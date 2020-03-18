Log in
STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.

(STRA)
Strategic Education, Inc. : Publishes 2019 Annual Report and Letter to Shareholders

03/18/2020

Strategic Education, Inc. (SEI) (NASDAQ: STRA) today announced that the Company has published its 2019 Annual Report and Letter to Shareholders, which is now available for viewing on the website at www.strategiceducation.com in the Investor Relations section.

About SEI

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRA) (www.strategiceducation.com) is dedicated to enabling economic mobility with education. We serve working adult students through a range of educational opportunities that include: Strayer University and Capella University (separate institutions that are each regionally accredited), which collectively offer flexible and affordable associate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs; a Top-25 Princeton Review-ranked online MBA program through the Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University; self-paced courses for college credit through Sophia; customized degrees for corporations through Degrees@Work; and non-degree web and mobile application development courses through DevMountain, Generation Code, and Hackbright Academy. These programs help our students prepare for success in today’s jobs and find a path to bettering their lives.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 054 M
EBIT 2020 225 M
Net income 2020 142 M
Finance 2020 631 M
Yield 2020 1,95%
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
EV / Sales2020 2,00x
EV / Sales2021 1,77x
Capitalization 2 734 M
Chart STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Strategic Education, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 177,50  $
Last Close Price 124,36  $
Spread / Highest target 44,7%
Spread / Average Target 42,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl McDonnell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert S. Silberman Executive Chairman
Andrew Watt Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Daniel Wayne Jackson Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
John Kevin Gilligan Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.-21.74%2 734
TAL EDUCATION GROUP7.51%30 664
GSX TECHEDU INC.92.13%10 023
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED-4.17%3 524
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-32.70%3 078
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.75%2 555
