Strategic Education, Inc. : Publishes 2019 Annual Report and Letter to Shareholders

Strategic Education, Inc. (SEI) (NASDAQ: STRA) today announced that the Company has published its 2019 Annual Report and Letter to Shareholders, which is now available for viewing on the website at www.strategiceducation.com in the Investor Relations section.

About SEI

