higher orders and order forecasts, but also growing supply chain complexity due toCOVID-19 pandemic
  • Outlook for 2020 confirmed: Organic sales growth in lowdouble-digit percentage range and adjusted EBIT margin of around 15 % expected

Dear Shareholders,

Partners and Friends of STRATEC,

STRATEC can report a very successful start to financial year 2020. In the first quarter, we generated organic sales growth of 20.1 % and increased our adjusted EBIT by 53.9 %. In response to these pleasing results, on May 4, 2020 we raised our guidance figure for organic sales growth in financial year 2020. Not only that, we also achieved important milestones in numerous current development projects and reached a well advanced stage of negotiations for new development coop- erations. Our development pipeline is still well stocked and offers a superb basis for generating further sustainable growth at our company.

This being said, the first quarter of 2020 was an exceptional period, and that not only for STRATEC. COVID-19 has the world firmly in its grip and we are working flat out to play our part in containing the pandemic. Many of our customers offer relevant tests that are performed on systems designed and manufactured by STRATEC. To be able to support our part- ners, it is therefore crucial for our company to maintain its full supply capacity. At present, and notwithstanding various chal- lenges, for example within the supply chain, we have managed to do this with great success. We will maintain this course with absolute consistency.

Our management has always accorded the utmost priority to protecting the health of our employees. We therefore took extensive measures in mid-February already in order to avoid infections within our workforce as far as possible.

We welcomed further new employees to the STRATEC Group once again in the first quarter of 2020 and slightly

increased our organic employee totals compared with De- cember 31, 2019. To be able to implement the large number of development projects, we expect to require further highly qualified staff in the years ahead as well.

Moreover, we are delighted, not least in these exceptional times that have once more demonstrated the robustness of our business model, to be able to propose what will already be the sixteenth consecutive increase in our dividend to

  • 0.84 per share for approval by our shareholders (previous year: € 0.82 per share).

Thank you for the trust you have placed in us.

On behalf of the Board of Management of STRATEC SE

Marcus Wolfinger

Chief Executive Officer

2

Key figures1

€ 000s

Q1/20202

Q1/20192

Change

Sales

56,504

46,569

+21.3 %

Adjusted EBITDA

10,142

7,177

+41.3 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)

17.9

15.4

+250 bps

Adjusted EBIT

7,658

4,975

+53.9 %

Adjusted EBIT margin (%)

13.6

10.7

+290 bps

Adjusted consolidated net income3

6,246

3,756

+66.3 %

Adjusted earnings per share (€)3

0.52

0.31

+67.7 %

Earnings per share (€)3

0.37

0.11

+236.4 %

bps = Basis points

1For comparison purposes, adjusted figures exclude amortization resulting from purchase price allocations in the context of acquisitions and the associated reorganization expenses.

2To facilitate comparison, adjusted to account for the disposal of the Data Solutions business unit, which has been reported as a discontinued operation.

3Result from continuing operations.

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

STRATEC increased its consolidated sales year-on-year by 21.3 % to € 56.5 million in the first quarter of 2020 (Q1/2019:

  • 46.6 million). Adjusted for exchange rate effects, this corre- sponds to organic sales growth of 20.1 %. This dynamic sales performance was driven by all segments, while theCOVID-19 pandemic, to date, had only a very minor positive impact on the sales performance in the first quarter. Within the Instru- mentation segment, the business with service parts and con- sumables posted a particularly strong performance. System sales also rose substantially compared with the previous year. Diatron generated significant growth, not least in its business with veterinary diagnostics products. In the Smart Consum- ables segment, both product sales and sales with develop- ment and services increased in line with the budget.

Adjusted EBIT increased by 53.9 % to € 7.7 million, up from

  • 5.0 million in the previous year's quarter. As a result, the adjusted EBIT margin improvedyear-on-year by 290 basis points to 13.6 % (Q1/2019: 10.7 %). This positive development in the margin was due in particular to positive benefits of scale, as well as to a good sales and product mix.

