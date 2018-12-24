Log in
STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL PLC (SEC)
12/24 01:35:17 pm
190.5 GBp   -2.31%
Strategic Equity Capital : Net Asset Value(s)

12/24/2018 | 03:05pm CET

Date: 24 December 2018

Strategic Equity Capital Plc

LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Net Asset Value

The unaudited cum-income net asset value ('NAV') of Strategic Equity Capital Plc as at the close of business on 21 December 2018 is:

230.83 pence per share.

The NAV is calculated in accordance with stated policies. Applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations are followed.

Investments in unquoted investment funds are generally held at the valuations provided by the managers for those funds. The latest valuation for Vintage 1 Limited as at the 31 October 2018 is included.

For further information, please contact:

Steven Davidson

PATAC Limited

0131 538 1400

Disclaimer

Strategic Equity Capital plc published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 14:04:01 UTC
