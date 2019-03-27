Log in
Strategic Equity Capital : Director/PDMR Shareholding

03/27/2019 | 10:58am EDT

Notification of Transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and
Persons Closely Associated with them
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
 		 Richard Hills
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 		 Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment
 		 Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
 		 Strategic Equity Capital plc
b) LEI
 		 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares
Identification code GB00B0BDCB21
b) Nature of the transaction
 		 Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
205.80p 15,000
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume 15,000
- Price £30,870
e) Date of the transaction 27.03.19
f) Place of the transaction
 		 XLON

