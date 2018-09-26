Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Strategic Equity Capital PLC    SEC   GB00B0BDCB21

STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL PLC (SEC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/26 01:02:19 pm
226 GBp   --.--%
08:36aSTRATEGIC EQUIT : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/24STRATEGIC EQUIT : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/24STRATEGIC EQUIT : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Strategic Equity Capital : Net Asset Value(s)

0
09/26/2018 | 08:36am EDT

Date: 26 September 2018

Strategic Equity Capital Plc

LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Net Asset Value

The unaudited cum-income net asset value ('NAV') of Strategic Equity Capital Plc as at the close of business on 25 September 2018 is:

266.83 pence per share.

The NAV is calculated in accordance with stated policies. Applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations are followed.

Investments in unquoted investment funds are generally held at the valuations provided by the managers for those funds. The latest valuation for Vintage 1 Limited as at the 16 July 2018 is included.

For further information, please contact:

Steven Davidson

PATAC Limited

0131 538 1400

Disclaimer

Strategic Equity Capital plc published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 12:35:02 UTC
Technical analysis trends STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Richard John Hills Non-Executive Chairman
Clive Malcolm Thompson Deputy Chairman
Josephine Dixon Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard Locke Independent Non-Executive Director
John William Marshall Barlow Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL PLC-5.44%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS5.31%1 069
DRAPER ESPRIT59.64%815
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%350
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP3.49%173
CM FINANCE INC8.59%121
