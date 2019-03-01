Strategic Education, Inc. : Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results; Strong Enrollment Growth at Both Strayer University and Capella University

Karl McDonnell, Chief Executive Officer of SEI said, “We are very
pleased with the organization’s strong results in 2018, which were
achieved while closing our merger and integrating corporate functions.
Our particularly strong fourth quarter results position us well for 2019
as we leverage our new scale and capabilities to continue to deliver
near-term growth, and long-term economic mobility for our students and
learners.”
STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC. CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
[Note: Strategic Education, Inc.’s financial results for any periods
ended prior to August 1, 2018 do not include the financial results of
Capella Education Company, and are therefore not directly comparable.]
Three Months Ended December 31
Revenue increased 104.0% to $242.1 million compared to $118.7 million
for the same period in 2017. Revenue in 2018 includes the impact of a
purchase accounting adjustment of $2.5 million to reflect Capella
University deferred revenue at fair value. Adjusted revenue, which is
a non-GAAP financial measure and excludes the aforementioned deferred
revenue adjustment, increased 106.1% to $244.6 million compared to
$118.7 million for the same period in 2017. For more details on
non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the information in the Non-GAAP
Financial Measures section of this press release.
Income from operations was $18.9 million compared to $11.7 million for
the same period in 2017. Income from operations in 2018 includes the
impact of the aforementioned deferred revenue adjustment, $15.4
million of amortization expense related to assets acquired in the
merger with Capella Education Company, $8.0 million in costs
associated with the merger with Capella Education Company, a $0.3
million charge resulting from the impairment of intangible assets
associated with The New York Code + Design Academy, and a $0.3 million
charge to the Company’s reserve for leases on facilities no longer in
use. Income from operations in 2017 included $8.5 million in costs
associated with the merger with Capella Education Company. Adjusted
income from operations was $45.4 million in 2018 compared to $20.2
million for the same period in 2017. The adjusted operating income
margin was 18.6% compared to 17.0% for the same period in 2017.
Net income, which includes the adjustments described above and certain
tax benefits, including the effects of the new lower federal income
tax rate, was $22.5 million in 2018 compared to a net loss of $6.5
million in 2017. Adjusted net income was $34.4 million compared to
adjusted net income of $12.3 million for the same period in 2017.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization
(EBITDA) was $44.3 million in 2018 compared to $16.7 million in 2017.
Adjusted EBITDA was $59.2 million compared to $28.6 million for the
same period in 2017.
Diluted earnings per share was $1.02 compared to a loss per share of
$0.61 for the same period in 2017. Adjusted diluted earnings per share
increased to $1.56 from $1.09 for the same period in 2017. Diluted
weighted average shares outstanding increased to 22,033,000 from
11,273,000 for the same period in 2017, due primarily to new shares
issued to facilitate the merger with Capella Education Company.
Year Ended December 31
Revenue increased 39.4% to $634.2 million compared to $454.9 million
in 2017. Revenue in 2018 includes the impact of a purchase accounting
adjustment of $28.7 million to reflect Capella University deferred
revenue at fair value. Adjusted revenue, which is a non-GAAP financial
measure and excludes the aforementioned deferred revenue adjustment,
increased 45.7% to $662.9 million compared to $454.9 million in 2017.
For more details on non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the
information in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this press
release.
The Company reported a loss from operations of $22.7 million, compared
to income of $52.2 million in 2017. Loss from operations in 2018
includes the impact of the aforementioned deferred revenue adjustment,
$25.7 million of amortization expense related to assets acquired in
the merger with Capella Education Company, $45.7 million in costs
associated with the merger with Capella Education Company, $19.6
million in charges resulting from the impairment of goodwill and
intangible assets associated with The New York Code + Design Academy,
and a $0.3 million charge to increase the Company’s reserve for leases
on facilities no longer in use. Income from operations in 2017
included $11.9 million in costs associated with the merger with
Capella Education Company, a $7.8 million benefit associated with the
reduction to the value of contingent consideration related to the
Company’s acquisition of The New York Code + Design Academy, and a
$0.3 million charge to increase the Company’s reserve for leases on
facilities no longer in use. Adjusted income from operations was $97.4
million in 2018 compared to $56.6 million in 2017. The adjusted
operating income margin was 14.7% compared to 12.4% in 2017.
