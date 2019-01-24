Strategic Equity Capital : Directorate Change

To: PR Newswire

Date: 24 January 2019

Strategic Equity Capital plc (the “Company”)

Appointment of new Director

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of David Morrison as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 February 2019.

Mr Morrison is currently chairman of Be Heard Group plc, a marketing services company, and Maris Africa Group, a privately-owned industrial holding company active predominantly in East Africa. He has previously served on the boards of several private and public companies, including PayPoint plc, Record plc and Snoozebox Holdings plc. Mr Morrison started his career in investment management at the Industrial Commercial and Finance Corporation (now 3i), before joining Abingworth Management, where he was actively involved in venture capital investment both in the UK and United States. He subsequently spent time at Botts & Co and Blakeney Management, before founding Prospect Investment Management in 1999, to provide venture capital investment management services to a group of private and institutional investors.

Mr Morrison holds no other publicly quoted directorships. There are no other details or disclosures required under LR 9.6.13R of the Financial Conduct Authority Listing Rules.

Richard Hills, Chairman, commented, “We are delighted that David Morrison is joining us and look forward to his contribution to the development of the Company”.