Given this increase in operating profitability and an additional reduction in the tax rate, consolidated net income from continuing operations increased by 66.3 % to € 6.2 million (Q1/2019: € 3.8 million). Adjusted (basic) earnings per share from continuing operations amounted to € 0.52 in the first quarter of 2020, as against € 0.31 in the previous year.

To facilitate comparison, the figures stated above for the first quarter of 2020 and the previous year's figures have been adjusted to account for the disposal of the Data Solutions business unit, which has been reported as a discontinued op- eration. In the interests of comparability, the key earnings

figures have also been adjusted to exclude amortization resulting­ from purchase price allocations in the context of acquisitions­ and associated reorganization expenses. A reconciliation of the adjusted figures with the figures reported in the consolidated income statement is provided below.

€ 000s

01.01. -

01.01. -

03.31.2020

03.31.2019

Adjusted EBIT

7,658

4,975

Adjustments

PPA amortization

-2,062

-2,277

Expenses relating to transactions and

0

-723

associated restructuring expenses

EBIT

5,596

1,975

€ 000s

01.01. -

01.01. -

03.31.2020

03.31.2019

Adjusted consolidated net income

from continuing operations

6,246

3,756

Adjusted earnings per share from

continuing operations in € (basic)

0.52

0.31

Adjustments

PPA amortization

-2,062

-2,277

Expenses relating to transactions and

0

-723

associated restructuring expenses

Taxes on income

320

556

Consolidated net income from

continuing operations

4,503

1,312

Earnings per share from continuing

operations in € (basic)

0.37

0.11

3

STRATEC QUARTERLY STATEMENT Q1|2020

FINANCIAL

GUIDANCE

To account for its strong performance in the first four months and for current order forecasts from its customers, on May 4, 2020 STRATEC published an ad-hoc announcement in which it raised the guidance figure for its organic sales growth in financial year 2020.

Based on adjustments made to the previous year's figures to account for the disposal of the Data Solutions business unit (2019 sales basis: € 214.2 million), STRATEC now expects to generate constant-currency organic sales growth in a low double -digit percentage range. A figure of around 15 % is forecast for the adjusted EBIT margin.

In connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, STRATEC is currently observing significantly positive and slightly negative effects in terms of its customer order and order forecasts. Overall, the company currently expects to see a notably positive impact on demand in the current financial year. All in all, the implications of the pandemic, such as those outlined above, but also potential interruptions within the supply chain, are still not fully visible. Apart from those effects that had already materialized by the end of April 2020, the above guidance therefore does not account for the effects of the pandemic.

For 2020, STRATEC has budgeted investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets at around 10 % to 12 % of sales. Investments in property, plant and equipment mainly relate to the construction work currently underway to significantly extend the buildings at the company's headquarters in Birkenfeld.This work is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2020.As a result, the investment ratio is expected to decrease further in 2021.

4

PROJECTS AND OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

Customers launched a number of new products designed by STRATEC onto the market once again in the first quarter of 2020. Examples worth mentioning include significant software and hardware extensions for a molecular diagnostics analyzer system of a North American partner. Among other benefits, these extensions will increase test capacity and further enhance the user-friendliness of the system. Not only that, the KleeYa instrument - STRATEC's proprietary next-generation analyzer platform for chemiluminescence immunoassays - achieved CE conformity.

Given the continuing trend within the in-vitro diagnostics industry to outsource automation solutions to specialist companies such as STRATEC, the company still has a well-filled development pipeline. In the first quarter, STRATEC also made further progress with numerous negotiations for promising future projects.