Net loss, which includes the adjustments described above and certain
tax benefits, including the effects of the new lower federal income
tax rate, was $15.7 million in 2018 compared to net income of $20.6
million in 2017. Adjusted net income was $75.1 million compared to
adjusted net income of $34.9 million in 2017.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization
(EBITDA) was $31.8 million in 2018 compared to $70.9 million in 2017.
Adjusted EBITDA was $139.7 million compared to $88.7 million in 2017.
Loss per share was $1.03 compared to diluted earnings per share of
$1.84 in 2017. Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased to $4.75
from $3.11 in 2017. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
increased to 15,801,000 from 11,199,000 in 2017.
Strayer University Segment Highlights
The Strayer University segment is comprised of Strayer University,
including its programs offered through the Jack Welch Management
Institute.
For the fourth quarter, student enrollment at Strayer University
increased 8.9% to 52,447 compared to 48,144 for the same period in
2017. New student enrollment for the period increased 9.2% and
continuing student enrollment for the period increased 8.9%. Full-year
2018 student enrollment at Strayer University increased 8.1% and new
student enrollment increased 8.7% compared to 2017.
Revenue increased 8.5% to $127.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018
compared to $117.5 million for the same period in 2017, driven
primarily by higher fourth quarter enrollment.
Income from operations increased to $24.0 million in the fourth
quarter of 2018 from $21.7 million for the same period in 2017. The
operating income margin was 18.8%, compared to 18.5% for the same
period in 2017.
Strayer University opened its third and fourth new campuses for 2018
in El Paso, Texas and Decatur, Alabama for a total of four new
campuses opened in 2018. The University is planning to open six to
eight additional new campuses in 2019.
Capella University Segment Highlights
The Capella University segment consists solely of Capella University.
For the fourth quarter, student enrollment at Capella University
increased 2.4% to 38,409 compared to 37,517 for the same period in
2017. New student enrollment for the period increased 10.6% and
continuing student enrollment for the period increased 1.0%. Full-year
2018 student enrollment at Capella University increased 0.7% and new
student enrollment increased 10.0% compared to 2017.
FlexPath continued to be a significant driver of new and total
enrollment growth in the fourth quarter of 2018, and is now 28% of
Capella University’s bachelor’s and master’s degrees total enrollment.
Revenue was $111.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and reflects
higher enrollment and a slight increase in revenue-per-learner.
Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018 includes the impact of a
purchase accounting adjustment of $2.5 million to reflect deferred
revenue at fair value in connection with the merger. Excluding this
purchase accounting adjustment, Capella University revenue was $113.7
million.
Income from operations was $20.7 million in the fourth quarter of
2018, which includes the impact from the aforementioned deferred
revenue adjustment. Adjusted income from operations was $23.2 million
in the fourth quarter of 2018, and the adjusted operating income
margin was 20.4%.
The Company is currently planning to open Capella University learner
support centers, pending regulatory approval, in Orlando, Florida and
Atlanta, Georgia in the first half of 2019.
Non-Degree Programs Segment Highlights
The non-degree programs segment includes Hackbright Academy,
DevMountain, The New York Code + Design Academy, and Sophia.
For the fourth quarter, revenue increased to $3.5 million from $1.3
million for the same period in 2017, primarily due to the inclusion of
revenue from DevMountain, Hackbright Academy, and Sophia.
Loss from operations was $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018
compared to a loss of $1.6 million in the same period in 2017.
BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW
At December 31, 2018, Strategic Education, Inc. had cash, cash
equivalents, and marketable securities of $386.5 million, and no debt.
Cash provided by operations in 2018 was $46.9 million compared to cash
provided by operations of $56.2 million in 2017. The decrease in cash
flow from operations was primarily due to cash payments of costs related
to the merger with Capella Education Company. Capital expenditures for
2018 were $27.5 million compared to $18.1 million in 2017. Capital
expenditures for 2019 are expected to be between $40 million and $45
million.
For the fourth quarter of 2018, consolidated bad debt expense as a
percentage of revenue was 6.1% of reported and adjusted revenue,
compared to 5.8% for the same period in 2017.
