SEER Appoints Dr. Simon Tang as Vice-Chairman of the Board and Chairman of Newly Formed SEER Asia-Pacific Subsidiary

Company’s New Subsidiary to Facilitate Investment by Strategic Partners and Rollout of SEER’s Patented Technologies in the Asia-Pacific Region



GOLDEN, Colo., Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (SEER) (OTCQB: SENR ), a provider of environmental, renewable fuels and industrial waste stream management services, has appointed Dr. Simon L. Tang as Vice-Chairman of the board of SEER and Chairman of SEER Asia-Pacific ("SEER-AP"), a newly formed subsidiary to facilitate investment and rollout of SEER’s patented and proprietary technologies in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Company’s board has made the enhancement to secure strategic partners, facilitate capital investment with minimal or no dilution to existing shareholders, expand its global marketing and licensing abilities and create an expanded and more diverse management team. The appointment allows the company to leverage Dr. Tang’s vast experience in international business, sales and distribution, his hands-on and practical successes in corporate mergers and acquisition, as well as his connections in the environmental technology and waste management industries in the Asia-Pacific region.

Dr. Simon L. Tang is the Managing Director of WinWin Law PLLC of Houston, Texas, and the Founding Partner of Allied Law Firm and Allied Management Consulting Group of Hong Kong and Shenzhen, China. The firms provide legal and management services to facilitate the formation of international joint ventures, partnerships and strategic alliances. Attorneys and consultants at the center also represent clients in matters including litigations and arbitrations, licensing and franchising, mergers and acquisitions, and international business transactions. Dr. Tang is an expert in international mergers and acquisitions and structured financing. Dr. Tang received his B.A. from University of Utah. He attended graduate schools at Brigham Young University, University of California, and University of Minnesota Law School and was awarded M.A., Ph.D. and J.D. degrees respectively. Dr. Tang clerked for Chief Judge Paul H. Anderson of the Minnesota Court of Appeals. He is a member of the American Bar Association (ABA), Texas Bar Association (TBA), Commercial Law League of America (CLLA), and National Association of Credit Management (NACM). He is the only foreign attorney admitted to the Energy and Resources Committee of the All China Lawyers Association (ACLA).

Dr. Tang is also the Chairman of the International Financial Management Association (IFMA) and is the Editor-in-Chief of the association’s Practical Guide to International Financial Management (Volumes 1-9). He is the Adjunct Professor at Tsinghua University and University of International Business and Economics, conducting seminars on venture capital and private equity to CEOs and CFOs of Chinese public companies. He was a Research Fellow of the Research Center for Economic Law of China University of Political Science and Law. Dr. Tang serves as the Chairman of the annual “Shale Tech China” of Beijing, China, as well as the keynote speaker of many other oil and gas conferences. Dr. Tang also serves as the Vice-Chairman of the annual “China Economic Forum” of Beijing, China, and the President of Asia Pacific CEO Association. He was the Legal Adviser for UNIDO-ITPO, a specialized organization of United Nations engaged in global investment and technology promotion, and Chinese Federation of Industrial Economics (CFIE), the largest trade association in China. Dr. Tang currently serves as the General Counsel for a number of private companies and pooled investment funds. Dr. Tang also serves as the Managing Director of American Equity Exchange (aeEx). The Exchange works with networks of asset and equity exchanges, public and private companies, general and limited partnerships, as well as various types of investment funds in the Pacific Rim Region to provide high quality proprietary deal flow to global investors.

“China is the largest and fastest growing market for environmental technologies,” said Dr. Tang. “The government has taken aggressive moves to improve its environment and combat global warming. Indeed, there is a surge of new joint ventures being formed by American companies, particularly engineering firms and environmental technology companies, to support China’s initiatives and address China’s renewed efforts to cleanup the many environmental issues. It was recently estimated investment in China’s environmental protection industry could exceed RMB17 trillion (approximately US$2.5 trillion) over the next few years. The country’s government studies and recent landmark legislation at national, provincial and municipal levels point to a dramatic shift forward in official and public support for environmental remediation. The official focus area of “Greening: Developing environmental technology industry, as well as ecological living and ecological culture” was named one of five core pillars of the PRC national government’s most recent Five-Year Plan launched in late 2016.

“The environmental market in China covers the equipment manufacturing and engineering of a wide spectrum of technologies and their related services. It includes the provision of equipment and services for environmental pollution control, waste treatment, energy conservation, clean production, the removal of pollutants, as well as the collection, safe disposal, recycling and recovery of waste streams and resources. SEER’s portfolio of environmental technologies and experienced team are perfect to address and provide solutions for these markets. Having worked with Mr. Combs for many months and conducting due diligence on SEER’s technologies and the target markets, I believe the Company is well positioned to take advantage of the current opportunity by entering the Chinese and other Asia Pacific markets through the possible formation of partnerships, joint ventures, strategic alliances, as well as explore licensing and merger and acquisition opportunities. The Company’s Chairman, Mr. Combs, and I have been engaged in discussions and meetings with potential strategic partners and business that are interested in leveraging SEER’s permitting and success here in the United States. Such relationships could bring tremendous value to SEER and its shareholders,” concluded Tang.

“We are very pleased and excited to welcome Dr. Tang to SEER’s management team and believe his professional experience, proven track record, and impressive international contacts will become enormous assets for the Company and create demonstrable value in the short and long term,” said John Combs, Chairman and CEO. “We met Dr. Tang through our recently appointed director, Scott Yenzer, so there is no doubt the growing team will work well and efficiently together. I look forward to continuing our discussions with the various businesses and groups to whom Dr. Tang has introduced us and am becoming increasingly encouraged by the attractive opportunities being presented to the Company. It is also pleasing for SEER to be recognized after the hard work we have all put in,” concluded Combs.

Dr. Tang was born in Xiamen, Fujian, China, grew up in Hong Kong and has resided in the United States of America since 1977. He was the Recipient of the Outstanding Overseas Young Chinese Medal in 1997. He speaks Mandarin Chinese and is also fluent in Cantonese, Taiwanese and Fujianese. Dr. Tang is a frequent speaker on international legal and business topics, both in China and the United States. He is a tireless student of economics, philosophy and comparative religions. He served on the boards of the Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston and the Commission for Ecumenism and Inter-religious Affairs of the Catholic Diocese of Galveston-Houston. As an advocate for interfaith ministry and inter-religious understanding, he frequently speaks to organizations and provides presentations to broadcast media on issues relating to First Amendment rights of the U.S. Constitution.

About Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (SEER) (OTCQB: SENR), identifies, secures, and commercializes patented and proprietary environmental clean technologies in several multibillion dollar sectors (including oil & gas, renewable fuels, and all types of waste management, both solid and gaseous) for the purpose of either destroying/minimizing hazardous waste streams more safely and at lower cost than any competitive alternative, and/or processing the waste for use as a renewable fuel for the benefit of the customers and the environment. SEER has three wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: REGS, LLC; MV Technologies, LLC and SEER Environmental Materials, LLC; and two majority-owned subsidiaries: Paragon Waste Solutions, LLC; and ReaCH4biogas ("Reach"). For more information about the Company visit: www.seer-corp.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of various provisions of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, commonly identified by such terms as "believes," "looking ahead," "anticipates," "estimates," and other terms with similar meaning. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements should not be construed as fact. Statements in this press release regarding future performance or fiscal projections, the cost effectiveness, impact and ability of the Company's products to handle the future needs of customers are forward-looking statements. The information contained in such statements is beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases the Company cannot predict what factors would cause results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements. All forward-looking statements in the press release are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions.