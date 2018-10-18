Log in
Strategic Equity Capital : Transaction in Own Shares

10/18/2018 | 11:50am EDT

Strategic Equity Capital plc

LEI Number    2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

18 October 2018

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

On 18 October 2018, Strategic Equity Capital plc (“the Company”) bought 50,000 Ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary shares”) to be held in treasury, at a price of 209.86 pence per Ordinary share. 

Following the purchase of the above Ordinary shares, the Company’s issued share capital consists of 69,858,891 Ordinary shares, of which 3,773,181 Ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is now 66,085,710.

The above figure (66,085,710) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

PATAC Limited (Secretary)                         0131 538 1400

Canaccord Genuity Limited                         020 7523 8000

Andrew Zychowski

Lucy Lewis


© PRNewswire 2018