COMMON STOCK CASH DIVIDEND
SEI announced today that it declared a regular, quarterly cash dividend
of $0.50 per share of common stock. This dividend will be paid on March
18, 2019 to shareholders of record as of March 4, 2019.
About SEI
Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRA) (www.strategiceducation.com)
is dedicated to enabling economic mobility with education. We serve
working adult students through a range of educational opportunities that
include: Strayer University and Capella University (separate
institutions that are each regionally accredited), which collectively
offer flexible and affordable associate, bachelor’s, master’s, and
doctoral programs; a Top-25 Princeton Review-ranked online MBA program
through the Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University;
self-paced courses for college credit through Sophia; customized degrees
for corporations through Degrees@Work; and non-degree web and mobile
application development courses through DevMountain, Generation Code,
Hackbright Academy, and The New York Code + Design Academy. These
programs help our students prepare for success in today’s jobs and find
a path to bettering their lives.
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains certain “forward-looking statements” within
the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Such statements may be identified by the use of words such as “expect,”
“estimate,” “assume,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “will,”
“forecast,” “outlook,” “plan,” “project,” “potential” and other similar
words, and include all statements that are not historical facts,
including with respect to, among other things, the future financial
performance of SEI; SEI’s plans, strategies and prospects; and future
events and expectations. The statements are based on SEI’s current
expectations and are subject to a number of assumptions, uncertainties
and risks, including but not limited to:
SEI’s continued compliance with Title IV of the Higher Education Act,
and the regulations thereunder, as well as regional accreditation
standards and state regulatory requirements;
rulemaking by the Department of Education and increased focus by the
U.S. Congress on for-profit education institutions;
the pace of growth of student enrollment;
competitive factors;
risks associated with the opening of new campuses;
risks associated with the offering of new educational programs and
adapting to other changes;
risks relating to the timing of regulatory approvals;
SEI’s ability to implement its growth strategy;
the risk that the benefits of the merger with Capella Education
Company, including expected synergies, may not be fully realized or
may take longer to realize than expected;
the risk that the combined company may experience difficulty
integrating employees or operations;
risks associated with the ability of SEI’s students to finance their
education in a timely manner;
general economic and market conditions; and
additional factors described in SEI’s most recent Annual Report on
Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form
8-K.
Many of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions are beyond SEI’s
ability to control or predict. Because of these risks, uncertainties and
assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements. Furthermore, these forward-looking
statements speak only as of the information currently available to SEI
on the date they are made, and SEI undertakes no obligation to update or
revise forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Actual
results may differ materially from those projected in the
forward-looking statements.
STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2017
2018
2017
2018
Revenues
$
118,707
$
242,103
$
454,851
$
634,185
Costs and expenses:
Instruction and educational support
65,118
118,320
249,939
340,076
Marketing
17,840
49,577
82,540
136,979
Admissions advisory
4,681
12,392
19,004
31,466
General and administration
10,915
18,964
46,792
57,056
Amortization of intangible assets
-
15,416
-
25,694
Merger costs
8,465
7,954
11,879
45,745
Fair value adjustments and impairment of intangible assets
-
605
(7,512)
19,909
Total costs and expenses
107,019
223,228
402,642
656,925
Income (loss) from operations
11,688
18,875
52,209
(22,740)
Other income
181
1,755
437
3,601
Income (loss) before income taxes
11,869
20,630
52,646
(19,139)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
18,364
(1,825)
32,034
(3,468)
Net income (loss)
$
(6,495)
$
22,455
$
20,612
$
(15,671)
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
$
(0.61)
$
1.05
$
1.93
$
(1.03)
Diluted
$
(0.61)
$
1.02
$
1.84
$
(1.03)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
10,701
21,335
10,678
15,190
Diluted
11,273
22,033
11,199
15,801
Cash dividend paid per share
$
0.25
$
0.50
$
1.00
$
1.50
STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31,
2017
2018
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
155,933
$
311,732
Marketable securities, current
-
37,121
Tuition receivable, net
23,122
55,694
Other current assets
11,293
15,814
Total current assets
190,348
420,361
Property and equipment, net
73,763
122,677
Marketable securities, non-current
-
37,678
Deferred income tax assets
24,452
-
Intangible assets, net
7,260
328,344
Goodwill
20,744
732,540
Other assets
4,711
19,429
Total assets
$
321,278
$
1,661,029
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
46,177
$
85,979
Income taxes payable
1,038
419
Contract liabilities
21,851
38,733
Total current liabilities
69,066
125,131
Deferred income tax liabilities
-
59,358
Other long-term liabilities
43,015
51,316
Total liabilities
112,081
235,805
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, par value $0.01; 32,000,000 shares authorized;
11,167,425 and 21,743,498 shares issued and outstanding at December
31, 2017 and 2018, respectively
112
217
Additional paid-in capital
47,079
1,306,653
Accumulated other comprehensive income
-
32
Retained earnings
162,006
118,322
Total stockholders' equity
209,197
1,425,224
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
321,278
$
1,661,029
STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands)
For the Year Ended
December 31,
2017
2018
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
20,612
$
(15,671)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Amortization of gain on sale of assets
(133)
-
Amortization of deferred rent
(1,780)
(1,716)
Amortization of deferred financing costs
262
292
Amortization of investment discount/premium
-
298
Depreciation and amortization
18,733
54,543
Deferred income taxes
6,429
(16,322)
Stock-based compensation
11,627
15,532
Fair value adjustments and impairment of intangible assets
(7,512)
19,909
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Tuition receivable, net
(3,250)
7,880
Other current assets
(526)
3,768
Other assets
1,582
(135)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
4,468
1,140
Income taxes payable and income taxes receivable
(629)
(516)
Contract liabilities
8,212
(19,329)
Other long-term liabilities
(1,938)
(2,806)
Net cash provided by operating activities
56,157
46,867
Cash flows from investing activities:
Net cash acquired in acquisition
-
167,859
Purchases of property and equipment
(18,051)
(27,547)
Purchases of marketable securities
-
(25,304)
Maturities of marketable securities
-
16,367
Other investments
-
(1,238)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(18,051)
130,137
Cash flows from financing activities:
Common dividends paid
(11,416)
(27,842)
Net proceeds from exercise of stock options
-
8,648
Taxes paid for restricted stock units
-
(859)
Payment of deferred financing costs
-
(1,162)
Net cash used in financing activities
(11,416)
(21,215)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
26,690
155,789
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period
129,758
156,448
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period
$
156,448
$
312,237
Noncash transactions:
Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable
$
1,734
$
1,029
STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING
(Amounts in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2017
2018
2017
2018
Revenues:
Strayer University
$
117,453
$
127,461
$
449,547
$
471,104
Capella University
-
111,126
-
154,918
Non-Degree Programs
1,254
3,516
5,304
8,163
Consolidated revenues
$
118,707
$
242,103
$
454,851
$
634,185
Income (loss) from operations:
Strayer University
$
21,729
$
23,974
$
64,801
$
68,188
Capella University
-
20,666
-
6,340
Non-Degree Programs
(1,576)
(1,790)
(8,225)
(5,920)
Amortization of intangible assets
-
(15,416)
-
(25,694)
Merger costs
(8,465)
(7,954)
(11,879)
(45,745)
Fair value adjustments and impairment of intangible assets
-
(605)
7,512
(19,909)
Consolidated income (loss) from operations
$
11,688
$
18,875
$
52,209
$
(22,740)
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In our press release and schedules, and on the related conference call,
we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or
presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted
in the United States of America ("GAAP"). We discuss management's
reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press
release schedules that follow reconcile the most directly comparable
GAAP measure to each non-GAAP measure that we reference. Although
management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the
reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures
have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a
substitute for revenue, income from operations, net income, earnings per
share or any other comparable financial measure prescribed by GAAP. In
addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial
measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that
other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report
may not be comparable to those reported by others.