DEVELOPMENT IN PERSONNEL

In the first quarter, STRATEC once again increased its organic employee totals compared with the previous year. Excluding employees at the Data Solutions business unit, which was sold at the beginning of May 2020, and including personnel hired from a temporary employment agency and trainees, the STRATEC Group had a total of 1,292 employees as of March 31, 2020. This corresponds to organic growth of 3.8 % in the workforce compared with December 31, 2019. Due to its ongoing high level of development activity, STRATEC expects to have a growing need for highly qualified staff in the years ahead as well.

5

STRATEC QUARTERLY STATEMENT Q1|2020

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

as of March 31, 2020

Assets

€ 000s

03.31.2020

12.31.2019

Non-current assets

Goodwill

38,729

40,674

Other intangible assets

51,229

56,418

Right-of-use assets

7,858

8,583

Property, plant and equipment

50,402

47,338

Non-current financial assets

427

447

Non-current contract assets

17,395

15,616

Deferred taxes

1,040

1,207

167,080

170,283

Current assets

Inventories

58,032

55,978

Trade receivables

39,326

34,121

Current financial assets

1,259

1,319

Current other receivables and assets

8,240

6,124

Current contract assets

5,959

4,780

Income tax receivables

4,346

4,101

Cash and cash equivalents

32,856

22,708

150,018

129,131

Total assets

317,098

299,414

6

Shareholders' equity and debt

€ 000s

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

Capital reserve

Revenue reserves

Treasury stock

Other equity

Non-current debt

Non-current financial liabilities Non-current other liabilities Non-current contract liabilities Provisions for pensions Deferred taxes

Current debt

Current financial liabilities

Trade payables

Current other liabilities

Current contract liabilities

Provisions

Income tax liabilities

03.31.202012.31.2019

12,03012,030

26,70826,457

123,354120,978

-89-89

-4,359-369

157,644159,007

104,41790,378

378481

1,8371,869

5,2325,077

6,7486,931

118,612104,736

12,5389,584

13,76512,266

7,1386,016

3,6404,407

1,1481,138

2,6132,260

40,84235,671

Total shareholders' equity and debt

317,098

299,414

7

STRATEC QUARTERLY STATEMENT Q1|2020

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT

OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

for the Period from January 1 to March 31, 2020

€ 000s

01.01. - 03.31.20201

01.01. - 03.31.20191

Sales

56,504

46,569

Cost of sales

-39,836

-36,073

Gross profit

16,668

10,496

Research and development expenses

Sales-related expenses

General administration expenses

Other operating income and expenses

-2,775-2,169

-3,145-2,101

-5,149-4,534

-3283

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)

5,596

1,975

Net financial expenses

-276

-452

Earnings before taxes (EBT)

5,320

1,523

Taxes on income

-817

-211

Earnings from continuing operations

4,503

1,312

Earnings from discontinued operations

-2,127

-1,628

Consolidated net income

2,376

-316

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit

or loss:

Currency translation differences from translation

of foreign operations

-3,943

1,266

Other comprehensive income (OCI)

-3,943

1,266

Comprehensive income

-1,567

950

Basic earnings per share in €

0.20

-0.03

from continuing operations

0.37

0.11

from discontinued operations

-0.18

-0.14

No. of shares used as basis (undiluted)

12,025,300

11,964,250

Diluted earnings per share in €

0.20

-0.03

from continuing operations

0.37

0.11

from discontinued operations

-0.18

-0.14

No. of shares used as basis (diluted)

12,070,440

12,021,057

1To facilitate comparison, adjusted to account for the disposal of the Data Solutions business unit, which has been reported as a discontinued operation.

