Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Strategic Equity Capital PLC    SEC   GB00B0BDCB21

STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL PLC (SEC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/20 05:35:09 pm
192 GBp   -0.26%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Strategic Equity Capital : Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 10:00am CET

Strategic Equity Capital plc

LEI Number    2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

21 December 2018

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

On 20 December 2018, Strategic Equity Capital plc (“the Company”) bought 40,000 Ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary shares”) to be held in treasury, at a price of 191.62 pence per Ordinary share.

Following the purchase of the above Ordinary shares, the Company’s issued share capital consists of 69,858,891 Ordinary shares, of which 4,788,181 Ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is now 65,070,710.

The above figure (65,070,710) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

PATAC Limited (Secretary)                         0131 538 1400

Canaccord Genuity Limited                        020 7523 8000

Andrew Zychowski

Lucy Lewis


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL P
10:00aSTRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12/19STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
12/18STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12/17STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
12/14STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
12/12STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
12/10STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
12/07STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
12/05STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12/05STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.