Management uses certain non-GAAP measures to evaluate financial
performance because those non-GAAP measures allow for period-over-period
comparisons of its ongoing operations before the impact of certain items
described below. These measures are Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Income
from Operations, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted Net Income,
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA),
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS). We define
Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Income from Operations, Adjusted Operating
Margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS to exclude (1) a
purchase accounting adjustment to record Capella University deferred
revenue at fair value as a result of the Company's merger with Capella
Education Company, (2) amortization expense related to intangible assets
associated with the Company’s merger with Capella Education Company, (3)
transaction and integration costs associated with the Company’s merger
with Capella Education Company, (4) fair value adjustments to the value
of contingent consideration, impairment charges for intangible assets
related to the Company's acquisition of The New York Code + Design
Academy, and adjustments to reserves for leases on facilities no longer
in use, and (5) discrete tax adjustments utilizing adjusted annual
effective income tax rates of 27.1% and 39.5% for the fourth quarter of
2018 and 2017, respectively, and 25.6% and 38.8% for the 2018 and 2017
year-to-date periods. We define EBITDA as net income before provision
(benefit) for income taxes, other income, depreciation and amortization,
and from this amount in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA we also exclude the
amounts in (1), (3), and (4) above, and stock-based compensation
expense. These non-GAAP measures are reconciled to the most directly
comparable GAAP measures in the sections that follow. Non-GAAP measures
should not be viewed as substitutes for GAAP measures.
STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED INCOME FROM OPERATIONS, ADJUSTED NET INCOME, AND
ADJUSTED EPS
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
Non-GAAP Adjustments
As Reported (GAAP)
Deferred Revenue Adjustment (1)
Amortization of Acquired Assets (2)
Merger Costs (3)
Fair Value Adjustments and Impairment
of Intangible Assets (4)
Tax Adjustments (5)
As Adjusted (Non- GAAP)
Revenue
$
242,103
$
2,534
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
244,637
Costs and expenses:
Instruction and educational support
118,320
-
-
-
-
-
118,320
Marketing
49,577
-
-
-
-
-
49,577
Admissions advisory
12,392
-
-
-
-
-
12,392
General and administration
18,964
-
-
-
-
-
18,964
Amortization of intangible assets
15,416
-
(15,416)
-
-
-
-
Merger costs
7,954
-
-
(7,954)
-
-
-
Fair value adjustments and impairment of intangible assets
605
-
-
-
(605)
-
-
Total costs and expenses
223,228
-
(15,416)
(7,954)
(605)
-
199,253
Income from operations
18,875
2,534
15,416
7,954
605
-
45,384
Other income, net
1,755
-
-
-
-
-
1,755
Income before income taxes
20,630
2,534
15,416
7,954
605
-
47,139
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
(1,825)
-
-
-
-
14,600
12,775
Net income (loss)
$
22,455
$
2,534
$
15,416
$
7,954
$
605
$
(14,600)
$
34,364
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.05
$
1.61
Diluted
$
1.02
$
1.56
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
21,335
21,335
Diluted
22,033
22,033
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2017
Non-GAAP Adjustments
As Reported (GAAP)
Deferred Revenue Adjustment (1)
Amortization of Acquired Assets (2)
Merger Costs (3)
Fair Value Adjustments and Impairment
of Intangible Assets (4)
Tax Adjustments (5)
As Adjusted (Non- GAAP)
Revenue
$
118,707
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
118,707
Costs and expenses:
Instruction and educational support
65,118
-
-
-
-
-
65,118
Marketing
17,840
-
-
-
-
-
17,840
Admissions advisory
4,681
-
-
-
-
-
4,681
General and administration
10,915
-
-
-
-
-
10,915
Amortization of intangible assets
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Merger costs
8,465
-
-
(8,465)
-
-
-
Fair value adjustments and impairment of intangible assets
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total costs and expenses
107,019
-
-
(8,465)
-
-
98,554
Income from operations
11,688
-
-
8,465
-
-
20,153
Other income, net
181
-
-
-
-
-
181
Income before income taxes
11,869
-
-
8,465
-
-
20,334
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
18,364
-
-
-
-
(10,332)
8,032
Net income (loss)
$
(6,495)
$
-
$
-
$
8,465
$
-
$
10,332
$
12,302
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
(0.61)
$
1.15
Diluted
$
(0.61)
$
1.09
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
10,701
10,701
Diluted
11,273
11,273
(1)
Reflects a purchase accounting adjustment to record Capella
University deferred revenue at fair value as a result of the
Company's merger with Capella Education Company.