8

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS for the Period from January 1 to March 31, 2020

€ 000s

01.01. - 03.31.2020

01.01. - 03.31.2019

I. Operations

Consolidated net income (after taxes)

2,376

-316

Depreciation and amortization

7,707

4,605

Current income tax expenses

1,010

873

Income taxes paid less income taxes received

-893

-3,437

Financial income

-13

-11

Financial expenses

315

257

Interest paid

-315

-275

Interest received

13

12

Other non-cash expenses

2,462

2,876

Other non-cash income

-1,738

-788

Change in net pension provisions through profit or loss

157

25

Change in deferred taxes through profit or loss

33

-649

Profit (-)/  loss (+) on disposals of non-current assets

0

-22

Increase (-) / decrease (+) in inventories, trade receivables and other assets

-12,419

-6,027

Increase (+) / decrease (-) in trade payables and other liabilities

4,533

12,377

Cash flow from operating activities

3,228

9,500

II. Investments

Incoming payments from disposals of non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

1

22

Financial assets

74

30

Outgoing payments for investments in non-current assets

Intangible assets

-2,626

-3,073

Property, plant and equipment

-4,522

-3,911

Incoming payments from sale of companies previously consolidated,

less cash funds thereby ceded

0

-871

Cash flow from investing activities

-7,073

-7,803

III. Financing

Incoming funds from taking up of financial liabilities

22,000

0

Outgoing payments for repayment of financial liabilities

-7,454

-496

Cash flow from financing activities

14,546

-496

IV. Cash-effective change in cash and cash equivalents

(net balance of I - III)

10,701

1,201

Cash and cash equivalents at start of period

22,708

24,095

Impact of exchange rate movements

-552

-277

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

32,856

25,019

9

STRATEC QUARTERLY STATEMENT Q1|2020

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

05

06

08

11

11

05.14.2020

06.08.2020

08.13.2020

11.05.2020

11.17.2020

Quarterly Statement

Annual General Meeting

Half-Year Financial

Quarterly Statement

German Equity Forum,

Q1|2020

Report H1|2020

9M|2020

Frankfurt/Main, Germany

Subject to amendment.

Quarterly statements and half-year financial reports are neither audited nor subject to an audit review by the group auditor

Ebner Stolz GmbH & Co. KG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Stuttgart.

ABOUT STRATEC

STRATEC SE (www.stratec.com) designs and manufactures fully automated analyzer systems for its partners in the fields of clinical diagnostics and biotechnology. Furthermore, the company offers complex consumables for diagnostic and medical applica- tions. STRATEC covers the entire value chain - from development to design and production through to quality assurance.

The partners market the systems and consumables, in general together with their own reagents, as system solutions to labo- ratories, blood banks and research institutes around the world. STRATEC develops its products on the basis of its own patented technologies.

Shares in the company (ISIN: DE000STRA555) are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and are listed in the SDAX select index of the German Stock Exchange.

IMPRINT AND CONTACT

Published by

Head of Investor Relations

STRATEC SE

& Corporate Communications

Gewerbestr. 37

Jan Keppeler

75217 Birkenfeld

Phone: +49

7082 7916-6515

Germany

Fax: +49

7082 7916-9190

Phone: +49

7082 7916-0

j.keppeler@stratec.com

Fax: +49

7082 7916-999

info@stratec.com

www.stratec.com

Notice

Forward-looking statements involve risks: This quarterly statement contains various statements concerning the future performance of STRATEC. These statements are based on both assumptions and estimates. Although we are convinced that these forward-looking statements are realistic, we can provide no guarantee of this.This is because our assumptions involve risks and uncertainties which could result in a substantial divergence between actual results and those expected. It is not planned to update these forward-looking statements.

This quarterly statement contains various disclosures that from an economic point of view are not required by the relevant accounting standards. These disclosures should be regarded as a supplement, rather than a substitute for the IFRS disclosures.

Apparent discrepancies may arise throughout this quarterly statement on account of mathematical rounding up or down in the course of addition.

In this quarterly statement, words in the masculine include words in the feminine; in parts of the quarterly statement, the masculine form has solely been used to make the document easier to read.

This quarterly statement is available in both German and English. Both versions can be downloaded from the company's website at www.stratec.com. In the event of any discrepancies between the two, the German report is the definitive version.

10

Disclaimer

Stratec SE published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 08:09:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