(2)
Reflects amortization expense related to intangible assets acquired
in the Company's merger with Capella Education Company.
(3)
Reflects transaction and integration charges associated with the
Company's merger with Capella Education Company.
(4)
Reflects charges for the impairment of intangible assets of $0.3
million related to the Company's acquisition of The New York Code +
Design Academy, Inc., and adjustments to increase the Company's
reserve for leases on facilities no longer in use of $0.3 million in
2018.
(5)
Reflects tax adjustments, utilizing an adjusted effective tax rate
of 27.1% for 2018 and 39.5% for 2017.
STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED INCOME FROM OPERATIONS, ADJUSTED NET INCOME, AND
ADJUSTED EPS
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
For the Year Ended December 31, 2018
Non-GAAP Adjustments
As Reported (GAAP)
Deferred Revenue Adjustment (1)
Amortization of Acquired Assets (2)
Merger Costs (3)
Fair Value Adjustments and Impairment
of Intangible Assets (4)
Tax Adjustments (5)
As Adjusted (Non- GAAP)
Revenue
$
634,185
$
28,748
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
662,933
Costs and expenses:
Instruction and educational support
340,076
-
-
-
-
-
340,076
Marketing
136,979
-
-
-
-
-
136,979
Admissions advisory
31,466
-
-
-
-
-
31,466
General and administration
57,056
-
-
-
-
-
57,056
Amortization of intangible assets
25,694
-
(25,694)
-
-
-
-
Merger costs
45,745
-
-
(45,745)
-
-
-
Fair value adjustments and impairment of intangible assets
19,909
-
-
-
(19,909)
-
-
Total costs and expenses
656,925
-
(25,694)
(45,745)
(19,909)
-
565,577
Income (loss) from operations
(22,740)
28,748
25,694
45,745
19,909
-
97,356
Other income, net
3,601
-
-
-
-
-
3,601
Income (loss) before income taxes
(19,139)
28,748
25,694
45,745
19,909
-
100,957
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
(3,468)
-
-
-
-
29,348
25,880
Net income (loss)
$
(15,671)
$
28,748
$
25,694
$
45,745
$
19,909
$
(29,348)
$
75,077
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
(1.03)
$
4.94
Diluted
$
(1.03)
$
4.75
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
15,190
15,190
Diluted
15,801
15,801
For the Year Ended December 31, 2017
Non-GAAP Adjustments
As Reported (GAAP)
Deferred Revenue Adjustment (1)
Amortization of Acquired Assets (2)
Merger Costs (3)
Fair Value Adjustments and Impairment
of Intangible Assets (4)
Tax Adjustments (5)
As Adjusted (Non- GAAP)
Revenue
$
454,851
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
454,851
Costs and expenses:
Instruction and educational support
249,939
-
-
-
-
-
249,939
Marketing
82,540
-
-
-
-
-
82,540
Admissions advisory
19,004
-
-
-
-
-
19,004
General and administration
46,792
-
-
-
-
-
46,792
Amortization of intangible assets
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Merger costs
11,879
-
-
(11,879)
-
-
-
Fair value adjustments and impairment of intangible assets
(7,512)
-
-
-
7,512
-
-
Total costs and expenses
402,642
-
-
(11,879)
7,512
-
398,275
Income (loss) from operations
52,209
-
-
11,879
(7,512)
-
56,576
Other income, net
437
-
-
-
-
-
437
Income (loss) before income taxes
52,646
-
-
11,879
(7,512)
-
57,013
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
32,034
-
-
-
-
(9,892)
22,142
Net income (loss)
$
20,612
$
-
$
-
$
11,879
$
(7,512)
$
9,892
$
34,871
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.93
$
3.27
Diluted
$
1.84
$
3.11
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
10,678
10,678
Diluted
11,199
11,199
(1)
Reflects a purchase accounting adjustment to record Capella
University deferred revenue at fair value as a result of the
Company's merger with Capella Education Company.
(2)
Reflects amortization expense related to intangible assets acquired
in the Company's merger with Capella Education Company.
(3)
Reflects transaction and integration charges associated with the
Company's merger with Capella Education Company.
(4)
Reflects adjustments to decrease the value of contingent
consideration of $7.8 million and adjustments to increase the
Company's reserve for leases on facilities no longer in use of $0.3
million in 2017 as well as charges for the impairment of intangible
assets of $19.6 million related to the Company's acquisition of The
New York Code + Design Academy, Inc. and adjustments to increase the
Company's reserve for leases on facilities no longer in use of $0.3
million in 2018.
(5)
Reflects tax adjustments, utilizing an adjusted annual effective tax
rate of 25.6% for 2018 and 38.8% for 2017.
STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.
UNAUDITED NON-GAAP SEGMENT REPORTING
(Amounts in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2017
2018
2017
2018
Revenues:
Strayer University
$
117,453
$
127,461
$
449,547
$
471,104
Capella University
-
111,126
-
154,918
Non-Degree Programs
1,254
3,516
5,304
8,163
Consolidated revenues
118,707
242,103
454,851
634,185
Adjustments to deferred revenues:
Strayer University
-
-
-
-
Capella University
-
2,534
-
28,748
Non-Degree Programs
-
-
-
-
Consolidated revenues
-
2,534
-
28,748
Adjusted revenues by segment:
Strayer University
117,453
127,461
449,547
471,104
Capella University
-
113,660
-
183,666
Non-Degree Programs
1,254
3,516
5,304
8,163
Consolidated revenues
$
118,707
$
244,637
$
454,851
$
662,933
Income (loss) from operations:
Strayer University
$
21,729
$
23,974
$
64,801
$
68,188
Capella University
-
20,666
-
6,340
Non-Degree Programs
(1,576)
(1,790)
(8,225)
(5,920)
Amortization of intangible assets
-
(15,416)
-
(25,694)
Merger costs
(8,465)
(7,954)
(11,879)
(45,745)
Fair value adjustments and impairment of intangible assets
-
(605)
7,512
(19,909)
Consolidated income (loss) from operations
11,688
18,875
52,209
(22,740)
Adjustments to consolidated income (loss) from operations:
Deferred revenue adjustment
-
2,534
-
28,748
Amortization of intangible assets
-
15,416
-
25,694
Merger costs
8,465
7,954
11,879
45,745
Fair value adjustments and impairment of intangible assets
-
605
(7,512)
19,909
Total adjustments to consolidated income (loss) from operations
8,465
26,509
4,367
120,096
Adjusted income from operations by segment:
Strayer University
21,729
23,974
64,801
68,188
Capella University
-
23,200
-
35,088
Non-Degree Programs
(1,576)
(1,790)
(8,225)
(5,920)
Total adjusted income from operations by segment
$
20,153
$
45,384
$
56,576
$
97,356
STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Amounts in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2017
2018
2017
2018
Net (loss) income
$
(6,495)
$
22,455
$
20,612
$
(15,671)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
18,364
(1,825)
32,034
(3,468)
Other income
(181)
(1,755)
(437)
(3,601)
Depreciation and amortization
5,014
25,436
18,733
54,543
EBITDA (1)
16,702
44,311
70,942
31,803
Stock-based compensation
3,034
3,781
11,603
13,291
Merger costs (2)
8,465
7,954
11,879
45,011
Fair value adjustments and impairment of intangible assets (3)
381
605
(5,757)
20,798
Deferred revenue adjustment (4)
-
2,534
-
28,748
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
28,582
$
59,185
$
88,667
$
139,651
(1)
Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the information in
the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this press release for
more detail regarding these adjustments and management's reasons for
providing this information.
(2)
Reflects transaction and integration charges associated with the
Company's merger with Capella Education Company. Excludes $0.7
million of depreciation and amortization expense for the twelve
months ended December 31, 2018, and includes $24 thousand and $2.2
million of stock-based compensation expense for the twelve months
ended December 31, 2017 and 2018, respectively.
(3)
Reflects adjustments to the value of purchase consideration, charges
for the impairment of intangible assets related to the Company's
acquisition of The New York Code + Design Academy, Inc., and
adjustments to the Company's reserve for leases on facilities no
longer in use.
(4)
Reflects a purchase accounting adjustment to record Capella
University deferred revenue at fair value as a result of the
Company's merger with Capella Education Company.